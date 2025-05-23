Panaji, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has said the coastal state is facing competition from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Indonesia, and steps will be taken to ensure that the footfall of tourists is unaffected during monsoon. Goa plans to draw in tourists this monsoon with festivals, treks

He said monsoon festivals and trekking activities can be a big draw for tourists during what is traditionally not a peak season.

Khaunte chaired a meeting with the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa , hoteliers and airlines earlier this week to discuss the promotion of monsoon tourism.

He said Goa faced competition from the tourism markets of Vietnam, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, and the industry has witnessed disruption following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"Although Goa did well in the first quarter of the year, with 10 per cent growth compared to the same period last year, April witnessed a low," the minister said.

He said the impact of the Pahalgam attack could be seen in the tourism industry in May, as several tourists cancelled their travel plans.

The whole focus is right now on the monsoon tourism and how the industry can come together collaboratively and competitively, offer packages and promote "Goa beyond beaches" in the right sense, Khaunte said.

He said the state has been celebrating monsoon festivals such as Sao Joao, Chikhal Kalo and Bondera and even organising treks, which can be a major attraction for tourists.

"When we speak about competition from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Indonesia, we are speaking about the pricing and also how we can make tourists spend more days in Goa," he said.

Khaunte said the state needs to promote itself in a big way in UAE and the Middle East.

"The hotel industry and the airlines have assured that they will put together ideas and curate the packages for tourists during monsoon season," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.