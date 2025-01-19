Menu Explore
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 ends today: Save big on activewear for women | Min 30% off on Puma, Adidas, and more

ByTanya Shree
Jan 19, 2025 12:25 PM IST

Amazon Sale 2025 is ending in a few hours! So, grab top activewear for women from brands like Puma, Adidas, and more to elevate your workout performance.

Van Heusen Women Proactive Snug Fit Snug Fit Yoga Pants - High Stretch, Moisture Wicking_88305_Ocean Blue_S View Details checkDetails

₹729

Nike Womens Polyester Wire Free Sports Bra (CZ4497-622_ARCHAEO Pink/Black_S) View Details checkDetails

₹1,209

ADIDAS Womens Pacer 3S 2 In 1 Shorts (Gl7686-Xl, Black/White, Xl) View Details checkDetails

₹1,889

AdidaSMediumall WoMediumen Cotton 3SMediumall YOGA PANT , Training Track Pant , BLACK/WHITE , 40 View Details checkDetails

₹1,678

Van Heusen Women Proactive Elite High Stretch T-Shirt - Anti Stat, Full Sleeve_88406_Acid Lime_L View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

Puma Womens Bermuda Shorts (524386_Black View Details checkDetails

Puma Womens Bermuda Shorts (679009_Prairie Tan View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

Puma Womens Shorts (67309301_Black View Details checkDetails

₹499

Puma Womens Bermuda Shorts (848347_Fresh Mint View Details checkDetails

₹779

Puma Womens Bermuda Shorts (524846_Grape Mist Heather View Details checkDetails

₹939

Nike Womens Shorts (DX0129-011_Black/Baltic Blue/White View Details checkDetails

₹879

Adidas Womens Bermuda Shorts (IC9457_MGREYH_L) View Details checkDetails

₹499

Puma Womens Skinny Leggings (52318501_Black View Details checkDetails

₹699

Jockey Womens Slim Fit Sports Leggings (AA01_Black Printed_X-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Boldfit Gym Wear for Women Nylon Stretchable Yoga Pants for Women Fitness Gym Leggings for Women & Gym Pants for Women Multipurpose Track Pants for Women Sports Tights for Women Activewear Black M View Details checkDetails

₹999

Van Heusen Womens Snug Yoga Pants (ILILEAAWSBU88305_Goblin Blue_XL View Details checkDetails

₹967

Jockey 1391 Womens Super Combed Cotton Elastane Stretch Slim Fit Capri with Ultrasoft Waistband_Imperial Blue Marl_M View Details checkDetails

₹929

Van Heusen Proactive Women Tights - Polyamide Elastane - Snug Fit, High Stretch, Moisture Wicking_88308_Black_M View Details checkDetails

₹849

Boldfit Gym Wear for Women Leggings Regular Wear Yoga Pants for Women Gym Leggings for Women & Gym Pants for Women Everyday Multipurpose Pants for Women Sports Tights for Women Activewear Black XL View Details checkDetails

₹799

Van Heusen Women Proactive Snug Fit Snug Fit Yoga Pants - High Stretch, Moisture Wicking_88305_Ocean Blue_S View Details checkDetails

₹729

Puma Girls Fitted Leggings (58703501_Black_152) View Details checkDetails

₹549

adidas Originals Womens Relaxed Pants (GN2819_Black_28) View Details checkDetails

Puma Womens Regular Track Pants (67544403_Medium Gray Heather View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

Jockey Womens Athletic Track pants(1323-0103-Black_Medium_Black_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

adidas Women Polyester Tf Base 7/8, Training Slim Tights, Legink/White, Large, Blue View Details checkDetails

Jockey 1302 Womens Super Combed Cotton Elastane Stretch Relaxed Fit Trackpants with Side Pockets_Black_XL View Details checkDetails

₹949

BLINKIN Gym wear Mesh Leggings Workout Pants with Side Pockets/Stretchable Tights/Highwaist Sports Fitness Yoga Track Pants for Women & Girls_2012 (Color_Black,Size_M) View Details checkDetails

₹369

BLINKIN Stretchable Gym Pants for Women & Tights for Women Workout with Mesh Insert & Side Pockets (2670,Color_Black,Size_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹369

REEBOK Womens S Lux Strappy Sports Workout Bra (Hn7675-L, Semi Classic Teal, L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Puma Womens Polyester Wired Classic Sports Bra (525319_Black-2024 Version View Details checkDetails

₹979

Nike Womens Polyester Wire Free As W Nk Df Alpha Bra Sports Bra (AJ0844-680_Beyond Pink Cactus Flower_S) View Details checkDetails

