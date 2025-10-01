Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
8 best bicycles for home to stay active: Grab up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Shivangi Jamwal
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 08:00 am IST

Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers up to 80% off on home bicycles, making it the perfect time to grab indoor bikes for fitness and staying active.

FIRST CHOICE FC-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Resistance | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym | Weight Capacity 110KG View Details checkDetails

MAXPRO MP20 Spin Bike | Exercise Cycle for Home | 120KG Capacity | 8KG Flywheel | Adjustable Resistance | Silent Belt Drive | Comfortable Seat Cushion | Indoor Cardio Workout Fitness Bike View Details checkDetails

PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details checkDetails

Sparnod Fitness SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable Seat, Maximum User Weight - 120 kg View Details checkDetails

Reach AB 110 BS Upright Air Bike with Back Support & Moving/ Stationary Handle | Mobile Holder at Display & Resistance Knob | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Fitness Equipment for Home/ Gym Cardio Workout View Details checkDetails

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB50, Black) View Details checkDetails

Cockatoo Ride-X-4.5 Spin Bike|Fully enclosed flywheel-4.5 Kg|Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 100 kg(Black-Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazon basics Air Bike Exercise Cycle With Moving Or Stationary Handles, Adjustable Cushioned Seat, Max User Weight 110 Kg, Multi View Details checkDetails

LETS PLAY SB200 Spin Bike for Home Workout | 10kg Flywheel, Adjustable Magnetic Resistance, Heart Rate Sensor | Indoor Exercise Cycle | 120kg Capacity | Belt Drive Gym Cycle View Details checkDetails

BIONFIT Spin z2 Exercise Cycle for Home Gym | Exercise Bike with Digital Display, Comfortable Seat, Friction Resistance System | Indoor Gym Cycle for Men and Women Cardio Workout | DIY Installation View Details checkDetails

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is here, bringing massive discounts of up to 80% on home bicycles, making it the perfect time to upgrade your fitness routine within your budget. With outdoor cycling limited by weather or busy schedules, having a bicycle at home has never been more convenient. Investing in a home bike means boosting your health, improving stamina, and staying active while saving money.

Home fitness made easy with bicycles for home at Amazon Great Indian Festival discounts.(AI generated)
Home fitness made easy with bicycles for home at Amazon Great Indian Festival discounts.(AI generated)

To help you make the most of this sale, we’ve selected the best bicycles for home use, covering a range of styles, features, and budgets. Each option offers incredible value, helping you stay fit while taking advantage of the lowest prices ever during this Amazon sale.

 

Top deals for you on a bicycle for home:

 

Top picks of bicycles for home you should not miss:

 

1.

PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG
The PowerMax Fitness BU-201 dual-action air bike is ideal for home workouts, providing a full-body cardio and strength training experience. With an adjustable, cushioned seat, moving handles, and non-slip pedals, it ensures comfort and safety for users weighing up to 120 kg. Perfect for boosting stamina, burning calories, and staying active daily in the convenience of your home gym.

Specifications

MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
120 Kg
SPECIAL FEATURE
Adjustable seat
MATERIAL
Alloy steel
ITEM WEIGHT
18.5 Kg

2.

Sparnod Fitness SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable Seat, Maximum User Weight - 120 kg
Stay fit at home with the Sparnod Fitness SAB-05 upright air bike, designed for effective cardio and full-body workouts. It features adjustable resistance and a height-adjustable, cushioned seat for personalised comfort. With a maximum user weight of 120 kg, it provides stability and safety, enabling you to burn calories, build stamina, and maintain an active lifestyle right in your home gym.

Specifications

MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
120 Kg
SPECIAL FEATURE
Adjustable resistance and height
MATERIAL
Alloy steel
ITEM WEIGHT
18 Kg

3.

Reach AB 110 BS Upright Air Bike with Back Support & Moving/ Stationary Handle | Mobile Holder at Display & Resistance Knob | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Fitness Equipment for Home/ Gym Cardio Workout
The Reach AB 110 BS upright air bike brings a full-body workout to your home. Equipped with back support, moving and stationary handles, and an adjustable resistance knob, it adapts to every fitness level. With a mobile holder and a maximum user weight of 110 kg, it helps strengthen muscles, boost endurance, and encourage daily activity.

Specifications

MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
110 Kg
SPECIAL FEATURE
Compact Size
MATERIAL
Aluminium
ITEM WEIGHT
21 Kg

4.

