Anti-Valentine's Week 2023 Full List: Slap Day, Kick Day to Breakup Day, find out all about days after Valentine's Week

Anti-Valentine's Week 2023: Valentine's Week becomes annoying for all the singles out there, and for good reason as couples flood the streets, restaurants and social media with a full display of affection for partners or potential significant others. Moreover, the celebrations take place over a week - starting with Rose Day on February 7 and ending with Valentine's Day on February 14. With Valentine's Week coming to an end this week if you have wondered what about those who don't like the days of love and are single, we have the best answer for you - Anti-Valentine's Week. A day after Valentine's Day, people mark the Anti-Valentine's Week - beginning on February 15 and ending on February 21. The Anti-Valentine's Week days are - Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day.

Anti-Valentine's Week 2023 Dates and Significance:

Slap Day - February 15

Slap Day is the first day of Anti-Valentine's Week, and it falls a day after Valentine's Day (February 14). It is celebrated on February 15. This day is for people who want to slap their exes who cheated on them, caused them heartbreak or misbehaved with them. However, we don't mean for you to actually go and slap them. Rather, be the main character of your own life and slap all the residual feelings you have for them away and move forward in life.

Kick Day - February 16

Kick Day falls on February 16, and it is the second day of Anti-Valentine's Week. On this day, get ready to kick away all the negativity left in your life by your ex. You deserve all the happiness and they shouldn't stop you from reaching that goal. Additionally, kick away all the gifts or memories you have from them too.

Perfume Day - February 17

Perfume Day is the third day of Anti-Valentine's Day. It falls on February 17. On this day, one should treat themselves by going all out and buying that gorgeous perfume that one had been eyeing for a long time. This day is about treating yourself well while feeling good about it.

Flirt Day - February 18

The fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week is Flirt Day, and it falls on February 18. If you want to ask someone out, try your luck by talking to that longtime crush, or have a good time with your beau to spice things up, this is your chance. After all, life is all about new experiences and being happy doing what you love. So, flirt away!

Confession Day - February 19

Confession Day falls on February 19. It is the fifth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. It is a perfect opportunity to open up to your crush and tell them how you feel. If you have a partner, maybe confess to your mistakes from the past and say sorry.

Missing Day - February 20

Missing Day is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week, and it falls on February 20. It is always a good day to tell someone you love that you miss them. So, why not do it on the day named after this feeling? Disclaimer: Don't end up texting your ex and regret the decision later.

Breakup Day - February 21

The Anti-Valentine's Week ends with Breakup Day, which falls on February 21. If you are tired of being in a toxic relationship or with someone you have lost the spark, Breakup Day is the right opportunity to rip the band-aid off and choose freedom.

