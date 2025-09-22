Search
Amazon Great Indian Festival goes LIVE FOR ALL in 7 hours: Up to 70% off on nutraceuticals for health benefits

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 05:00 pm IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers up to 70% off nutraceuticals. Boost immunity, energy, and overall wellness with smart health savings.

Ensuring the proper nutrients can be challenging when health is a top priority. That's why the much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect opportunity to invest in your wellness. Get ready to power up your routine, as the sale brings a massive discount of up to 70% off on nutraceuticals, a category of supplements that bridges the gap between nutrition and medicine.

Up to 70% off on nutraceuticals at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.(AI generated)
The festival starts on September 23rd, with special early access for Prime members today. This is your chance to stock up on essential vitamins and herbal supplements at unbeatable prices.

Bank offers and discounts:

Along with the unbeatable discounts offered during the sale, you can also benefit from the bank offers and discounts. Amazon is giving instant 10% discounts to all SBI credit and debit card users. Additionally, flexible EMI options make it easier to grab your favourite products.

 

Here are our top picks for you:

1.

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 Mg Triple Strength 550Mg Epa 350Mg Dha,Burpless,Mercury Free,Ideal For Keto Diet,1 Count
2.

HK Vitals Multivitamin Plus Probiotics (60 Tablets)
3.

Carbamide Forte Biotin Tablets For Hair Growth | 10000 mcg Biotin Supplement | Hair Supplements for Women and Men | 120 Veg Hair Growth Tablets
4.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein - 5 X 30.4 g
Fish oil supplement at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Enjoy up to 60% off on fish oil supplements during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. A perfect chance to support heart health, improve joint flexibility, nourish skin, and boost overall wellness while saving big on trusted nutraceuticals.

5.

Nveda Omega-3-Fish-Oil 1000mg For Men & Women, Omega 3 fatty-acid 60 Capsules with 180mg EPA-DHA 120mg for Healthy Heart, Eyes, Brain & Joints - Pack of 1, 100 grams
6.

Carbamide Forte Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules Softgel
7.

Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega 3 Fish Oil - Omega 3 Supplement

Whey protein supplement at up to 40% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Fuel your fitness journey this festive season with whey protein supplements available at up to 40% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Designed to support muscle growth, recovery, and strength, these high-quality proteins are a must-have for health enthusiasts. Don’t miss these deals for savings!

8.

avvatar WHEY PROTEIN | 2Kg | Malai Kulfi Flavour | 28g Protein | 57 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend
9.

Nutrabay Gold Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes

10.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder
Herbal and ayurvedic supplements at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Discover the healing power of tradition with herbal and ayurvedic supplements now at up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. From immunity boosters to stress relief, these natural remedies support overall wellness. Shop trusted brands and embrace holistic health with unbeatable savings today.

11.

Dabur Himalayan Shilajit/Shilajeet Resin
12.

Vlado's Himalayan Organics Korean Red Panax Ginseng Capsules - 800 MG I Extra Strength for Energy, Focus, Endurance Performance, Vitality & Immune Support I Memory and Mental Performanc Enhancer I Stamina Booster I Korean Red Ginseng Root Extract - 100 Veg Capsules
13.

Carbamide Forte Curcumin Tablets with Piperine and 95% Curcuminoids
Essential vitamins & minerals supplements up to 40% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Elevate your wellness routine with essential vitamins and minerals, available at up to 40% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. From boosting immunity and energy to supporting overall health, these supplements are a smart investment. Don’t miss this festive chance to save big on daily nutrition essentials.

14.

Neuherbs True Vitamin With Iodine Multivitamin
16.

Supradyn Daily, India's No.1 Multivitamin (120 tablets) with Biotin, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Calcium, Zinc for Daily Immunity & 2X Energy for Men & Women
17.

hk vitals Multivitamin & Calcium, Magnesium and Zinc (60 Tablets Each) Combo Pack | For Men and Women | With Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Multiminerals & Ginseng Extract
Mass gainer up to 50% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Build strength and size with top-quality mass gainers, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Packed with protein, carbs, and essential nutrients, they help support muscle growth and recovery. Upgrade your fitness journey while enjoying unbeatable festive discounts on trusted mass gainer supplements.

18.

Carbamide Forte Mass Gainer Powder With 54G Protein, 250G Carbs, Multivitamin, Zma & Creatine 3G - Weight Gainer For Men & Women - Malai Kulfi Flavour - 3Kg
19.

MuscleBlaze Super Gainer Xxl Powder (Chocolate,2 Kg / 4.4Lbs,20 Servings
20.

GNC Pro Performance Weight Gainer

Up to 50% off on probiotics for gut health during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Enhance your digestive balance with probiotics now available at up to 50% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. These supplements promote nutrient absorption, maintain gut flora, and contribute to long-term health, making this the perfect time to stock up.

23.

Carbamide Forte Probiotics Supplement
24.

Wellbeing Nutrition Daily Probiotics Gut Health Supplement, 60 Billion CFU, 15+ Clinically Proven Strains in Flaxseed Oil | For Bloating, Gas, Indigestion, IBS, IBD, Gut Health, 60 Veg Capsules
  • What are nutraceuticals?

    Nutraceuticals are supplements made from food sources that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

  • Why should I take nutraceuticals?

    They support immunity, energy, digestion, heart health, and overall well-being.

  • Are nutraceuticals safe?

    Yes, when chosen from trusted brands and taken in recommended doses.

  • Who can use nutraceuticals?

    Adults seeking better health, fitness, or targeted nutritional support.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

