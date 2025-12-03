Kohima, Amid the vibrant cultural performances of Nagaland’s 18 tribes, foreign and domestic tourists joined in the traditional Naga bamboo stilt race on the third day of the 10-day Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama. Nagaland Hornbill Festival Day-3: Tourists take part in traditional bamboo stilt race

Organised by the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, the race was open to visitors from outside the state.

While several attempted to master walking on the stilts, a total of 10 male and 5 female participants completed the race at the Amphitheatre of the picturesque festival venue.

In the female category, Kuenne Katrin from Germany emerged as the winner, followed by Sumi Deka from Assam in second place and Marina from Germany in third.

Among the male participants, Duncan from Australia clinched first place, with Neelav Pathak from Assam and Sharam from Jaipur finishing second and third, respectively.

The winners received cash awards for their efforts.

The day’s cultural extravaganza, held under the aegis of the Department of Art and Culture, was hosted by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and co-hosted by MLA and Advisor K. Tokugha Sukhalu.

Guests included Ambassador of Bhutan, Consul General Jigme Thinlye Namgyal, Air Marshal Surat Singh, Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Indian Air Force, Lt. Gen. Mohit Wadhwa, GOC 101 Area, and Simon Lee Broughton, Founding Editor of Songlines.

Visitors were treated to around three hours of immersive cultural experiences, showcasing the rich traditions, storytelling heritage, and artistic vibrancy of the Naga tribes.

According to Toka E. Tuccumi, Joint Director, Nagaland Tourism, the first two days of the festival recorded a total of 40,518 visitors, including 704 foreign tourists, 10,207 domestic visitors, and 29,607 locals.

The footfall was 22,508 on the opening day and 18,010 on Tuesday, reflecting the growing popularity of Nagaland’s “festival of festivals.”

On Thursday, the 18th Hornbill International Naga Wrestling championship, an indigenous sport, will be held, around 3 km from Kisama.

Besides the Naga tribes competing in the male and female categories, Nagaland Wrestling Association has informed that a separate category for foreign tourists will also be conducted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.