Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Get up to 70% off on personal care items like epilators, trimmers, shavers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live, bringing shoppers an exciting chance to save big. This season, the spotlight is on the personal care and grooming category, with deals designed to make everyday routines smarter and more affordable. From epilators and trimmers to shavers and other grooming essentials, you can enjoy savings of up to 70% off on trusted brands and bestsellers. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Save up to 70% on epilators, trimmers, and grooming essentials today.(AI generated)

Whether you’re planning to refresh your grooming kit or looking for thoughtful gifts for family and friends, these limited-time offers make it the ideal moment. With a wide selection at unbeatable prices, the festival ensures that upgrading your personal care routine is easier and more budget-friendly than ever before.

Get up to 70% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Top picks you should not miss:

Braun Silk-épil 7 SE7041 epilator offers smooth, long-lasting hair removal with Sensosmart technology that guides pressure for efficient results. Its cordless design works in wet and dry use, making it ideal for shower comfort. Equipped with massage caps to reduce discomfort, it’s perfect for achieving salon-like skin at home, making it a reliable choice for easy, less-painful epilation.

MENHOOD men’s waterproof cordless grooming trimmer is built for versatility and comfort. It has detachable heads for beard shaping, body grooming, nose/ear trimming, and smooth shaving. The cordless design with 150-minute runtime ensures convenience anytime, while its waterproof feature allows safe use in the shower. It is a dependable tool for precise, hassle-free grooming from head to toe.

Remington NE3850 men’s nose, ear, and eyebrow hair trimmer offers precise grooming with its stainless steel rotary blade system and protective cone to prevent nicks. It is battery-operated for cordless convenience and typically uses AA batteries. The showerproof design allows safe use and easy cleaning. Accessories include a protective cap and cleaning brush, making maintenance simple while ensuring smooth, hassle-free grooming.

The Dermaplaning tool (6 Count) provides an easy, safe way to remove facial hair, peach fuzz, and shape eyebrows at home. Its sharp, precise blades gently exfoliate, leaving skin smooth and radiant. Designed for at-home use, it’s effective without irritation when used carefully. It is a simple, reliable solution for achieving soft, polished skin and enhancing makeup application.

The ERIKKA IPL hair removal handset offers advanced at-home hair reduction with features designed for comfort and efficiency. It includes a skin tone sensor to adjust intensity levels, ensuring safe use across various skin types. The cooling function minimises discomfort during treatments. With stamping and gliding modes, it provides customisable options for different areas. The device boasts 500,000 flashes, offering a lifetime of use without recurring costs, and comes with a 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

The Bombay Shaving Company sensi smart 3 razor offers a comfortable and efficient shaving experience. Its ergonomic handle ensures a secure grip, while the multi-blade cartridge provides a close shave. The moisturising strip, enriched with ingredients like aloe vera, soothes the skin, reducing irritation. This razor is designed for both men and women seeking a smooth, irritation-free shave.

The GURELAX women’s facial hair remover offers a gentle, precise solution for removing peach fuzz, upper lip, and chin hair. Its sleek design and included two replacement heads make it convenient for regular use. Ideal for women seeking a painless, at-home grooming tool, it ensures smooth, radiant skin while being compact enough for travel or daily touch-ups.

The Philips S1151/03 electric shaver offers a precise, comfortable shave with 27 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades and 3D Flex Heads that follow facial contours. It is suitable for wet and dry use and features a powerful motor, a pop-up trimmer for detailing, and an LED battery indicator. Fully waterproof and cordless, it ensures convenient, effortless grooming at home or while travelling.

Personal care equipment: FAQs What is personal care equipment? These devices, like trimmers, shavers, and epilators, are designed to help with grooming, skincare, and overall hygiene.

Is personal care equipment safe for home use? Yes, most devices are designed for safe, convenient home use with proper instructions.

How often should I use these devices? Usage depends on the product and personal routine; refer to the user guide for best results.

Do these devices require maintenance? Regular cleaning, charging, or blade replacement ensures optimal performance and longevity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.