Ganesh Chaturthi festivities begin with devotional fervour across Telangana

Hyderabad, The nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with devotional fervour and gaiety across Telangana on Wednesday.

Lakhs of Lord Ganesha idols in various sizes and forms have been installed for worship in Hyderabad and all other towns and villages in the state.

Braving rains lashing the state at several places, the devotees visited temples and offered prayers at homes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, known as Vinayaka Chavithi in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The major attraction of the Ganesh Chaturthi in the state has been the giant-sized Ganesh idol installed at the pandal at Khairatabad in Hyderabad.

This year, a 69-ft-tall idol has been installed at the Khairatabad pandal. The idol has been named as 'Viswa Santhi Maha Sakthi Ganapati', wishing for peace and happiness all over the world, organisers said.

The government and police made elaborate arrangements, including for security, to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities.

The idols would be immersed in water bodies following the nine-day festivities. Thousands of idols would be immersed in the Hussain Sagar lake and other lakes and tanks in Hyderabad.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and leaders of all major parties wished devotees on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The chief minister, directed officials on Wednesday to take appropriate measures in view of the rainfall in the state. He asked them to make sure that the devotees don't face any danger due to electrical wires at the pandals.

As five people were electrocuted when a chariot touched overhead electricity wires during a Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession in the Ramanthapur area of Hyderabad 10 days ago, electricity officials urged devotees to avoid dangling wires.

They urged the devotees to inform the electricity staff if they find any dangling wires.

