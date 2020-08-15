Getting a purpose: Unleashing of latent talents

lifestyle

Out of boredom or passion, lockdown gave a chance to denizens to kick start their own YouTube channels and Instagram pages. Individuals found innovative ways and means to pursue their interests or to utilise the time in a fruitful manner.

“Pandemic has made people realise the importance of health care workers,” says, Ganeev Singh, a final year MBBS student who has started a page to share stories of doctors and raw emotions behind the mask and the white coat. It started as a quarantine project, as many others did, trying to survive the boredom.

On one hand where one is highlighting the importance of health-care workers, on the other side there are bright faces of kids gleaming with happiness on YouTube channels creating engaging content. For Jyotsna Chawla Dwivedi, mother to an eight and four- year-old daughters, the lockdown period was dull at the beginning. She says, “My kids used to watch other YouTube channels and imitate their videos, so that’s when the idea of making a YouTube channel came to me to start a channel for kids to keep them occupied.” Due to free time at hand and with the help of her husband to make videos, Dwivedi feels that the channel has helped the kids gain confidence.

And to seek solace in the chaos amid the crisis, a Delhi University student Shaina Singal has started a page dedicated to Mandala art. She finds doodling and making mandalas therapeutic, and says, “It gives me mental peace and strength.” She has now started giving workshops too to help people bring out their creative side. For Saiba Kaur and Malvika Tekwani, both masters in English, lockdown came as a boon as sitting idle was never their choice , they stepped into fashion blogging and are keeping up with the page and managing their professions.

And bringing the tastes of three Indian cities together is an Indian classical vocalist, Shahana Kane with her food blog. Punjabi father, Gujarati mother and Marathi husband, inspired Kane to share her creations influenced by all three regional styles of Indian cooking. She says “I always aim to make food which is both tasty and good for health”. The driving forces behind her page have been her sister and husband who asked her to start an account and share her recipes and the lockdown period played a major role as it gave her free time to think out of the box and maintain the page. She, through her page wants to inspire the young generation to try their hand at Indian cooking.

