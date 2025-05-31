Women’s watches that will redefine your closet: Top 8 picks from Myntra fwd to add glamour to your everyday wardrobe

Watches have always been a quiet constant in my wardrobe. Not just for practicality, but for how they pull an outfit together without trying too hard. They don’t shout for attention, yet they somehow change the feel of everything you’re wearing. That’s exactly what I kept in mind while looking through Myntra fwd for women’s watches that make sense for everyday life. Something wearable, something beautiful, and something that fits into different moods without overthinking it. A curated edit of women’s watches from Myntra fwd that blends function with flair to suit every mood and outfit.

These eight picks reflect that balance. Clean lines, soft details, and the kind of charm that doesn't date. If you’re looking for the best women’s watch to match your style, not just the trends, this list should feel like a breath of fresh air.

Loading Suggestions...

Top picks for women's watches you cannot resist

Loading Suggestions...

The Timex Champagne Analogue Watch brings quiet confidence to your wrist. With its warm-toned brass dial and classic gold bracelet strap, this one leans into timeless charm without going overboard. It’s the kind of piece you’ll keep reaching for, especially when you want something that feels just a little bit extra without being too much.

What can you pair this with?

• A cream linen shirt and tailored trousers for effortless workwear

• A pleated midi dress and gold hoops for weekend dinners

Specifications Display Analogue Movement Quartz Strap Style Gold-toned metal bracelet Water Resistance 30 metres Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Minimal, fresh and a little playful, this white JOKER & WITCH watch brings a cool edge to everyday dressing. The square textured dial adds character without feeling fussy, while the clean white strap gives it an easygoing vibe. It’s a smart choice for anyone who wants their watch to do the work quietly but stylishly.

What can you pair this with?

• A white oversized shirt and blue jeans for a crisp day look

• A pastel blazer co-ord for a soft, polished outfit

Specifications Display Analogue Movement Quartz Strap Style White synthetic, tang buckle Water Resistance Not water-resistant Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Sharp and striking, this black JOKER & WITCH watch brings a bit of drama to the wrist without shouting for attention. The embellished dial adds texture and sparkle, while the metal bracelet strap gives it structure. It’s a sleek choice for evenings out or days when your outfit needs a little edge without trying too hard.

What can you pair this with?

• A black satin blouse and flared denims for evening catch-ups

• A sleek blazer and leather trousers for a night-out spin

Specifications Display Analogue Movement Quartz Strap Style Black metal bracelet strap Water Resistance Not water-resistant Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

The Fastrack Vyb Aurora watch is for days when you want a little colour without going full glitter. Its purple-printed dial is playful yet composed, and the matching stainless steel strap ties it all together. It’s that in-between piece that lifts basics and balances louder fits. Subtle fun, no effort is needed.

What can you pair this with?

• A white cropped tee and cargo trousers for laid-back cool

• A pleated lilac skirt with a tucked-in tank top

Specifications Display Analogue Movement Quartz Strap Style Purple stainless steel bracelet Water Resistance Not water-resistant Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

The CASIO A2163 is all about quiet classic style. The silver-toned dial keeps things minimal, while the brown leather strap adds that lived-in charm. It slips into weekday looks effortlessly and doesn’t feel out of place with weekend edits either. Think of it as that old favourite you never want to swap out.

What can you pair this with?

• A beige knit top and straight jeans for everyday wear

• A relaxed white shirt dress and tan belt

Specifications Display Analogue Movement Quartz Strap Style Brown leather with tang Water Resistance 30 metres Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

The Sonata Poze watch in blue brings subtle glamour with its embellished dial and matching bracelet strap. It’s a fresh take on everyday elegance, perfect for those who want their watch to catch the light without being too flashy. An ideal pick for days when a little sparkle feels just right.

What can you pair this with?

• A navy blouse and white trousers for a crisp look

• A casual denim jacket and dress combo for relaxed charm

Specifications Display Analogue Movement Quartz Strap Style Blue metal bracelet Water Resistance Not water-resistant Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

This Fastrack watch offers sleek sophistication with its black dial and silver-toned bracelet strap. Clean and simple, it’s designed to fit effortlessly into any look, from casual days to late evenings. A versatile pick for those who like their accessories subtle but stylish.

What can you pair this with?

• A monochrome blazer and skinny jeans for smart casual flair

• A little black dress and minimal jewellery for night occasions

Specifications Display Analogue Movement Quartz Strap Style Silver-toned metal bracelet Water Resistance Not water-resistant Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

This United Colors of Benetton watch blends fresh green with a silver-toned bracelet strap for a subtle pop of colour. The solid stainless steel dial keeps things classic, while the water resistance adds practical flair. A great choice for days when you want your watch to feel both smart and relaxed.

What can you pair this with?

• A cream blouse and olive chinos for a calm, coordinated look

• A soft cardigan and midi skirt for casual elegance

Specifications Display Analogue Movement Quartz Strap Style Silver-toned stainless steel Water Resistance 30 metres Click Here to Buy

Similar articles for you

Luxury on a budget: Michael Kors drops prices! Minimum 30% off on my top 3 picks

Axell Pitstop Reverse Panda Watch: A luxury gift he will cherish daily

Automatic precision and rose gold style: The Kenneth Cole watch you'll love

Affordable picks: Best watches for men under 5000

Women’s watch: FAQs What should I look for in the best women’s watch? Focus on a mix of style and function. A great women’s watch should complement your wardrobe, feel comfortable, and offer features like quartz movement for accuracy. Brands on Myntra FWD often balance fashion and reliability perfectly.

Can I wear a women’s watch with both casual and formal outfits? Absolutely. Many watches for women have versatile designs that pair effortlessly with casual tees or formal dresses. Choosing neutral tones or classic metals helps maximise wearability.

How important is water resistance in women’s watches? Water resistance adds practical value, especially if you want a watch for everyday wear. It protects against accidental splashes or rain, though it’s best to avoid submerging unless specified.

Where can I find the best women’s watches online? Myntra and Myntra FWD offer a great selection of styles, from minimalistic to embellished. Shopping there gives access to quality brands with easy returns and regular Amazon Sale deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.