A glimpse of Hina Khan’s Kickboxing session: She is busy throwing kicks

Hina Khan is a fitness enthusiast. The actor believes in learning new techniques and workout routines. From acing Pilates with the stunning view of the sunset in front of her to performing yoga for her fans on Instagram to sharing her progress in Kickboxing, Hina Khan loves to keep her Instagram fans updated with her fitness diaries. Hina swears by yoga, high intensity workout routines, Pilates and Kickboxing. The actor, when not working, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her gym, working out in animal mode.

A day back, Hina Khan shared a short video from her Kickboxing sessions and it is giving us all the midweek fitness inspo we need to stop being lazy and run to the gym. Hina, in the video, can be seen being in beast mode with her Kickboxing trainer for company. The trainer can be seen holding boxing pads while Hina can be seen jumping and touching her knee to the pad. Dressed in a black tank top and a pair of gym trousers, Hina can be seen working out on her kicks. With the video, Hina also shared her fitness state of mind in the caption - “Skill is hard to hone.. But if you keep enduring the difficulties you get closer.” Hina further added these hashtags to her workout video - #onedayatatime, #beginner, #kickboxing and #KickMyWayToGlory. Take a look at her video here:

Kickboxing comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories and maintaining the weight of the body. It also helps in improving coordination of the muscles and boosting confidence. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, Kickboxing also helps in reducing stress levels. It also makes for an ideal cross-training workout routine. It helps in boosting energy and fitness level of the body as well.