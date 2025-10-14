Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
Amazon Diwali Sale: 8 best whey protein supplements at up to 60% off for recovery and energy

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 07:00 pm IST

Save up to 60% the Amazon Diwali Sale on the best whey protein for energy, muscle recovery, and fitness support.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder - 1 lb (Double Rich Chocolate), Primary Source Isolate View Details checkDetails

₹1,729

NAKPRO Gold Whey Protein Concentrate & Isolate 2kg Vanilla | 25.5g Protein, Trustified Certified Supplement Powder | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder View Details checkDetails

₹3,507

MuscleBlaze Beginners Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 12g Protein Per Scoop View Details checkDetails

₹1,289

Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Isolate [1kg, Rich Chocolate] | 32g Protein | 10g EAA | Whey Protein with ProHydrolase Enzyme Tech. For Faster Absorption | Improved Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Nutrabay Gold Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes 25g Protein, 5.3g BCAA, 3.9g Glutamic Acid – Muscle Support & Recovery – 1kg, Rich Chocolate Crème | Trustified Certified Authentic View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 30g Protein per scoop | 7.3g BCAA | No Adulteration | Improved Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹4,004

GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein | 2 lbs | Muscle Growth | Muscle Recovery | DigeZyme® For Easy Digestion | Informed Choice Certified | 24g Protein | 5.5g BCAA | Chocolate Fudge | 907 gm View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder with less than 1.5gm of Carbs and Vitamins for Immune Support - 1 kg Cookies & Cream, Vegetarian protein for Men & Women. Offer Pack View Details checkDetails

₹4,496

Everyone wants more energy, quicker recovery after workouts, and lasting wellness to stay active through busy routines. Achieving these goals often comes down to the nutrients we prioritise daily. Among them, protein plays a vital role, as it helps repair muscles, supports enzyme and hormone production, strengthens the immune system, and keeps you feeling full and satisfied. Whey protein is an easy and effective option, providing all essential amino acids, with exceptionally high leucine levels that help repair muscles and support growth. Its rapid absorption makes it ideal for post-workout recovery or anytime you want to optimise nutrient intake efficiently.

Boost energy and recovery this Diwali with top whey protein supplements at huge discounts.(Adobe)
Boost energy and recovery this Diwali with top whey protein supplements at huge discounts.(Adobe)

With the Amazon Diwali Sale, it is an excellent time to invest in quality whey protein supplements at up to 60% off. Beyond discounts, these selections offer long-term health benefits, helping you build strength, energy, and overall wellness in a sustainable manner.

8 best whey protein supplements for energy and recovery:

A crossover study in trained men found that consuming 25g of whey protein immediately after resistance exercise improved muscle strength, power, and performance during recovery, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.

1.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder - 1 lb (Double Rich Chocolate), Primary Source Isolate
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% whey protein supports post-workout recovery and daily energy needs. With high-quality whey isolate as the primary ingredient, it supports muscle repair, reduces fatigue, and enhances strength. The Double Rich Chocolate flavour offers a smooth taste while delivering essential amino acids that help restore energy and enhance overall wellness after exercise or a busy day.

2.

NAKPRO Gold Whey Protein Concentrate & Isolate 2kg Vanilla | 25.5g Protein, Trustified Certified Supplement Powder | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder
This premium whey blend provides 25.5g of high-quality protein per serving, combining concentrate and isolate for enhanced absorption. It’s ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone looking to build muscle or recover effectively after workouts. With a smooth vanilla flavour, it supports daily nutrition, energy, and strength goals while promoting lean muscle development.

3.

MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 12g Protein Per Scoop
This beginner-friendly whey protein provides 12 grams of protein per scoop, supporting recovery and muscle strength development. Ideal for newcomers to fitness, it helps meet daily protein needs effortlessly. Blend it into milk, smoothies, or oats for a quick, nutritious boost—a perfect choice for those looking to start their fitness journey with balanced nourishment.

4.

Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Isolate [1kg, Rich Chocolate] | 32g Protein | 10g EAA | Whey Protein with ProHydrolase Enzyme Tech. For Faster Absorption | Improved Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building
Fuel your muscles with high-quality whey protein that packs 32g of protein and 10g of essential amino acids per scoop. Enhanced with ProHydrolase enzyme technology, it ensures faster absorption for improved recovery and muscle growth. Perfect for strength training enthusiasts, it supports overall wellness and can be easily mixed into shakes, smoothies, or daily meals, making nutrition simple, effective, and delicious.

5.

Nutrabay Gold Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes 25g Protein, 5.3g BCAA, 3.9g Glutamic Acid – Muscle Support & Recovery – 1kg, Rich Chocolate Crème | Trustified Certified Authentic
Boost your workouts with this premium whey protein, which offers 25g of protein, 5.3g of BCAAs, and 3.9g of glutamic acid per serving. Enhanced with digestive enzymes for easy absorption, it supports faster muscle recovery, reduces fatigue, and replenishes energy after exercise. Its rich chocolate crème flavour makes it a delicious addition to shakes or smoothies, helping you stay strong, energised, and fit.

6.

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 30g Protein per scoop | 7.3g BCAA | No Adulteration | Improved Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building | Vegetarian
A perfect choice for vegetarians, this unflavoured whey protein isolate delivers 30g of protein and 7.3g BCAAs per scoop, supporting muscle growth, faster recovery, and improved strength. With no adulteration and pure ingredients, it ensures clean nutrition. Easily mix it into smoothies, shakes, or meals to provide a versatile and effective way to meet daily protein needs while boosting energy and performance.

7.

GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein | 2 lbs | Muscle Growth | Muscle Recovery | DigeZyme® For Easy Digestion | Informed Choice Certified | 24g Protein | 5.5g BCAA | Chocolate Fudge | 907 gm
Power your fitness with a whey protein that’s gentle on the stomach and easy to digest. Each serving provides 24g of protein and 5.5g BCAAs, supporting muscle growth, faster recovery, and overall strength. Enhanced with DigeZyme digestive enzymes, it ensures smooth digestion and absorption. The rich chocolate fudge flavour makes it a delicious and convenient addition to shakes or daily meals.

8.

Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder with less than 1.5gm of Carbs and Vitamins for Immune Support - 1 kg Cookies & Cream, Vegetarian protein for Men & Women. Offer Pack
Ideal for vegetarians, this whey protein isolate delivers high-quality protein with less than 1.5g of carbs per scoop, supporting muscle growth, recovery, and energy. Fortified with essential vitamins, it also helps to strengthen the immune system. Suitable for both men and women, the delicious Cookies & Cream flavour makes it easy to incorporate into shakes, smoothies, or meals, providing a clean and nutritious source of protein daily.

  • What is whey protein, and how does it help with recovery?

    Whey protein is a high-quality protein derived from milk. It provides essential amino acids that support muscle repair, reduce fatigue, and speed up recovery after workouts.

  • How much whey protein should I consume daily?

    Daily protein needs vary depending on an individual's activity level, age, and body weight. Typically, 20–30g per serving post-workout or as part of daily meals supports recovery and muscle growth.

  • Can whey protein boost energy levels?

    Yes, by providing the body with essential amino acids, whey protein helps maintain muscle function and supports overall endurance and energy during daily activities or exercise.

  • Who should consider taking whey protein supplements?

    Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone looking to improve muscle recovery, strength, or meet daily protein requirements can benefit from whey protein supplementation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

