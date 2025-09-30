Amazon Great Indian Festival brings up to 40% off on A2 cow ghee to boost digestion and nutrition

Ghee has long been valued in Indian kitchens for its flavour and health benefits, playing a key role in daily nutrition. With a growing focus on digestive wellness, choosing high-quality ghee has become essential. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE, offering up to 40% off on A2 Cow Ghee. Made from the milk of indigenous cow breeds, A2 ghee is rich in healthy fats and easier to digest than regular ghee. Packed with nutrients, it supports gut health, immunity, and overall wellness. Boost your health with pure A2 cow ghee during the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AI)

This limited-time festive offer is the perfect opportunity to stock up on this premium health essential at an unbeatable price.

Normal Ghee vs. A2 Ghee

Milk Source: Normal ghee is made from milk of regular or crossbred cows, which usually contains A1 protein. In contrast, A2 ghee comes from indigenous cow breeds like Gir or Sahiwal, producing only the A2 beta-casein protein.

Digestibility: A2 ghee is easier on the stomach and gentler for digestion, making it suitable for people with sensitive tummies. Normal ghee may cause bloating or discomfort in some individuals due to A1 protein.

Nutritional Benefits: Both provide healthy fats and vitamins, but A2 ghee retains higher bioavailable nutrients, antioxidants, and immunity-boosting properties.

Suitability: Normal ghee is fine for everyday use, while A2 ghee is ideal for those seeking better digestion, gut health, and overall wellness, offering a premium and nourishing choice.

Top picks you should not miss:

The SATVIK PURE GHEE A2 Gir cow ghee is crafted using the traditional Vedic Bilona method, ensuring rich flavour and authentic goodness. Made from A2 milk of Gir cows, it supports easier digestion and boosts immunity. Packed with natural nutrients and healthy fats, this 1-litre A2 cow ghee promotes gut health, enhances daily nutrition, and is ideal for a wholesome, health-focused lifestyle.

The Kapiva A2 Gir cow ghee combines purity and tradition with modern quality standards. Crafted through the curd-churned Vedic Bilona method, it supports smooth digestion and nutrient absorption. Rich in natural antioxidants and healthy fats, this 500ml premium A2 cow ghee in a glass bottle enhances overall wellness, strengthens immunity, and is perfect for daily cooking and health-focused diets.

The Anveshan A2 cow ghee is traditionally Bilona-churned from grass-fed cows, offering a rich aroma and authentic taste. Lab-tested with 70+ NABL checks, it ensures purity and safety. Ideal for health-conscious individuals seeking easier digestion, enhanced immunity, and natural nutrition, this cruelty-free ghee in a premium glass jar is perfect for daily cooking, wellness routines, and wholesome traditional meals.

The Indicow Organic Dairy Foods pure A2 ghee is hand-churned from grass-fed Kankrej cows, ensuring authentic flavour and 100% purity. Free from preservatives, it offers natural nutrients and healthy fats, making digestion easier and supporting overall wellness. Users praise its rich aroma, smooth texture, and traditional quality, making it a reliable choice for daily cooking and health-focused diets.

The Two Brothers Organic Farms A2 ghee is crafted from free-grazed, grass-fed Gir cows using the traditional Bilona method. Rich in natural nutrients and probiotics, it promotes gut health and easier digestion. Ideal for health-conscious individuals, those seeking authentic, farm-made ghee, or anyone wanting to boost immunity and overall wellness, this 500ml A2 cow ghee is perfect for daily use.

The ROSIER A2 Gir cow ghee is crafted using the traditional Bilona method from grass-fed Gir cows, preserving authentic flavour and nutrients. It's slow, hand-churned process ensures a rich, granular texture and maximum retention of natural vitamins and healthy fats. Packaged in a premium glass bottle, this 500ml ghee stands out for its purity, digestive benefits, and wholesome traditional goodness.

The GirOrganic A2 pure ghee is made using the traditional Vedic Bilona method from 100% grass-fed Gir cow milk, retaining authentic taste and nutrients. Cultured and hand-churned, it preserves healthy fats and natural vitamins, supporting digestion and immunity. Packed in a premium 1-litre glass bottle, this award-winning ghee stands out for its purity, traditional preparation, and health benefits.

The Auric A2 Bilona desi cow ghee is made using the traditional Vedic Bilona method from grass-fed cows, ensuring purity and a rich, granular texture. Lab-tested for quality, this 1-litre ghee is packed with natural nutrients and healthy fats, supporting digestion, boosting immunity, and promoting overall wellness. Ideal for daily use, it combines traditional preparation with modern health benefits.

A2 cow ghee: FAQ’s What is A2 cow ghee? A2 cow ghee is made from milk of indigenous cows that produce only A2 beta-casein protein, making it easier to digest than regular ghee.

What are the health benefits of A2 ghee? A2 ghee supports digestion, boosts immunity, promotes heart health, and provides essential nutrients and healthy fats.

Who should consume A2 ghee? It’s ideal for individuals seeking better digestion, improved immunity, and a nutrient-rich addition to daily cooking.

How should A2 ghee be stored? Please store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place; it does not require refrigeration and lasts several months.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.