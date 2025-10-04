Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

8 best badminton shoes for comfort and performance: Up to 80% on Amazon Great Indian Festival

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 04:00 pm IST

Badminton shoes are designed for comfort, support, and better performance on the court. Ideal for players looking to upgrade during the Amazon sale.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Vector X Ranger Badminton/Court Shoes Plus Non Marking Crepe Rubber Outsole, Lightweight & Comfort Shoe Best for Squash, Table Tennis,Volleyball, Basketball & Indoor Sports (Black-Green) Size 10 View Details checkDetails

₹869

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers Mens Summits - 894297ID Navy/RED Casual Shoe - 8 UK (9 US) (894297ID-NVRD) View Details checkDetails

₹1,872

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prokick Mens Power Plus Non Marking Badminton Shoes | Lightweight & Durable Badminton Shoes | Also Perfect for Squash, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Basketball & Indoor Sports White View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reebok Mens Sports Shoe | Courtflex | Badminton Shoe | Indoor Non-Marking Shoe | Ideal for Indoor Sports Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nivia HY-Court 2.0 Badminton Shoes for Men | Unmatched Court Performance | Ideal for Padel and Pickleball | Non-Marking Shoes for Superior Grip | Unlock Your Full Potential | (White/Blue) | Size UK06 View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens Gel-COURTMOV White/Saba Blue Indoor Court Shoes - 7 UK (1071A083.101) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

adidas Mens Ligra 7 M CBLACK/FTWWHT/CBLACK Running Shoe - 7 UK (FZ4658) View Details checkDetails

₹2,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hundred Court Star Pro Non Marking Badminton Shoes | Also Perfect for Squash, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Basketball & Indoor Sports | Lightweight & Durable (White/Navy ; UK 8) View Details checkDetails

₹1,487

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Badminton Shoes Shuttle Non Marking Shoes For Badminton Men Light Badminton Shoes For Women & Badminton Shoes Men Breathable Non Marking Shoes For Women Anti Skid Badminton Shoe Black Grey 9 View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Liberty Freedom GRIPPER-02 Sports Badminton Pickleball Shoes for Men with PU Upper | Rubber Sole | Suitable for Table Tennis, Volleyball | Comfortable and Lightweight | Durable Design (Navy Blue - 4) View Details checkDetails

₹1,123

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSC Beamer Cricket Shoes Size for Men (5 UK, Fluro Orange-White) View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Ever wondered why some players glide effortlessly across the badminton court while others struggle with fatigue or injuries? The secret often lies in the shoes they wear. Badminton demands sudden stops, explosive jumps, and rapid lateral movements, all of which put significant stress on your knees, ankles, and spine. Without proper footwear, even a single match can lead to sprains, chronic pain, or other injuries. To ensure both performance and safety, this guide highlights some of the best badminton shoes that excel in cushioning, stability, and fit, the essentials for protecting your body during intense play. These selections aren’t just about brand names; they are carefully chosen to support your well-being and help you stay agile on the court.

Step into comfort and stability with these best badminton shoes for every player.(AI generated)
Step into comfort and stability with these best badminton shoes for every player.(AI generated)

While health is the priority, these badminton shoes are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, allowing you to invest in top-quality performance footwear at a smart price.

 

Top deals on badminton shoes you should not miss:

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

8 best badminton shoes for comfort and performance:

Badminton shoes are specially designed footwear that provide cushioning, support, and grip, helping players move quickly, stay stable, and perform their best.

 

1.

Reebok Men's Sports Shoe | Courtflex | Badminton Shoe | Indoor Non-Marking Shoe | Ideal for Indoor Sports Black
Loading Suggestions...

Enhance your on-court performance with these shoes, specifically designed to boost agility and stability during badminton and other indoor games. Cushioned midsoles provide comfort for jumps and quick lateral movements, while non-marking soles ensure smooth court traction. The supportive fit reduces the risk of injury, making these badminton shoes ideal for players seeking durability, comfort, and enhanced confidence on the court.

2.

Nivia HY-Court 2.0 Badminton Shoes for Men | Unmatched Court Performance | Ideal for Padel and Pickleball | Non-Marking Shoes for Superior Grip | Unlock Your Full Potential | (White/Blue) | Size UK06
Loading Suggestions...

