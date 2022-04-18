56-year-old architect walks 1,700kms spreading awareness on architecture

Walking 1,700km over six states — West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi — architect Gita Balakrishnan is on a mission to spread awareness about how architecture plays an important role in our lives. She set out on February 13 and reached Delhi on April 16. She was busy interacting with people from the villages, towns and cities she walks through.

“Walk for Arcause is an awareness campaign. It will help identify action areas in many communities and throw it open for architects to act on. We also have activities for schools to spread awareness about design as a potential career,” she explains.

architect Gita Balakrishnan during her walk, interacting with school children

The architect says that the idea came to her after reading an article about late actor Sunil Dutt and his daughter, politician Priya Dutt, who walked 2,000km from Mumbai to the Golden Temple in Amritsar for peace in 1987: “I could imagine the different experiences that must have transformed both of them. Weaving through the rich tapestry of our country, leading a life that is strange and embracing it with love, meeting people who are not part of my universe and making their stories part of mine are the visions that made me restless once the idea [of walking from East to North India] came to my mind.”

At 56, Balakrishnan has been running regularly and began training for the walk since November 13, 2020. Talking about the precautions she undertook to prepare for this arduous journey, she says, “I began training by walking for two hours a day, moving to three and then four hours. I consulted a sports doctor to ensure I was fit and also spoke to a nutritionist. I learnt from ultra-marathon runners on how to beat the heat and took advice from a fitness trainer on stretches and exercises.”

Architect Gita Balakrishnan talking to the local communities

She goes on to share the “heartwarming responses” she has received from people throughout the journey. “Curious passersby often stop to ask me where I am headed to and when I say ‘New Delhi’, they are taken by surprise. In Madhabpur, a village in West Bengal, I was moved by the reception I got from a local self-help group,” she says.

Balakrishnan begins her walk at 4am and ends it at 11am. Depending on the distance left to cover that day, she alternates between walking and running. The afternoons are spent visiting schools, local communities, NGOs and communicating with people about their architectural issues.

Accompanied by four people, including her photo team, she gets help from the Ethos Foundation, The Council of Architecture and the local chapters of The Indian Institute of Architects, who have all collaborated for this mission.