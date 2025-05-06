Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: Will Pochishe Boishakh be celebrated on May 7 or 8? Know correct date, history

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is joyfully observed each year on the 25th day of Boishakh, the Bengali month that typically falls in early May and is fondly referred to as Pochishe Boishakh. The day commemorates the birth of Rabindranath Tagore, a legendary figure in Bengali literature and culture, known for his work as a poet, novelist, playwright, songwriter, and philosopher. Celebrated widely in West Bengal, his creations continue to reflect deep emotions, social change, and spiritual depth. (Also read: When is Diwali in 2025? Know the dates of Holi, Navratrti, Karwa Chauth and more ) Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: Check out date, history, significance and celebration of Pochishe Boishakh.(Freepik)

When is Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025

This year, Rabindranath Tagore's 164th birth anniversary will be celebrated across most Indian states on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, as per the Gregorian calendar. In West Bengal, where the traditional Bengali calendar is followed, it will fall on 8th or 9th May.

Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary honours his legacy as a poet and philosopher. (Pinterest)

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025 history

Born on May 7, 1861, Rabindranath Tagore was the son of Sarada Devi and Debendranath Tagore and grew up in the iconic Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata. Educated at home, he began writing at an early age and soon outshone many of his contemporaries. In 1913, he made history as the first non-European to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Revered as the Bard of Bengal, Tagore also penned the national anthems of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, leaving a legacy that transcends borders.

Significance and celebration

The birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in West Bengal. The day is observed through cultural programs, poetry recitations, dance dramas, and musical performances of Tagore's compositions, collectively known as Rabindra Sangeet. Schools, colleges, and cultural institutions honour his legacy by staging his literary and artistic works. Beyond Bengal, the celebration resonates with admirers across India and abroad, highlighting Tagore's timeless contributions to literature, music, art, and philosophy.