Perfect for active players seeking to combine performance with foot and joint protection, these sports shoes are designed for use in activities such as badminton, volleyball, squash, and table tennis. Breathable upper mesh keeps feet cool, while cushioned soles absorb impact to reduce strain on knees and joints. Non-marking rubber outsoles provide a stable grip, ensuring safer movements and enhanced comfort during intense indoor sports sessions.

3.

ASICS Mens Gel-COURTMOV White/Saba Blue Indoor Court Shoes - 7 UK (1071A083.101)
Loading Suggestions...

Step confidently on the court with these badminton shoes, designed to support fast movements and reduce impact on joints. Lightweight construction and breathable uppers keep feet comfortable, while shock-absorbing soles protect knees and ankles during intense play. The stable, non-marking grip enhances agility and performance, making these shoes an essential choice for health-conscious athletes.

4.

adidas Mens Ligra 7 M CBLACK/FTWWHT/CBLACK Running Shoe - 7 UK (FZ4658)
Loading Suggestions...

Crafted with a lightweight, breathable upper and cushioned midsole, these indoor court shoes provide superior comfort during fast-paced play. The supportive design stabilises feet for sudden stops and lateral movements, while non-marking soles ensure reliable grip on the court. Ideal for men seeking enhanced agility, reduced joint strain, and peak performance in indoor sports like badminton and volleyball.

5.

Hundred Court Star Pro Non Marking Badminton Shoes | Also Perfect for Squash, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Basketball & Indoor Sports | Lightweight & Durable (White/Navy ; UK 8)
Loading Suggestions...

Featuring a lightweight, durable design and non-marking soles, it provide superior grip and stability for activities such as badminton, squash, table tennis, volleyball, and basketball. Cushioned midsoles absorb impact, protecting knees and joints during fast movements. Breathable uppers keep feet cool, making them ideal for players seeking comfort, agility, and a reduced risk of injury while enhancing overall on-court performance.

6.

Boldfit Badminton Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

Designed for players who prioritise safety and agility, these badminton shoes provide lightweight comfort and breathable uppers for extended sessions. Non-marking, anti-skid soles provide excellent court grip, while cushioned midsoles protect knees and joints from impact. Ideal for both men and women, they combine durability, support, and enhanced performance for a safer experience.

7.

Liberty Freedom GRIPPER-02 Sports Badminton Pickleball Shoes for Men with PU Upper | Rubber Sole | Suitable for Table Tennis, Volleyball | Comfortable and Lightweight | Durable Design (Navy Blue - 4)
Loading Suggestions...

These indoor court shoes offer lightweight comfort and excellent traction for activities such as badminton, pickleball, squash, and table tennis. The cushioned sole reduces impact on the knees and ankles, while the breathable uppers keep the feet dry and cool. Non-marking rubber outsoles ensure safe and confident movements, making them ideal for players seeking to improve performance while minimising strain and enhancing on-court safety.

 

8.

DSC Beamer Cricket Shoes Size for Men (5 UK, Fluro Orange-White)
Loading Suggestions...

Engineered for quick footwork and intense rallies, these badminton shoes offer exceptional grip and stability on indoor courts. Lightweight construction and cushioned soles reduce strain on knees and ankles, while breathable uppers keep feet cool during long sessions. Ideal for players seeking agility, comfort, and reliable performance, they enable every movement to be made with safety.

 

Similar stories for you:

Best badminton racquets at up to 50% off during Amazon sale: Top handpicked options for you

Outdoor shoes for women: Style that steps up to every adventure; Top 8 picks for you

Sugar-free protein supplements: Top 8 picks diabetics can consider for fitness and health benefits

 

 

  • Why choose badminton shoes?

    They provide grip, cushioning, and support to reduce injury risk and improve performance.

  • Can they be used for other sports?

    Yes, suitable for squash, table tennis, volleyball, and other indoor games.

  • How to pick the right fit?

    Look for proper cushioning, support, and a snug fit for your foot type.

  • How to maintain them?

    Keep dry, clean soles, and store in a ventilated area for lasting performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / 8 best badminton shoes for comfort and performance: Up to 80% on Amazon Great Indian Festival
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On