Monday, Jul 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

8 best running shoes for healthier strides: Grab deals at up to 50% off before the Amazon Prime Day Sale ends

ByTanya Shree
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends today. Grab this last chance to enjoy huge savings on the best running shoes from Puma, Reebok and other brands.

Reebok Men Stride Runner Running Shoes All Black 8 View Details checkDetails

₹1,453


adidas Womens Clear Factor W CBLACK/PRPTNT Sneaker - 4 UK (EX2043) View Details checkDetails

₹1,713


Puma Men, Galaxis Pro, Black-Lime Smash-Strong Gray, Running Shoe-7UK (31176701) View Details checkDetails

₹3,149


Sparx Mens SM 648 | Enhanced Durability & Soft Cushion | Black Running Shoe - 8 UK (SM 648) View Details checkDetails

₹817


adidas Mens Air-Speedrush Running Shoes, Black, UK-8 View Details checkDetails

₹2,462


Reebok Womens Sports Shoe | Lux Runner Lp |Running Shoe | Ideal for Running, Crossfit & Gym View Details checkDetails

₹1,918


Skechers-Womens Casual Shoes-Bobs Infinity-117550-Nat-8 (Neutral) View Details checkDetails

₹4,048


NIKE Mens AIR Zoom Pegasus Running Shoes 41 (6) Black/White-Anthracite, 6 UK (7 US) View Details checkDetails

₹10,076


Are you struggling with foot pain, poor posture, or joint stress after every run? The right pair of running shoes can be a game-changer as they are not just for performance but for your overall health. From shock absorption to arch support and breathability, the best running shoes are engineered to protect your knees, align your spine, and reduce injury risk. They are ideal for daily joggers, marathoners, and even beginners. We have rounded up top picks that support your health goals while keeping comfort and durability in check. These smart, foot-friendly finds from top brands like Puma, Reebok, Nike and more are available at massive discounts but only until midnight. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends today. So, don’t miss out!

This is your last chance to grab the best deals on running shoes as the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends today.
This is your last chance to grab the best deals on running shoes as the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends today.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on the best running shoes

The best running shoes for men and women must have thicker soles to absorb shock, as per the Harvard Health Publishing. They are generally lightweight in comparison to the best walking shoes. Grab the best deals on top-rated running shoes before the Prime Day Sale 2025 ends on Amazon India.

1.

Reebok Men Stride Runner Running Shoes All Black 8
Glide into your day with Reebok Stride Runner. It is lightweight, breathable, and made for motion. The mesh upper and EVA sole of the best running shoes offer unbeatable comfort and flexibility. It is ideal for everyday jogs and training. Elevate your run with this smart pick during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Specifications

Material:
Mesh upper
Outsole:
Full EVA for heel cushioning
Fit:
Medium width
Design:
Lightweight and flexible
Reebok Men Stride Runner Running Shoes All Black 8

2.

adidas Womens Clear Factor W CBLACK/PRPTNT Sneaker - 4 UK (EX2043)
Chase every goal with adidas Clear Factor W, which is designed for speed, breathability, and sporty elegance. With neutral pronation and soft EVA cushioning, this pair is perfect for your active routine. Make it yours now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live for an effortless upgrade!

Specifications

Material:
Mesh upper
Midsole:
EVA cushioning
Pronation:
Neutral Arch
Type:
Medium
adidas Womens Clear Factor W CBLACK/PRPTNT Sneaker - 4 UK (EX2043)

3.

Puma Men, Galaxis Pro, Black-Lime Smash-Strong Gray, Running Shoe-7UK (31176701)
Train harder with Puma Galaxis Pro, which blends ProFoam tech with multi-surface grip for total support and impact protection. From the road to the treadmill, these Puma running shoes can help you feel comfortable in every stride. Don’t miss out and grab it in the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Specifications

Outsole:
Rubber with traction pattern
Fit:
Snug, athletic
Material:
Mesh and synthetic upper
Technology:
ProFoam cushioning
Puma Men, Galaxis Pro, Black-Lime Smash-Strong Gray, Running Shoe-7UK (31176701)

4.

