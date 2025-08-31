New Delhi, Décor? Tick. Mehndi, music and mad dancing? Of course. Lavish buffet? That too. Baraatis? Yes. Bride and groom? Err... no. Not necessary at all. Fake wedding, real fun: India's latest party craze has no couples, just celebrations

Welcome to the new world of partying in urban India.

With the band, baaja, baraat in place, these big fat Indian ‘weddings’ are as fun as they can be – sans family fuss and an actual couple entering into matrimony. The faux wedding theme has become all the craze with the urban young and maybe not so young too grooving their way through commitment free bashes.

“It’s about letting guests dress up, dance, eat, and play the part purely for the joy of it," said Nishant Kumar, founder of Tahia, a rooftop restaurant in Noida, who recently hosted a sold out fake wedding event.

“It’s a novel idea born out of nostalgia, drama, and a love for Indian celebrations. Weddings are one of the most vibrant expressions of culture, food, music, and emotion — but they’re also chaotic and personal. We thought: what if we gave people all the fun, drama, and indulgence of a big fat Indian wedding minus the family politics.”

The idea worked.

The ticketed events, priced between ₹1,500 and above ₹10,000, have partygoers unleashing their inner baraatis in not-wedding season.

The quirky invites and irresistible event descriptions are hard to ignore. Think lines like “Baraatis. Bass. Booze. Rishtedars Prohibited” or specialty cocktails with names like the cheeky “Shaadi Waali LIIT".

Next, before anyone knows, girls are getting mehndi done and slipping into sequin lehengas, while boys turn up in embroidered kurtas. Strangers become friends and hit the dance floor to celebrate a wedding that’s quite literally unreal.

"There is none of the usual stress about what to wear or not wear that you’d have at a real wedding with nosy relatives around. We are just there with our friends, dancing to the beats of the dhol, enjoying the food and drinks without a care in the world,” said Natasha Ghai, a college student in her 20s.

"It felt liberating, and the wedding vibe was absolutely on point," Gha added enthusiastically about one such fake wedding theme party she attended in Gurugram recently.

Apoorva Gupta, a Delhi-based media professional in her 30s who typically avoids social events, was surprisingly happy to accompany her friend and her friend’s mother to a relaxed, no-strings-attached wedding in south Delhi.

What drew her in wasn’t the idea of a wedding itself, but the absence of everything that usually makes such events exhausting.

"I never thought I'll enjoy a so-called wedding event so much. I danced on wedding songs all night as if no one was watching and to be honest no one was. Everyone was too busy having their own fun. There was no pressure of small talk with distant relatives or pose for photos with bride and groom. Honestly, I wouldn't mind attending more weddings if they were like this," she laughed.

With numerous fake weddings held across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Goa last month, and many more lined up for this month, the future of this trend looks just as sparkly as the venues themselves.

Kumar is ready with a Plan B.

"Once this wave passes, we’re ready with the next be it shaadi afterparties, or themed nights around break-ups, rishtas, or Bollywood clichés. The core stays the same: food, fun, and fantasy. The format just keeps evolving," he explained.

According to Sid Mathur, founder of the food consulting firm Secret Ingredient, the events also offer a prime moment for experiential dining with consumers increasingly looking for more than just good food they want stories, surprise, and something a little off-centre.

"These immersive ideas, such as a faux wedding setup, create excitement and give people a reason to step out, especially in a saturated market. While they’re not meant to replace traditional formats, they add that burst of energy and fun that can reinvigorate a brand, especially when executed well and timed right," he explained.

And there’s no shortage of out-of-the-box trends when it comes to immersive experiences.

The Piano Man, a chain of jazz clubs across Delhi-NCR that combines great music and food, has come up with the ‘Gourmet Cinema’ concept, where classic films are screened alongside menus inspired by the movie’s setting, mood, and storyline.

It recently screened "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" along with a Spanish menu inspired by the film to reflect its setting. “Ratatouille” was accompanied by dishes actually made in the hit animation. And "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was paired with a dining experience that captured the whimsical elegance of the film.

The response, said Arjun Sagar Gupta, founder of The Piano Man, is “absolutely fantastic”.

"Every show has been sold out and it is currently scheduled to run for an extended period, with fortnightly shows at both our Eldeco Centre and Gurugram venues. In addition to our core focus, which is showcasing music and artists from around the world, we have spent the last 10 years curating a variety of experiences across performance arts, education, fine art and more," he added.

That said, Mathur, who is also the founder of KHOYA Mithai, pointed out that these playful dining concepts aren’t the bread and butter of the trade but are certainly the delightful, unexpected jam that makes people talk.

"They’re not designed to be the backbone of your business, but they add flavour, help generate virality, and serve as powerful marketing moments. They're fantastic tools to create buzz and attract attention, especially for newer or rebranding establishments," he concluded.