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB50, Black)
The Lifelong Fit Pro spin bike is perfect for home fitness enthusiasts seeking an effective cardio and strength workout. With a 7 kg flywheel, adjustable resistance, and a heart rate sensor, it adapts to all fitness levels. Suitable for users up to 120 kg, it’s ideal for anyone looking to burn calories, improve stamina, and stay active conveniently at home.

Specifications

MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
120 Kg
SPECIAL FEATURE
Foam grip handle with heart rate sensor
MATERIAL
Alloy Steel
ITEM WEIGHT
18 Kg

5.

Cockatoo Ride-X-4.5 Spin Bike|Fully enclosed flywheel-4.5 Kg|Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 100 kg(Black-Grey)
The Cockatoo Ride-X-4.5 spin bike delivers an efficient home workout with a fully enclosed 4.5 kg flywheel and smooth, adjustable resistance. Its stable frame supports users up to 100 kg, making it ideal for consistent cardio sessions. Perfect for enhancing endurance, toning legs, and maintaining overall fitness, it brings gym-quality exercise conveniently into your home space.

Specifications

MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
100 Kg
SPECIAL FEATURE
Battery Powered
MATERIAL
Alloy Steel, Plastic
ITEM WEIGHT
17 Kg

6.

amazon basics Air Bike Exercise Cycle With Moving Or Stationary Handles, Adjustable Cushioned Seat, Max User Weight 110 Kg, Multi
The Amazon Basics air bike stands out with its dual moving and stationary handles, allowing both upper- and lower-body workouts. The adjustable cushioned seat ensures comfort for users up to 110 kg. Ideal for home fitness, it supports calorie burn, improves stamina, and strengthens muscles, offering a convenient, full-body workout that keeps health and activity at the forefront.

Specifications

MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
100 Kg
SPECIAL FEATURE
Adjustable resistance and seat
MATERIAL
Alloy Steel
ITEM WEIGHT
15.7 Kg

7.

LET'S PLAY SB200 Spin Bike for Home Workout | 10kg Flywheel, Adjustable Magnetic Resistance, Heart Rate Sensor | Indoor Exercise Cycle | 120kg Capacity | Belt Drive Gym Cycle
The LET’S PLAY SB200 spin bike excels with its smooth belt-drive system and 10 kg flywheel, providing quiet, seamless workouts. Adjustable magnetic resistance and a built-in heart rate sensor enable users to customise their intensity and track their performance. Supporting up to 120 kg, it’s perfect for home fitness enthusiasts seeking durability, effective cardio, and a low-maintenance, gym-quality cycling experience.

Specifications

MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
120 Kg
SPECIAL FEATURE
Power source, corded electric
MATERIAL
Alloy Steel
ITEM WEIGHT
30 Kg

8.

BIONFIT Spin z2 Exercise Cycle for Home Gym | Exercise Bike with Digital Display, Comfortable Seat, Friction Resistance System | Indoor Gym Cycle for Men and Women Cardio Workout | DIY Installation
The BIONFIT Spin Z2 is ideal for home workouts, featuring a digital display to track progress and a comfortable seat for extended sessions. Its friction resistance system allows adjustable intensity, making it suitable for all fitness levels. Easy DIY installation ensures convenience, helping men and women stay active, improve their stamina, and maintain a healthy lifestyle from the comfort of their own homes.

Specifications

MAXIMUM USER WEIGHT
100 Kg
SPECIAL FEATURE
Digital meter and resistance knob
MATERIAL
Alloy Steel
ITEM WEIGHT
14 Kg

Similar stories for you:

Best badminton racquets at up to 50% off during Amazon sale: Top handpicked options for you

Outdoor shoes for women: Style that steps up to every adventure; Top 8 picks for you

Price drop on Adidas running shoes: Up to 60% off on these stylish and comfy picks

  • What types of bicycles are suitable for use at home?

    Stationary bikes, upright bikes, spin bikes, and air bikes are ideal for indoor workouts, offering a combination of cardio and strength training that allows you to work out from the comfort of your own home.

  • How do I choose the right bike for my home?

    Consider the type of resistance, seat comfort, handle options, weight capacity, and available space to match your fitness goals and home setup.

  • Can a home bicycle help with weight loss?

    Yes. Regular use improves cardiovascular fitness, burns calories, and strengthens muscles, contributing to weight loss and overall health.

  • How often should I use a home bicycle?

    For best results, aim for 20–45 minutes per session, 3–5 times a week, adjusting intensity to your fitness level.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

