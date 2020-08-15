e-paper
Getting a purpose: Unleashing of latent talents

Getting a purpose: Unleashing of latent talents

Social media from just being a source of entertainment has become a pole star for individuals to showcase their skills

lifestyle Updated: Aug 15, 2020 16:23 IST
Prachi Goyal
Prachi Goyal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Indian classical vocalist, Shahana Kane with her food blog is bringing the tastes of three Indian cities together
Indian classical vocalist, Shahana Kane with her food blog is bringing the tastes of three Indian cities together
         

Out of boredom or passion, lockdown gave a chance to denizens to kick start their own YouTube channels and Instagram pages. Individuals found innovative ways and means to pursue their interests or to utilise the time in a fruitful manner.

“Pandemic has made people realise the importance of health care workers,” says, Ganeev Singh, a final year MBBS student who has started a page to share stories of doctors and raw emotions behind the mask and the white coat. It started as a quarantine project, as many others did, trying to survive the boredom.

 

"All day, every day at work I tell people to not worry, next year we’ll look back over these days and laugh. But I know as a doctor, there are some things I will never forget. The look on my son’s face when I yell at him when he tries to hug me, he is not a baby. He needs to know that I need to shower first, throw these clothes away. He knows I only see COVID patients. Alone, I stand in the shower, probably my first moments alone in the whole day and regret. I should know better, he is only 11. After all, he hasn’t seen me for 24 hours! And, I wear full PPE, clean my hands so many times that they feel foreign. I don’t use an elevator, instead, walk up the stairs to avoid being close to anyone. I will be okay. I overreacted. But even then I worry, think that when I walked out of the hospital, exhausted, unaware, a lady had been walking in, loudly laughing, and then she coughed. Maybe it was nothing, but I can’t forget! Anyone can have this. That’s what I will never forget, this feeling of lack of control." ~Dr. Gunjan Kahlon Head of COVID-19 Team, Philadelphia State Hospital Check out our blog. Link in bio. #whitecoatproject #humansafterall #lifeofadoctor #lifeofamedico #covidtimes #covidwarriors #frontlinehealthworker #pandemic #coronastories #firstresponders

On one hand where one is highlighting the importance of health-care workers, on the other side there are bright faces of kids gleaming with happiness on YouTube channels creating engaging content. For Jyotsna Chawla Dwivedi, mother to an eight and four- year-old daughters, the lockdown period was dull at the beginning. She says, “My kids used to watch other YouTube channels and imitate their videos, so that’s when the idea of making a YouTube channel came to me to start a channel for kids to keep them occupied.” Due to free time at hand and with the help of her husband to make videos, Dwivedi feels that the channel has helped the kids gain confidence.

 

And to seek solace in the chaos amid the crisis, a Delhi University student Shaina Singal has started a page dedicated to Mandala art. She finds doodling and making mandalas therapeutic, and says, “It gives me mental peace and strength.” She has now started giving workshops too to help people bring out their creative side. For Saiba Kaur and Malvika Tekwani, both masters in English, lockdown came as a boon as sitting idle was never their choice , they stepped into fashion blogging and are keeping up with the page and managing their professions.

 

And bringing the tastes of three Indian cities together is an Indian classical vocalist, Shahana Kane with her food blog. Punjabi father, Gujarati mother and Marathi husband, inspired Kane to share her creations influenced by all three regional styles of Indian cooking. She says “I always aim to make food which is both tasty and good for health”. The driving forces behind her page have been her sister and husband who asked her to start an account and share her recipes and the lockdown period played a major role as it gave her free time to think out of the box and maintain the page. She, through her page wants to inspire the young generation to try their hand at Indian cooking.

