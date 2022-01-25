Winter essentials from Amyra Dastur’s closet

For people born and brought up in Mumbai, winter fashion isn’t a big thing as the city offers mostly hot and humid climate. Same is the case with actor Amyra Dastur, who calls herself a full South Bombay, Parsi girl.

However, the lack of winters in the city hasn’t kept the actor away from winter fashion. And she makes the most out of her warm clothing when travelling to rather nippy cities. “Unfortunately Mumbai is not that cold. So for winter my favourite cities are Chandigarh and Delhi. I was recently in Uttrakhand and it was so cold, sometimes minus one degree, but I loved experiencing that. I got to wear all my winter clothes that I can never wear back home,” says the Kaalakaandi actress.

Being in Rishikesh and Mussorie recently, Dastur experimented with fashion and admits to having fun with it. “I want to be able to experiment with fashion. For my time there I was layering a lot, but keeping all layers thin so as to not look very bulky. I like to look like the skinny girl I am,” she adds.

The Satyamev Jayate 2 actor describes that her style takes inspiration from a lot of people, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to name a few. “I feel ever since Priyanka has moved to the US, her style has amped up a lot. I love all her movie promotions and event looks that she does. Back home, I really like Deepika’s airport style,” says Dastur.

Talking about winter fashion, Dastur picks five winter essentials from her personal closet and how she styles them.

Chunky Knits

It is one of my favourite thing to wear in winters, especially when I am travelling to Delhi. A comfy, stylish and oversized sweater is everything for winters. Be it an oversized knit or a cropped, baggy knit. I love them both.

Style tip: I would pair a baggy oversized sweater with a faux leather leggings or skinny jeans to balance the look. For the cropped one, I would go for a high waist denim.

Shawls

Winters are the only time when you get to take out your beautiful shawls. I usually put out my kashmiri shawls, I love a really pretty, well designed and well embroidered shawl.

Style tip: I suggest keeping the shawl as the statement piece in the outfit. I would take a nice colourful embroidered shawl and keep everything else very muted, think nude, white or beige.

Boots

I definitely take out my boots when I am travelling because I don’t get to wear them as much as I would like in Mumbai. I think every girl should have a pair of nice high boots.

Style tip: I was recently in Uttrakhand and I wore my boots with my skinny jeans and layered up with jackets. In colder places you can wear as many socks you want to keep yourself warm.

Statement Jewellery

In winters people are mostly covered up so they overlook the accessorising part, which I think they shouldn’t do. When you are all layered up and covered with so many things, let your jewellery be the centre of attraction. I love big, chunky statement jewellery for winter time especially.

Style tip: I would choose statement earrings because when you are wearing turtle necks and warmer pieces, neck lace doesn’t make much sense. Pick a nice earring and let it shine.

Faux Leather Jacket

A leather jacket is one of my favourite, I always pick out these jackets for winters. I am strictly against animal cruelty, so always a faux leather jacket. A sexy and sleek leather jacket is a must have.

Style tip: I would let a biker jacket be the centre of attention and pair it with a faux leather legging in the same colour. Avoiding wearing something bulky underneath, I would choose a slip.

