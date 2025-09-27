Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Get up to 70% off on personal care items like epilators, trimmers, shavers
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival is live, and you can save up to 70%on personal care essentials, including epilators, trimmers, and grooming tools.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Vega SmartOne S3 Beard Trimmer for Men with AI SmartTrim Technology, USB Type C, Titanium Blade,160 mins Runtime, IPX7 Waterproof & 40 Length Settings, Shaving Machine, Travel Lock, Green, (VHTH-36) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Vandelay (UK) CQR-FC800 Rechargeable Callus Remover For Feet | Foot Scrubber For Dead Skin | 3 Roller Heads For Dead Skin Removal Filer | Pedicure Machine | White View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Braun Silk-epil 7 SE7041 Epilator for Women, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation, Braun Epilator for Long Lasting Hair Removal, Smooth Skin with Sensosmart Technology, Waterproof, Less Pain View Details
|
₹5,739
|
|
|
MENHOOD Mens WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
RemingtonNE3850Mens Battery Operated Nose, Ear and Eyebrow Hair Trimmer, Showerproof(Black/Blue) View Details
|
₹2,249
|
|
|
Dermaplaning Tool (6 Count) – Easy to Use Dermaplane Razor For Face – Facial Hair Removal for Women - Blade for Eyebrows and Peach Fuzz – Face Shavers for Women Help Exfoliate and Smooth the Skin View Details
|
₹1,334.38
|
|
|
ERIKKA INDIA Ipl Hair Removal Handset, Advanced Diy Ipl Laser For Men And Women, Permanent Hair Reduction At Home, Works For Body And Facial Hair, 500,000 Flashes,12 Months Warranty By Erikka (Pink) View Details
|
₹8,359
|
|
|
Bombay Shaving Company Sensi Smart 3 Razor with Cartridge (Pack of 4) View Details
|
|
|
|
GURELAX Womens Facial Hair Remover(Luxury), Hair Removal Device, Best Face Razors/Trimmer/Electric Shaver for Chin/Upper Lip/Peach Fuzz, Included 2 x Replacement Heads View Details
|
₹1,329
|
|
|
Philips Electric Shaver for Men View Details
|
|
|
