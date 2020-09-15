e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lifestyle / Foods that fight fat

Foods that fight fat

Losing weight can be a nightmare for many people. As much as exercising is important, correct diet also plays a key role. A proper lifestyle, good eating habits and regular workout can help in shedding the extra kilos that bother you.

lifestyle Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:44 IST
Neharika Sharma
Neharika Sharma
Hindustan Times
         

Losing weight can be a nightmare for many people. As much as exercising is important, correct diet also plays a key role. A proper lifestyle, good eating habits and regular workout can help in shedding the extra kilos that bother you.

There is a vast range of food items that are proved potent to reduce body fat naturally. One can include these items in their daily meals to feel healthier. They not only provide you with the desired nutrients, but also help in boosting the metabolism.

Let’s take a look at these magical food items.

1. Coconut oil

Loaded with innumerable benefits, coconut oil has proved itself to be a one stop solution for several issues, including skin and hair problems, fights infections, oral health etc. It has been established that coconut oil increases the number of calories a body burns.

2. Green Tea

While switching channels on your television, you must have come across advertisements claiming that green tea helps in weight loss. This is true! Green tea contains a modest amount of caffeine and an antioxidant named epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) which boosts fat burning and improves the functioning of digestive system.

3. Olive Oil

Olive Oil has plethora of benefits. It’s good for skin, hair and digestive system; especially the extra virgin olive oil. It makes you feel full, thus preventing you from over-eating. It also works wonders for gastrointestinal tract.

4. Avocadoes

Better known as ‘makkhan fal’ in India, avocados are a storehouse of goodness that your body needs. They’re loaded with fibres, prevent constipation and boost digestion. An average sized avocado contains 160 calories and only 15 grams of fat.

5. Chia Seeds

Rich in fibre and nutrients, chia seeds promotes weight loss. They’re an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, rich in antioxidants, and they provide fiber, iron, and calcium. Each tablespoon of chia seeds contains around 5 grams of fibre.

top news
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In