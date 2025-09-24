Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE: Up to 73% off on 2 kg protein to build muscle, top 8 picks

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here, bringing incredible discounts across categories, making it a smart time to shop. From household essentials to fitness must-haves, buying during the sale, (starting September 23 and September 22 for prime members) ensures value for money. Among the products on which you can get impressive discounts are protein powders. Amazon Sale Sep 2025: Grab massive savings on healthcare and lifestyle products, including 2 kg protein powders.

Protein powders, for instance, are a practical pick whether you’re an athlete, a bodybuilder, or an elderly person focusing on health. Since protein supplements are often consumed daily and for long durations, choosing a sizable 2 kg pack is a wise move. However, buying protein powders regularly can be heavy on the pocket. That’s why stocking up during the sale is a clever strategy.

If you agree, then grabbing quality protein packs during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the best way to enjoy health benefits at unbeatable prices.

We have made a selection of the choicest of brands just for you. Check them out here.

Top deals of best 2 kg proteins during Amazon Sale (Sep 2025)

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% (2 kg) is an unflavoured supplement designed for those who prefer purity without additives. With 24g protein per serving, it supports muscle growth, recovery and strength building effectively. Being Labdoor certified and tested for purity, it assures quality and safety you can trust. The unflavoured nature makes it versatile, allowing you to mix it into shakes, smoothies, or recipes without altering taste, making it a practical choice for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals. Buy it now and avail a discount of 33% during Amazon Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder in Rich Chocolate flavour (2 kg) is designed to maximise results with clinically tested 50% higher protein absorption. Each scoop delivers 25g of high-quality protein, supporting faster muscle recovery and effective strength building. The Biozyme formulation enhances digestion and reduces bloating, making it ideal for regular use. With its delicious taste and scientifically backed absorption, this protein powder is a premium choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts aiming for better performance and visible progress. Get this product at a discount of 11% during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate (2 kg) is an unflavoured, clean supplement offering 26g protein and 6.4g BCAA per scoop, supporting effective muscle growth and recovery. Made from 100% authentic whey with no adulteration, it guarantees purity and quality, making it a trustworthy choice. Its light and versatile nature allows easy blending into shakes, smoothies, or recipes without altering taste. Ideal for vegetarians and fitness enthusiasts, it delivers a natural, fuss-free protein boost for consistent strength and performance goals. There's a 11% discount during Amazon Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Isolate (2 kg, Rich Chocolate) delivers a powerful 32g protein and 10g EAA per serving, supporting superior muscle growth and repair. Enhanced with ProHydrolase enzyme technology, it ensures faster protein breakdown and absorption, maximising results from every scoop. Its premium isolate formula makes it easier to digest while providing sustained energy for workouts and recovery. With a rich chocolate flavour, this protein supplement combines taste, efficiency, and high-quality nutrition—an excellent choice for athletes and serious fitness enthusiasts. There's mega 42% discount on this product.

Loading Suggestions...

Avvatar Performance Whey Protein (2 kg) in Malai Kulfi flavour offers 27.5g protein per serving, crafted to aid muscle growth, repair, and strength building. With 57 servings, it provides long-lasting value and consistent nutrition support for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Made from 100% vegetarian whey sourced directly from fresh cow’s milk, it ensures purity and quality. The unique Malai Kulfi flavour adds a delicious twist, making it enjoyable while still delivering high-performance nutrition for everyday training and sustained energy needs. This product comes with a 38% discount tag during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

QNT Prime Whey Protein Powder (2 kg) in Kesar Kaju Pista flavour combines whey isolate, concentrate, and hydrolysate for a triple-action formula. Each scoop delivers 25g protein and 5.9g BCAA, promoting muscle growth, repair, and quicker recovery. Its unique blend ensures better absorption and sustained energy, making it suitable for both men and women. The premium Indian-inspired flavour adds a delicious touch while maintaining high nutritional value, making this whey protein an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts seeking performance and taste. This protein powder comes to you at a discount of 43%.

Loading Suggestions...

Nutrabay Gold Whey Protein Concentrate (2 kg) in Rich Chocolate Crème flavour delivers 25g protein, 5.3g BCAA, and 3.9g glutamic acid per scoop for muscle growth and recovery. Enriched with digestive enzymes, it ensures better absorption and reduces discomfort, making it easy to consume daily. Trustified certified for authenticity, it offers quality and safety you can rely on. With its smooth, chocolatey taste and powerful formulation, this whey protein is an ideal choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking performance and value.

Loading Suggestions...

Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder (2 kg, Dutch Choc) is a premium, lactose- and gluten-free supplement designed for men and women seeking high-quality protein. Each serving supports muscle growth and recovery while providing added vitamins and biotin for immune and overall health. Its pure isolate formula ensures faster absorption and easy digestion, making it suitable for daily use. With a delicious chocolate flavour and an offer pack providing long-term value, this whey protein combines taste, nutrition, and convenience for consistent performance. This 2 kg protein pack comes to you at an attractive discount of 24% during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

FAQs on 2 kg protein powders Why choose a 2 kg protein pack? A 2 kg pack provides long-term supply, saving money and ensuring consistent daily protein intake.

Who can use whey protein? Athletes, bodybuilders, fitness enthusiasts, and even the elderly can benefit from protein supplements for muscle growth and recovery.

Can I mix unflavoured protein in food? Yes, unflavoured protein can be added to shakes, smoothies, oats, or recipes without altering taste.

Are large packs cost-effective? Yes, buying bigger packs during sales reduces per-serving cost compared to smaller packs.

How should I store 2 kg protein? Keep in a cool, dry place, tightly sealed, away from direct sunlight to maintain freshness and quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.