Christmas 2021: Don’t miss these Xmas fairs this year

Christmas is here and with it comes a time to binge on yummy plum cakes and fill up your shopping bags with Christmas tree ornaments and stylish winter wear. From Christmas tree lighting ceremonies to getting clicked with Santa, here is all the action that you can catch at Christmas fairs this year in Delhi-NCR

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Winter Carnival Exhibition

From toy reindeers, Christmas book sets, special holiday packaging, Santa themed night suits and hand painted decorations, this carnival has everything you need this Christmas. Organised by a group of Mompreneurs, there are special activities for kids such as ‘Get your photo clicked with Santa’, Christmas theme tattoos as well as lucky draw. Besides, there is a large variety of Christmas goodies such as Christmas plum cakes, cupcakes, hot choco bombs, cakesickles and fudge brownies. “Ankita Gupta, one of the organisers says, “After the uncertainty and upheaval of the past two years, we wanted to do something which would be an affirmation of the positive. I feel passionately about my mompreneurs community and thought this was the perfect time to showcase their hard work,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Agha Khan Hall, Bhagwan Dass Road

When: December 18

Timing: 11am-7pm

Christmas Carnival

Besides being a one stop destination for all your Christmas shopping, this carnival also has a special garden show called Route to Roots where enthusiasts can purchase from a wide variety of plants, fences, ceramics, terracotta, accessories, lights etc. The prime focus of the carnival shall be to lay emphasis on the 3R – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

Where: Community Centre, Sector 15, Faridabad

When: December 24 to 26

Timing: 11am-10pm

Christmas Market

From homemade food stalls and stitched toys, this Christmas fair is sure to add that personal touch to your shopping plans this year. There are 50 stalls comprising clothing, footwear, accessories as well as Indian sweets. There will also be an adorable Santa Claus for the kids as well as a special Christmas tree lighting event with a church choir.

Where: Punjabi Bagh club

When: December 22

Timing: 11am-7pm

Sunday Market

The Sunday Market has been given a Christmas twist. From Christmas cakes to Christmas tree ornaments and some yummy food, here is all that you need for a Christmas treat. Besides these, there are also stalls selling handicraft items, home care and sustainable fashion products. Pets are also welcome at this market.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: December 19

Timing: 11am-6pm

The Winter Mela

There are 75 craft groups from different regions of India displaying a wide range of crafts and textiles from more than 15 states of India. From looms in Ladakh to weaves from Himachal, Maharashtra, Kutch and many more places, and lifestyle products, you are assured of a wide variety here. What’s more? There will be cultural folk music and dance performances from Uttarakhand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Dastkar, Nature Bazaar Venue, Kisan Haat, Andheria Modh, Anuvrat Marg

When: December 16-December 27

Timing: 11am-7pm

The Great Indian Christmas Bazar (Gurugram)

From innovative masalas to local textiles from different states, this Christmas bazar has something for everyone. The fair is spread over 25 stalls selling Christmas ornaments, goodies, food, winterwear, boots as well as ethnic wear for the wedding season. “We have a lot of natural skincare products like natural lipsticks that are chemical and paraben free. We encourage homegrown women entrepreneurs and don’t go for products available in the retail markets. The USP is that there will be newer products that are not available in the market,” says Anita Dhawan, organiser.

Where: DLF City Club 4

When: December 25

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Timing: 11am-6pm

Covid Precautions:

Only vaccinated vendors are exhibiting at these venues. At some venues, RT PCR reports are also being checked before allotting stalls

Maintenance of social distancing at the fair venues.

Extra masks provided at the entrance of venues.

Regular sanitisation of the venue as well as temperature checks at the entrance.

Author tweets @anjuri

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter