Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the fast

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: The auspicious festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm every year across India. The festival is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad and is also known as Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishnasthami, and Krishna Janmashtami. The holy festival will be observed this year on September 6 and 7. Lord Krishna, the son of Devaki and Vasudeva, was born on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Fasting and prayers for a better life are offered to Lord Krishna by his devotees. On the day of this celebration, Lord Krishna the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu was born.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow while observing the fast(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The festival is marked by a variety of rituals and festivities, of which fasting is the most prominent. People observe a 24-hour fast on this auspicious day and then break their fast with the bhog cooked for the god at midnight after praying to Lord Krishna. If you're fasting too, here's a list of do's and don'ts that you need to keep in mind. (Also read: Krishna Janmashtami 2023: What is Dahi Handi? All about its significance and how it's celebrated )

Dos and Don'ts of Janmashtami Fasting

Dos:

As part of your worship, take a sankalpa, or pledge, that you will observe the fast with complete devotion to Lord Krishna and without negligence or breaking any rules. As you do this, continue to chant the name of the Lord Krishna.

In addition, have a pre-fast meal on Janmashtami to support a healthy digestive system. This will also give you the strength to function while fasting throughout the day. You can eat fruits or fresh juices.

Giving out food and clothing is a wonderful deed. It is thought to promote happiness and prosperity. According to legends from his early years, Lord Krishna—who is thought to be the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu—never displayed class bias and always assisted those in need. Therefore, it is appropriate for people to give to those in need on Janmashtami.

On Janmashtami, only Satvik Bhojan should be consumed. On this day, garlic and onion should not be used in food as they are considered tamasic. It is also not advisable to eat meat together with alcohol.

Consuming milk and curd is essential for the Janmashtami ceremony. Without it, the festival wouldn't be complete. While fasting, you can indulge in fresh fruit shakes or savour delicious lassi, buttermilk, or rose milk.

The prasad must be made at home on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. Peda, Gheeya ki Lauch, Nariyal Gajak, and other milk-based dishes are frequently prepared by devotees as prasad for Lord Krishna.

Don'ts:

Fruit-eating and vegetarian feasts are common during Hindu festivals. Eating any meat or other non-vegetarian items during fasting is strictly prohibited.

Many people drink tea or coffee while fasting to keep their bodies functioning. Experts advise against drinking either of these beverages since they increase acidity and can make you feel queasy, heavy, or headachey when you're fasting. Preferably, include coconut water or fresh juices in your diet.

Don't hurt animals as according to legend, Lord Krishna adores all creatures, but cows are his favourite. He used to go cow grazing with the cowherd when he was a kid. Therefore, treat all living things with respect, including humans and animals, and refrain from harming them. On Janmashtami, feed the animals and provide water for the birds.

Eat less fried and oily food as they contain unhealthy cholesterol and could be harmful to your health. Have fruit, milk, and nutritious liquids in its place.

Also, make sure that any utensils used for eating or serving the devotees are clean and not used for non-vegetarian food.

In addition, make sure that all utensils used for serving or eating by the devotees are clean and have not been used previously to prepare non-vegetarian food.

On the day of the Puja, stay away from bad energy and create a peaceful, joyful atmosphere in your home. Those fasting should pay special attention to the elderly and not be rude or aggressive towards them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}