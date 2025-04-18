Aizawl, Christian-majority Mizoram celebrated Good Friday with religious favour to mark and commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Mizoram observes Good Friday with religious fervour

All churches of different Christian denominations, including Presbyterian church and Baptist Church of Mizoram held special services and delivered sermons related to the crucifixion of Christ.

Most local churches marked the occasion with traditional congregational singing or service locally known as "Zaikhawm or Lengkhawm," which is an integral part of celebration of important Christian days like Christmas, Good Friday and Easter Sunday for the Christian Mizos.

Respective Roman Catholic churches also organised mass and took out Good Friday processions locally known as " Kraws Kawngzawhna" in Aizawl, towns and villages singing Christian hymns and preaching the gospel to commemorate the passion of Christ and reenactment of the stations of the Cross, which depict the events of Jesus' journey to Calvary and crucifixion.

All government offices, educational institutions, commercial banks, private institutions and shops were closed on Friday as the government declared a public holiday to mark the sanctity of the day.

Good Friday celebration began on Thursday evening with different local churches holding special church services and administering holy communion to adhere to the commandment of Jesus, who instructed his disciples to do it just a night before his crucifixion.

Holy Communion or Lord's Supper symbolises the blood and flesh of Jesus Christ, which he sacrificed for humans. It signifies the New Covenant with Jesus Christ being the sacrificial lamb for humanity.

Roman Catholic churches also observed holy Thursday during which Eucharists, a Christian service or sacrament commemorating the last supper, were organised and Catholic fathers washed the feet of some selected devotees to show an act of humility and service, which Jesus had taught his disciples to follow.

Good Friday celebration will be followed by Eastern Sunday celebration on April 20 to commemorate the resurrection of Christ.

