Hyderabad, With the Miss World pageant set to take place in Telangana this month, contestants from across the globe have begun arriving in the city. Conestants begin arriving in T'gana for Miss World pageant, receive traditional welcome

Emma Deanna Cathryn Morrison from Canada and Jessica Scandiuzzi Pedroso from Brazil were greeted with a traditional welcome by officials at the international airport here. The state government officials also accorded a warm reception to Jonathan Mark Shaw, a Miss World official, upon his arrival.

Contestants from 120 countries would reach Hyderabad between May 2 and 8, according to official sources.

The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant is set to take place in Telangana from May 10 to 31, with both the opening and closing ceremonies, including the grand finale scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, according to the organisers.

The Telangana government has chalked out an action plan to boost the state’s global brand image and attract investments by leveraging the upcoming Miss World contest.

Leveraging the Miss World competition as a global platform, the state government plans to showcase Telangana’s rich historical, cultural, and spiritual heritage to the world, an official release on Sunday said.

With representatives from 120 countries and live broadcasts in over 150 nations, the Miss World event will spotlight Telangana’s tourism potential, it said. The government has designed special initiatives to promote the state as a "Multidimensional Tourism Hub" on the global map.

In 2024, Telangana welcomed 1,55,113 international tourists and the state aims to significantly boost these numbers through the Miss World platform, it added.

The Miss World event will serve as a catalyst for Telangana’s global branding, showcasing its UNESCO sites, eco-tourism spots, medical facilities, and vibrant culture, the release said adding with this initiative, the state aims to emerge as a "must-visit" destination for travelers seeking a blend of tradition and modernity.

The Miss World participants will tour prominent tourist attractions across the state. Their itinerary includes heritage sites from the Nizam era in Hyderabad and the UNESCO-listed Ramappa temple in Warangal.

Telangana Director General of Police Jitender said the Telangana police will ensure robust security for the 120 participating nations' contestants and guests, showcasing their efficiency to the world.

