Happy Navratri 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share on Chaitra Navratri

One of the most auspicious times of the year in Hinduism is here again. The festival of Chaitra Navratri is right around the corner. It begins on March 22 and ends on March 30. Devotees of Maa Durga and Lord Rama are gearing up to celebrate the nine-day-long festival. Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti, and on the last day, people observe Ram Navami - Lord Ram's birth. Chaitra Navratri starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in March or April. It also marks the Hindu New Year.

The Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22 and ends on March 30 this year. (HT Photo)

Chaitra Navratri 2023. (HT Photo)

People celebrate Chaitra Navratri by observing fasts, eating special Navratri preparations, dressing up in nine colours of Navratri, and praying to Goddess Durga and Lord Ram. You can also mark the day by sending special wishes and messages to your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. Check out our compilation of wishes, images, messages and greetings below.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

Durga aur Laxmi, Sarasvati aur Katyayni, sab barsaye aapke Jeevan mein khushiyan hazar. Mubarak ho aapko aur aapke parivar ko Chaitra Navratri ka tyohar.

Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family. (HT Photo)

May you find happiness, health, and prosperity in this coming year. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Navratri. May this occasion of Navratri bring into your life new hopes, opportunities, and challenges to make it a prosperous one.

Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family. May Maa Durga bless you with prosperity and abundant happiness.

Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22 this year. (HT Photo)

The nine forms of Goddess Durga bring nine different strengths to the world. May you be blessed with all. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.

Maa Durga brings along with her unparalleled energy, happiness and joy. A Happy Navratri to you and your family.

Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga. (HT Photo)

On the occasion of Navratri, let us thank all the Goddesses for their love and blessings. Warm greetings on this auspicious occasion to all.

May the celebrations of Navratri surround you with positivity and bring you immense joy. Wishing a blessed Navratri to you.

The nine incarnations of Maa Shakti are worshipped during the nine-day festival. (HT Photo)

Good fortune, good health, happy life, all these are my wishes for you this Navratri! Happy Navratri to you and your family.

May Goddesses guide you through the right path in your life to always embrace success. A very Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Ram Navami is observed on the last of Chaitra Navratri. (HT Photo)

May the celebrations of Navratri infuse your life with unmatched energy and happiness. Warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri to you.

