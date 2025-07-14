Amazon Prime Sale 2025 ends today: Best skin serums to nourish and repair your skin at up to 50% off

Are you constantly battling pollution, dust, dullness, and tired-looking skin? Your daily environment can be silently damaging your skin barrier, leading to dryness, breakouts, and more. That is where the best serum steps in. Packed with skin-glowing ingredients, including vitamin-C for brightening, hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, and niacinamide for barrier repair, these serums just do way more than moisturize your skin. If you are looking to fade dark spots, reduce fine lines, or simply get a radiant glow, here is a list of serums for glowing skin and boost your skin health. Just like sunscreen shields you from the sun, these serums shield your skin from everyday damage from Minimalist, DermaCo, Mamaearth, and more are available at massive discounts but only until midnight. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends today. Don’t miss the chance! This is your last chance to grab the best deals on serums as the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends today.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on the best Vitamin C serums

According to the Asian Journal of Pharmaceutics, face serum is a skin-renewing and glow-up treatment that may leave your skin feeling healthier, looking brighter, and glowing at its best. Grab the best deals on the top-rated Vitamin C serums before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends.

Loading Suggestions...

Powered by 10% Vitamin C and 5% Niacinamide, this serum for glowing skin helps fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and may deliver brighter skin in just 3- 5 days. It contains niacinamide to boost the skin’s natural barrier, improve hydration, and reduce dullness. This can be a perfect beginner-friendly serum, as it helps to fade discolourations to even skin tone. Moreover, it is available on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

This serum is made with a stable Vitamin C derivative and 10% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid. Hence, it delivers the maximum benefit of vitamin C without losing its efficacy. The natural glow booster helps to reduce dullness and tanning, protects from environmental stress like pollution or sun damage. Minimalist Dull Skin, Dark Spots & Uneven Tone Treatment 10% Vitamin C Face Serum is formulated with centella water, which soothes and calms the skin, making the formula non-irritating and suitable for all skin types. This fragrance-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, essential oils-free product is formulated with high-grade COS-VCE.

Loading Suggestions...

This serum helps to fade dark spots, correct pigmentation, and brighten dull skin. It contains hyaluronic acid and ferulic acid to boost hydration and enhance antioxidant benefits. It is ideal for oily skin; it promotes collagen production and skin firmness over time. With regular use, this improves skin tone and texture, revealing a more even and radiant complexion that feels smooth and refreshed. The Derma Co contains 10% vitamin C and 5% niacinamide and is formulated with a deep penetration formula.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on the best hydrating serums

Hydrating serums provide moisture to the skin as they contain Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin, and Vitamin B5. These serums help plump the skin, reduce dryness and flakiness, and improve overall skin texture, making them ideal for dry skin types.

Loading Suggestions...

This hydrating serum improves skin barrier function, restoring the skin’s plumpness, and fights against free radicals. It contains hyaluronic acid, which hydrates skin, acai berry that heals damaged skin, and calms sensitive skin. It has a hyaluronic + Vitamin C formula that heals the damaged skin while promoting cell regeneration. This face serum contains no harmful chemicals and is safe and gentle on the skin.

Loading Suggestions...

This anti-pigmentation and tanning serum helps the skin’s texture, evens out the skin tone, and tackles hyperpigmentation and tanning. It has niacinamide and alpha arbutin, which enhance the skin tone and make it perfect for glowing skin. This serum is suitable for all skin types and fragrance-free, paraben-free, and sulphate-free. Moreover, it is available on Prime Day Sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Dot & Key Blueberry Hydrate provides 12% barrier boost, 7 ceramides, niacinamide ,and hyaluronic acid, which reduces dark spots, brightens skin, provides intense hydration, and repairs the skin barrier. It is lightweight, which makes it travel-friendly. It boosts elasticity and plumps skin. This serum evens skin tone and texture.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on the best oil-control serums

Oil control serums help to regulate excess sebum production and keep your skin looking fresh throughout the day. It is packed with ingredients, including Niacinamide, that help to tighten pores, reduce shine, and prevent clogged pores that can lead to breakouts.

Loading Suggestions...

This Niacinamide Clarifying Serum can target 7 signs of acne, including excess oil, clogged pores, blackheads, bumpy texture, redness, pigmentation, and acne marks. It contains 12% of Niacinamide and Azelaic Acid, which makes it suitable to target the skin’s barrier areas. It fades marks and blemishes, hence resulting in clearer or smoother skin. The serum is Vegan, Dermatologically Tested, and free from Added Fragrance.

Loading Suggestions...

This advanced serum is powered by 99% pure Vitamin C and 1% Glycolic Acid. The formula helps reduce dark spots, dullness, and uneven tone while gently exfoliating dead skin cells for a refined texture. It is lightweight and non-greasy, it hydrates deeply and absorbs quickly, making it ideal for daily use across all skin types. Free from parabens, sulfates, and silicones, this dermatologist-tested serum offers a radiant glow with every drop. Moreover, it is available on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

This serum is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. This lightweight serum from Pilgrim helps visibly minimize pores, control excess oil, and prevent blackheads and whiteheads. It is packed with natural, toxin-free ingredients, gently exfoliates dead skin cells, promotes a smooth texture, and strengthens the skin barrier to reduce breakouts. This serum is dermatologically tested and free from parabens, sulfates, and mineral oils. Just apply 1–2 drops on cleansed skin.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on the best anti-pollution serums

Anti-pollution serums protect the skin from environmental pollution like dust, smoke, and harmful UV rays. It includes antioxidants such as Vitamin E, which help to detoxify the skin.

