Winter haircare guide for men

Winter has just begun! While it’s time to say bye to all the damage caused by the summers to your hair, it’s also time to start preparing a hair care regime that’s winter-proof. Everyone wants their hair to be beautiful and healthy, but if you don't take the time to consider how to care for it as the season changes, your hair may suffer. Winter hair care should differ from summer hair care, and vice versa. During winters, the dry and dreary cold weather can wreak havoc on your strands, leading to split ends and breakage, if the right precautions aren’t taken. (Also read: Prevent hair loss in winters with these easy Ayurveda tips )

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr B K Garg MBBS, MS, MCh, Aesthetic and Hair restoration surgeon, shared some effective tips that you can follow to keep your hair healthy and strong during the winter:

1. Go easy with the heat and hot water

Hot water is one of the main reasons why hair feels dry during winter, so try to go easy on it and wash it with lukewarm water only which will prevent the hair from drying out and also help the scalp nourish itself by relying on its own natural oils, which tend to get stripped away with the use of extremely hot water causing irreparable hair damage.

2. Double up on conditioner during winter months

Conditioners will be your best friend during the harsh winter months. It can be an effective tool when it comes to giving your hair a much-needed moisturizing boost. If your hair is feeling particularly dry, make sure to double up on the conditioner to make your hair soft and your scalp healthy. Massage it gently on the ends of your hair to keep your hair hydrated and protected from the cold weather.

3. Regular haircuts and hot oil massages

Having regular trims is important for hair health. Not just this helps in reducing hair loss, but it also promotes hair growth and further prevents hair damage. Oil massages are another wonderful method to give your hair and scalp the necessary vitamins to fend off the winter winds keeping your hair strong and shiny.

5. Laser treatments work best during winters

Studies have shown that hair regrowth laser treatments are getting increasingly popular among people who are suffering from hair loss. The treatment aids the regrowth of hair, increases blood flow and revitalizes one’s hair follicles which get damaged during winters due to extremely dry weather conditions in India.

6. Guzzle those essential nutrients and drink plenty of water

Hair loss can be aggravated by an unhealthy diet too. Therefore, having a diet rich in proteins, biotin, vitamin D, and omega fatty acids, become important. Foods high in vitamins A, B, C and E, as well as iron, zinc, copper, magnesium and selenium, are also vital additions to fuel hair growth. Additionally, staying hydrated also has a direct impact on hair quality which further prevents split ends and brittle hair.

7. Avoid stress-related hair fall

Winter brings its own kind of stress, from longer morning commutes to gearing up for holiday activities on top of your regular schedule. Feeling continually stressed could directly impact your hair growth and hence managing one’s stress levels becomes all the more crucial for maintaining overall hair health. It is nearly impossible to live a stress-free life in today’s times however the earlier you get your stress levels under control, the sooner you can fix your hair fall problems.