Sparx Mens SM 648 | Enhanced Durability & Soft Cushion | Black Running Shoe - 8 UK (SM 648)
SPARX SM 648 delivers breathable comfort, arch support, and slip-resistant soles. Designed with everyday wear in mind, these lightweight shoes are great for walks, workouts, and all-day style. Buy now on Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy performance with a sleek design.

Specifications

Support:
Built-in arch support
Style:
Slip-on casual
Material:
One-piece mesh knit upper
Sole:
Non-slip MD material
Sparx Mens SM 648 | Enhanced Durability & Soft Cushion | Black Running Shoe - 8 UK (SM 648)

5.

adidas Men's Air-Speedrush Running Shoes, Black, UK-8
Dominate your runs with adidas Men’s Running Shoes. They are durable, stylish, and performance-driven. Whether it is a marathon or a daily jog, their engineered design supports every stride. It is available now at exciting deals during the Amazon Sale 2025. But hurry up, as deals won't last forever.

Specifications

Material:
Mesh and synthetic
Closure:
Lace-up
Cushioning:
Responsive, all-terrain
Usage:
Suitable for all runners
adidas Mens Air-Speedrush Running Shoes, Black, UK-8

6.

Reebok Women's Sports Shoe | Lux Runner Lp |Running Shoe | Ideal for Running, Crossfit & Gym
Sprint into performance with Reebok Lux Runner LP. It features Metasplit tech and lateral claw design, which ensures agility and stability at every step. Moreover, the breathable build of these Reebok running shoes supports intense sessions. Grab it now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 for peak fitness at a great price.

Specifications

Material:
Mesh upper
Design:
Snug sporty look
Technology:
Metasplit for flexibility
Support:
Lateral claw for stability
Reebok Womens Sports Shoe | Lux Runner Lp |Running Shoe | Ideal for Running, Crossfit & Gym

7.

Skechers-Women's Casual Shoes-Bobs Infinity-117550-Nat-8 (Neutral)
Feel the difference with Skechers BOBS Infinity, which is crafted from vegan materials with a memory foam footbed for cloud-like comfort. It is perfect for workouts or walks. Moreover, it offers a great combination of sporty looks with sustainable style. Support your needs and score deals during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Material:
Engineered knit upper
Insole:
Skechers Memory Foam
Outsole:
Flexible traction rubber
Design:
100% vegan construction
Skechers-Womens Casual Shoes-Bobs Infinity-117550-Nat-8 (Neutral)

8.

NIKE Men's AIR Zoom Pegasus Running Shoes 41 (6) Black/White-Anthracite, 6 UK (7 US)
Classic comfort meets sleek design in NIKE Men’s Running Shoes. With breathable mesh and a durable rubber sole, the best Nike running shoes handle workouts and weekend wear with ease. It is a wardrobe essential. So, get yours now as the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will end today.

Specifications

Material:
Mesh upper
Use:
Sports and casual wear
Sole:
Rubber and synthetic rubber
NIKE Mens AIR Zoom Pegasus Running Shoes 41 (6) Black/White-Anthracite, 6 UK (7 US)

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025:FAQs

  • When will the Amazon Prime Day Sale end?

    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on July 12th and it will end today. During the sale, you can grab exciting deals and discounts across categories, including running shoes.

  • Are running shoes available at a discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025?

    Yes, a wide range of running shoes for men and women is available at discounts of up to 50% off. From cushioned trainers to lightweight marathon shoes, you will find top brands at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Sale this July.

  • What types of running shoes can I expect during the Amazon Sale 2025?

    Expect a variety of options, including road running shoes, trail shoes, neutral and stability shoes, and lightweight racers. Many feature breathable mesh uppers, arch support, responsive midsoles, and grippy outsoles for different terrains and foot types.

  • Are bank offers applicable to running shoe purchases during the Prime Day Sale 2025?

    Absolutely. Use ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards to avail up to a 10% instant discount. Plus, Prime members get exclusive access to early deals and deeper discounts on selected running shoe brands.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

8 best running shoes for healthier strides: Grab deals at up to 50% off before the Amazon Prime Day Sale ends
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
