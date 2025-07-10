18 million more South Asian women could suffer from anaemia by 2030: Know how it affects health

Did you know that nearly half of all adolescent girls and women in South Asia are affected by anaemia? This staggering statistic from the World Health Organisation (WHO) serves as a stark reminder of the health challenges the region faces. In a latest update, WHO, SAARC, UNICEF and WHO have urged governments to take urgent and unified action in South Asia, which is said to have the highest burden of anaemia among girls and women globally. According to these organisations, 18 million girls and women in South Asian countries could suffer from this condition by 2030. This would add to the current burden of 259 million, underscoring the urgent need for action. Nourishing South Asia | Reducing Anaemia in Adolescent Girls and Women regional conference(Adobe Stock)

What is anaemia?

Anaemia happens when your body doesn't have enough healthy red blood cells to supply enough oxygen to your tissues. The most frequent cause is a lack of iron, which usually comes from a poor diet, blood loss (like heavy menstruation), or gastrointestinal issues.

Symptoms can include fatigue, weakness, and pallor. “Other causes include insufficient vitamin B12 or folate, chronic illnesses like kidney disease or cancer, inherited disorders such as thalassemia or sickle cell disease, and bone marrow issues that impact blood production” Dr Gaurav Dixit, Associate Director, Haematology, Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, at Paras Health.

Several factors contribute to anaemia, including:

Nutritional deficiencies: Lack of iron, vitamin B12, and folate in the diet.

Lack of iron, vitamin B12, and folate in the diet. Infections: Conditions like malaria and hookworm can deplete iron levels.

Conditions like malaria and hookworm can deplete iron levels. Menstrual loss: Heavy menstrual bleeding can lead to significant iron loss.

Heavy menstrual bleeding can lead to significant iron loss. Pregnancy: Increased iron demands during pregnancy can exacerbate the risk of anaemia.

Anaemia in South Asia

Anaemia is a significant public health concern in South Asia. As per a press statement from WHO, anaemia doesn’t just affect women and girls, it is also a major cause of low birth weight, with South Asia accounting for 40 per cent of the global cases of babies born with low birth weight. Anaemia hampers children’s ability to get enough oxygen, affecting their growth and development. This can lead to fatigue, delayed learning, and increased susceptibility to illness.

The condition affects18.5% of women of reproductive age, and 14.6% of children under five - statistics that underline a pressing challenge.

How does anaemia affect health?

Untreated anaemia can significantly impact a person’s quality of life. It often causes fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and trouble concentrating.

"In children and teens, it may slow down cognitive development and physical growth. In pregnant women, it increases the risk of preterm delivery and other complications. Chronic anaemia can also put added strain on the heart, which may lead to heart stress or failure over time" Dr Dixit explains.

The effects of anaemia are far-reaching and can have profound health implications:

Physical health risks:

Increased fatigue and weakness can limit daily activities.

Higher susceptibility to infections and illnesses.

In severe cases, it can lead to complications during childbirth and affect maternal and infant health.

Cognitive development:

In children, anaemia can impair cognitive development, affecting school performance and learning abilities.

Nutritional deficiencies in adolescence can have long-term repercussions on growth.

A call to action: Addressing anaemia

Tackling anaemia requires a comprehensive approach that focuses on nutrition and addressing the inequalities that perpetuate this health crisis.

“Anaemia is both preventable and treatable. We know the causes: poor nutrition, iron deficiency, infections, chronic diseases, and pregnancy-related complications. A more nuanced and evidence-driven approach is needed. Tackling anaemia is not just about health; it is foundational to the well-being of our women and girls. It is as much an economic and social investment as a health investment,” Saima Wazed, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia, said in a press statement.

Here are some effective strategies to combat anaemia:

Improving nutrition

Dietary diversification: Encouraging the consumption of iron-rich foods, such as leafy greens, legumes, nuts, and fortified cereals.

Encouraging the consumption of iron-rich foods, such as leafy greens, legumes, nuts, and fortified cereals. Educating communities: Implementing awareness campaigns that inform families about proper nutrition, especially for women and young girls.

Health services