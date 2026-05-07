Business women's secrets to navigating motherhood and work for this Mother's Day

Motherhood often changes how women see their work and priorities. For Vanshika Kaji, co-founder of the medical apparel brand Knya, becoming a mother of twins brought a shift not just in her daily routine but also in how she approaches life and success.

A representative image of a working mother.(Pexel)

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She speaks with HT openly about building Knya, navigating motherhood, and why balance is not always the goal.

What inspired you to start Knya?

“Knya didn’t start as a business idea. It started as a gap that felt too obvious to ignore. We felt there was room to build something that respected both sides, utility and identity. Something that didn’t just serve them, but truly understood them”, answers Vanshika.

She shares that medical professionals spend most of their lives in scrubs, yet what they wear does not reflect the demanding, personal nature of their work.

Who inspired you to start your entrepreneurial journey?

“There wasn’t one defining moment or one single person,” she says.

Instead, it came from a mix of experiences and a growing discomfort with predictability.

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{{^usCountry}} “I was always drawn to building and creating something real. Over time, that instinct became stronger than the fear of starting. Entrepreneurship felt like the only path that felt honest to who I was.” What challenges or setbacks do you face as a working mother? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was always drawn to building and creating something real. Over time, that instinct became stronger than the fear of starting. Entrepreneurship felt like the only path that felt honest to who I was.” What challenges or setbacks do you face as a working mother? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The hardest part is the constant switching,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The hardest part is the constant switching,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You move from being a founder to being a mother to being a partner, sometimes within the same hour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You move from being a founder to being a mother to being a partner, sometimes within the same hour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There are moments when it feels like she is not giving enough to any one role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are moments when it feels like she is not giving enough to any one role. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Some days feel manageable. Some days feel like the stretch has gone too far.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some days feel manageable. Some days feel like the stretch has gone too far.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She adds that the challenge is not just about time. It’s the mental load, carrying multiple worlds in your head at once and still trying to be present in each of them. Has your definition of success changed since becoming a mother? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds that the challenge is not just about time. It’s the mental load, carrying multiple worlds in your head at once and still trying to be present in each of them. Has your definition of success changed since becoming a mother? {{/usCountry}}

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“Yes, completely,” she says.

Earlier, success felt more straightforward, growth, milestones, and building something meaningful.

“Now, it feels far more layered. It includes things that are harder to measure, like time, presence, and being there for the people who matter most.” It’s less about doing more and more and more about making sure what you’re doing is meaningful.

Did your journey into entrepreneurship begin before or after motherhood?

“Before,” she says.

“But motherhood has completely changed the way I approach it.”

She explains that it has made her more mindful of time and more intentional with decisions. It has also made me more patient, both with myself and with the journey.

What message would you like to share with all the mothers who are looking to start working?

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“You don’t need to have everything figured out before you begin,” she says.

“There will always be trade-offs. There will always be messy days. That doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong.”

Her advice is simple. Start where you are. Build at your own pace. And don’t let the pressure of doing everything perfectly stop you from starting at all.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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