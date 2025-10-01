8 best bicycles for home to stay active: Grab up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 08:00 am IST
Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers up to 80% off on home bicycles, making it the perfect time to grab indoor bikes for fitness and staying active.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
FIRST CHOICE FC-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Resistance | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym | Weight Capacity 110KG View Details
|
₹6,799
|
|
|
MAXPRO MP20 Spin Bike | Exercise Cycle for Home | 120KG Capacity | 8KG Flywheel | Adjustable Resistance | Silent Belt Drive | Comfortable Seat Cushion | Indoor Cardio Workout Fitness Bike View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Sparnod Fitness SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable Seat, Maximum User Weight - 120 kg View Details
|
₹6,290
|
|
|
Reach AB 110 BS Upright Air Bike with Back Support & Moving/ Stationary Handle | Mobile Holder at Display & Resistance Knob | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Fitness Equipment for Home/ Gym Cardio Workout View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB50, Black) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Cockatoo Ride-X-4.5 Spin Bike|Fully enclosed flywheel-4.5 Kg|Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 100 kg(Black-Grey) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
amazon basics Air Bike Exercise Cycle With Moving Or Stationary Handles, Adjustable Cushioned Seat, Max User Weight 110 Kg, Multi View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
LETS PLAY SB200 Spin Bike for Home Workout | 10kg Flywheel, Adjustable Magnetic Resistance, Heart Rate Sensor | Indoor Exercise Cycle | 120kg Capacity | Belt Drive Gym Cycle View Details
|
₹14,099
|
|
|
BIONFIT Spin z2 Exercise Cycle for Home Gym | Exercise Bike with Digital Display, Comfortable Seat, Friction Resistance System | Indoor Gym Cycle for Men and Women Cardio Workout | DIY Installation View Details
|
₹8,399
|
|
