Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends in 2 days: Save up to 40% on top protein powder brands in India!

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is here, and it's your golden opportunity to enhance your fitness journey! With just two days left, you can enjoy irresistible savings of up to 40% on premium protein powders from top brands. Whether you're a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting in the world of health and wellness, these fantastic deals could support your fitness goals. But ensure you consult your healthcare provider before adding these supplements to your diet.

Loading Suggestions...

Elevate your post-workout recovery with MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein. This premium protein supplement boasts superior absorption, offering 50% higher efficacy compared to standard whey proteins. Each serving packs an impressive 25g of protein, alongside 11.75g of Essential Amino Acids (EAA) and 5.51g of Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAA), making it ideal for muscle repair and growth.

Specifications Flavour: Rich chocolate Protein source: Whey Recommended usage: Post-workout Item weight: 1 kg Click Here to Buy MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Rich Chocolate(28 Servings, 1kg) & Micronised Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP, Citrus Blast (30 Servings, 120g) | Pack of 2

Loading Suggestions...

For those seeking a clean and natural protein supplement, AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate is an excellent choice. Each serving contains an impressive 27 grams of protein alongside 5.9 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), making it ideal for muscle recovery and growth. This unflavoured option is crafted from 100% natural ingredients, ensuring you get a pure product without any unnecessary additives.

Specifications Flavour: Unflavoured Recommended usage: Pre-workout Item weight: 1000 grams Click Here to Buy MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Rich Chocolate(28 Servings, 1kg) & Micronised Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP, Citrus Blast (30 Servings, 120g) | Pack of 2

Loading Suggestions...

Boost your protein consumption with Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey. Each serving provides an impressive 25 grams of high-quality protein, which is essential for muscle growth and overall fitness. The formula is further enhanced with ProHydrolase enzyme technology, which aids in breaking down protein into easier-to-absorb peptides, promoting quicker muscle recovery after intense workouts. This remarkable supplement is ideal for fitness enthusiasts seeking to boost their performance and achieve their goals. Best of all, you can take advantage of a fantastic sale, offering an incredible 44% discount on your purchase.

Specifications Flavour: Chocolate Diet type: Vegetarian Benefits: Muscle growth and recovery Weight: 1000 grams Click Here to Buy AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate | Unflavoured (Whey protein Isolate 1kg + Creatine 100gms) | Combo pack

Loading Suggestions...

If you’re in the market for a versatile protein source, look no further than NAKPRO Gold Whey Protein Concentrate. Each scoop provides an impressive 28 grams of protein along with 6.2 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), making it a great addition to your fitness routine. This product is gluten-free, catering to those with dietary restrictions. Additionally, it's currently available at an 8% discount during the Amazon Sale, making it even more appealing for those seeking high-quality nutrition at a great price.

Specifications Flavour: Chocolate Diet type: Gluten-free Benefits: Muscle growth Weight: 1000 grams Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] 25g Protein | 11g EAA [Malai Kulfi] & Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified [Strawberry Milkshake]

Loading Suggestions...

If you're looking for a great plant-based protein option, consider Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein. This powder is crafted from organic pea and rice isolates, providing a healthy and effective way to boost your protein intake with 24g of protein per serving. In addition to its impressive protein content, this blend includes gut-friendly spices, which support overall digestive health. Plus, it’s free from added sugars, so you can enjoy it without any guilt. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just making healthier choices, this protein powder is worth trying.

Specifications Flavour: Chikmagalur mocha Item weight: 500 grams Material type free: Sugar-free Benefits: Muscle growth Click Here to Buy NAKPRO Gold 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate, 2kg Unflavoured | 28g Protein | Trustified Certified & No Adulteration | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder

Loading Suggestions...

Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein is an excellent choice for post-workout recovery, offering 24g of protein and 5.2g of BCAAs in every serving. This protein supplement is designed to support muscle regeneration and overall fitness goals. One of its standout features is the smooth, clump-free blend that mixes effortlessly, ensuring a pleasant drinking experience. Plus, it comes in a variety of delicious flavours, making it easy to find one you'll love.

Specifications Flavour: Chocolate Item weight: 1 kg Material type: Sugar-free Benefits: Muscle growth Click Here to Buy Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein Pro | 26g Protein/Serve | Chikmagalur Mocha | Yeast Powered Plant-Based Protein | PDCAAS of 1 | Light On Gut, Superior Muscle Recovery - 1kg

Loading Suggestions...

When it comes to slow-release protein, MyFitFuel Micellar Casein stands out as an excellent option. Each serving provides an impressive 25.6 grams of protein, making it perfect for those looking to support overnight recovery through its gradual digestion process. This feature ensures that your body receives a steady supply of amino acids during the night, promoting muscle repair and growth. Additionally, there is a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of a 40% discount during the current sale.

Specifications:

Specifications Flavour: Unflavoured Item weight: 500 grams Recommended usage: Before bedtime or during extended periods between meals Click Here to Buy Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein | 1kg, 25 Servings | Cookie & Cream | With Genuine Lab Reports | Muscle Building & Recovery | Increased Muscle

Loading Suggestions...

If you're seeking a vegan-friendly protein option, AS-IT-IS Nutrition 100% Soy Protein Isolate is a great choice. With 27 grams of protein per serving, it’s an excellent supplement for those aiming to boost their protein intake. This product is gluten-free and lactose-free, and is crafted in a GMP-compliant facility, ensuring you receive clean and safe nutrition. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 to enhance your protein game at a discounted price.

Specifications Flavour: Unflavoured Item weight: 1000 grams Diet type: Vegan Recommended usage: Muscle growth Click Here to Buy MyFitFuel MFF Micellar Casein Protein Powder Chocolate Silk Slow Release Protein (1 Kg/2.2 lbs)

Loading Suggestions...

With just two days left in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, now is the time to take advantage of these incredible offers on top protein powders! Whether you’re looking for whey, plant-based, or specialised proteins, there’s something for everyone.

Make the most of these last hours and stock up on high-quality protein supplements that can help you achieve your fitness goals. Enjoy massive savings and elevate your protein game today! By seizing these deals, you're one step closer to achieving your fitness aspirations!

(Disclaimer: Prices and availability may vary. Exercise discretion and consult with a health expert before making any dietary changes.)

Related FAQs: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starting? Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts on July 12 and ends on July 14. Exclusive to Prime members, it offers 48 hours of blockbuster deals across all major categories.

How much discount can I expect during the Prime Day Sale? You can enjoy up to 70% off on top categories, including fitness gear, beauty, supplements, and more, during the Amazon Sale 2025. Some flash deals offer even deeper discounts.

Which brands will be on discount during the Amazon Sale? Prime Day Sale 2025 features top brands like HealthKart, AmazonBasics, and more across all categories, from beauty to home gym equipment.

Are there any additional offers, such as bank discounts or free delivery? Yes! Get a 10% instant discount with ICICI and SBI cards. Plus, enjoy free delivery on your first order, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI across many deals during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.