Loading Suggestions...

It targets stubborn acne marks, scars, and uneven skin tone. It is packed with Niacinamide and Zinc PCA, the formula helps to fade dark spots, control excess oil, and minimize pores, leaving your skin visibly smoother and more refined. It also calms inflammation and improves overall texture, making it ideal for those struggling with breakouts or dullness. This serum is Suitable for all skin types.

Loading Suggestions...

This serum contains 11% Retinol Peptide Complex, Ceramides, and Collagen. It works to lift, firm, and hydrate, while targeting dullness, dark spots, and fine lines for a brighter and more even complexion. It is packed with Oat Extract, Vitamin E, and Squalane; it soothes irritation and protects against environmental stressors. With clean, cruelty-free ingredients and no parabens, sulfates, or silicones, this serum helps strengthen your skin barrier for long-lasting hydration and glow, ideal for daily anti-aging care.

Loading Suggestions...

This serum contains 12% Niacinamide and Azelaic Acid, which target blemishes, acne marks, pigmentation, and excess oil. It uses Double Encapsulation Technology to deliver active ingredients deep into the skin, helping reduce breakouts and improve texture without irritation. It is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin; it controls sebum, unclogs pores, and promotes a smoother, clearer complexion.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on the best brightening serums

Brightening serums help to reduce dull and uneven skin tones. It is packed with ingredients like Vitamin C, Niacinamide, which help to reduce dark spots, pigmentation, and sun damage.

Loading Suggestions...

This serum blends Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and Alpha Arbutin, two powerful ingredients known for brightening skin and improving texture. While Niacinamide reduces inflammation and controls oil, Alpha Arbutin gently fades dark spots and reduces sun damage. It’s suitable for all skin types and works for both men and women. This serum is safe and free from fragrance, parabens, sulphates, and alcohol, making it a must-have in your skincare routine.

Loading Suggestions...

This serum may help to revive dull, uneven skin. It is packed with *10% Niacinamide* and Strawberry Extract. It helps fade dark spots, acne scars, and hyperpigmentation, while boosting clarity and radiance. This serum is packed with hydrating agents, hence making your skin soft, supple, and smooth after every use. The non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula suits all skin types and is perfect for both day and night routines.

Loading Suggestions...

Minimalist Skin Brightening Vitamin C 16% Face Serum containsformulas including Ethyl Ascorbic Acid for maximum brightening. It includes Vitamin E and Ferulic Acid to enhance effectiveness and protect against damage. The serum is made with high-quality ingredients from Taiwan, ideal for all skin types.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on the best anti-acne serums

Anti-acne serums contribute to breakouts, clogged pores, and inflammation. It is packed with ingredients like Salicylic Acid and Niacinamide to control oil production and reduce bacteria.

Loading Suggestions...

This serum deals with dark spots, pigmentation, or acne marks. This water-based serum contains 5% Niacinamide and 2% Alpha Arbutin to visibly fade spots, tanning, and uneven skin tone while supporting oil control and skin barrier repair. It is effective for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. This serum is non-sticky, fast-absorbing, and dermatologist-tested.

Loading Suggestions...

The Derma Co Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Serum contains 2% Salicylic Acid with 5% Niacinamide to fight against breakouts, reduce excess oil, and fade acne scars. It soothes inflamed skin and calms redness while promoting healing. Its safe formula is free from mineral oil, parabens, dyes, and sulfates, making it gentle on skin. It is suitable for all skin types.

Loading Suggestions...

Minimalist Anti-Acnecontains 2% BHA Salicylic Acid Serum that may clear pores, remove excess oil, and prevent breakouts. It is made with pure salicylic acid from Merck, Germany, and is ideal for acne-prone or sensitive skin. The serum contains aloe vera for soothing hydration, making skin clear, smooth, and shine-free. It has no fragrance, parabens, sulfates, or silicones.

Similar articles for you:

FAQs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 When will the Amazon Prime Day Sale end? Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will end today. During the sale, you can pick exciting deals and discounts on various categories, including skincare, electronic items, and more.

Are serums available at a discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025? Yes, a variety of serums are available at discounts of up to 50% off. From Mamaearth to Derma Co, you will find top brands at unbeatable prices during the Prime Day Sale 2025.

What is a skin serum? A serum is a lightweight, fast-absorbing skincare product with a high concentration of active ingredients designed to target specific skin concerns like dullness, wrinkles, acne, or pigmentation.

When should I apply serum in my skincare routine? Apply your serum after cleansing and toning, but before moisturizing. You can use it during the daytime, followed by sunscreen.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.