₹559

Jockey Womens Synthetic Lightly Padded Wire Free Sports Bra (Medium Impact Bra_Lavender Scent AOP_L_Lavender Scent_L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Enamor Womens Polyester Y-Panel for Bounce Control High Impact Padded Non-Wired and High Coverage Sports Bra -SB25(SB25-Pearl-M) View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

Enamor Racer Back Medium-Impact Sports Bra for Women with Removable Pads- High Coverage, Padded and Wirefree(SB08_Grape Wine_L) View Details checkDetails

₹849

Jockey Womens Wirefree Padded Super Combed Cotton Elastane Stretch Full Coverage Active Slip-On Bra with Wider Straps_Style_1376_Mod Pink & Black_M View Details checkDetails

₹775

adidas Women Polyester W 3S Tp Tric Sports Track Pant Black,(M) | Fit Type: Slim Fit View Details checkDetails

₹2,339

Puma Womens Regular Track Pants (847093_Prairie Tan View Details checkDetails

₹1,500

Puma Womens Regular Track Pants (58684257_Dark Gray Heather-CAT_M) View Details checkDetails

₹1,359

Puma Womens Regular Track Pants (687264_Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

Puma Womens Regular Track Pants (687190_Dark Gray Heather-CAT View Details checkDetails

₹979

Van Heusen Women Athleisure Smart Tech+ Travel Pants - Easy Stain Release, Moisture Wicking, Ultra Soft_66302_Stargazer_M View Details checkDetails

₹959

Puma Graphic Womens Regular Fit Pants View Details checkDetails

₹979

BlissClub Women On-The-Go Track Pants | Relaxed Fit | Adjustable hidden Drawstring | 2 Side Pockets | Mid to High Rise | Track Pants for Women View Details checkDetails

₹899

Adidas Women Cotton W 3S HW LG Sports Tights Blue (S) View Details checkDetails

₹1,333

Nike Womens Skinny Tights (CT6689-011_Black/White_1X) View Details checkDetails

₹1,195

Puma Womens Skinny Pants (527841_Black View Details checkDetails

₹919

Van Heusen Women Athleisure 4 Way Stretch Treggings - Body Hug, Flexible Waistband_66306_Olive Night_XL View Details checkDetails

₹919

adidas Originals Womens W 3S Tr Ts Sports Suits, Black, X- Large View Details checkDetails

₹3,529

Puma Womens Loungewear Suit, Rose Dust, M (67370266) View Details checkDetails

₹3,475.37

Puma Womens Active Woven Suit, Prairie Tan, XS (67002483) View Details checkDetails

₹3,430

Puma Womens Classic Tricot Suit op, Garnet Rose, XL (67523448) View Details checkDetails

Reebok Womens Polyester Te Track Suit (H58624_Xl, Black, Xl) View Details checkDetails

₹2,579

CHKOKKO Women Printed Track Suit Crop Top Trackpant Co-ord Set Royal Blue L View Details checkDetails

₹399

WEET Women Ribbed Track Suit T-Shirt Trackpant Co-ord Set (XXL, Ash Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,389

adidas Womens Striped Regular Fit T-Shirt (IS4217_SEMSPA/White View Details checkDetails

₹1,569

Nike Womens Regular Fit T-Shirt (DM6192-010 Black White View Details checkDetails

₹1,479

Adidas Women Polyester Club TEE, Tennis T-Shirts, Black/White, X-Small View Details checkDetails

₹972

Puma Womens Polyester High Neck Sweatshirt (52018434_Sunset Glow_L) View Details checkDetails

₹959

Adidas Women Cotton W Lin T Sports Slim Fit T-Shirts Art 14,(Large),Pink View Details checkDetails

₹899

Nike Womens Regular Fit T-Shirt (DO2884-010_Black/White View Details checkDetails

₹879

Puma Womens Solid Slim Fit T-Shirt (53807801_Black View Details checkDetails

₹809

Hey fitness enthusiasts, it is your last chance to grab the best deals on activewear for women as the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is ending today! When it comes to staying active, wearing a comfortable workout outfit is essential. Whether you are hitting the gym, running errands, or relaxing at home, the right activewear makes all the difference. From yoga pants to sports bras, these active wear offer breathable fabrics, soft materials, and a flattering fit that keeps you comfortable, no matter what your day throws at you. Now is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, as the Amazon Sale 2025 is offering amazing discounts! Get minimum 30% off on top-quality activewear for women from brands like Puma, Adidas, Boldfit, and more to enjoy comfort at unbeatable prices. Hurry, the sale won’t last long—grab your favorites before they are gone.

Explore the best deals on activewear for women during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best picks of the season

Republic Day Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 60% off on the best cycling shorts for women

Cycling shorts are designed to provide optimal comfort and performance on the bike. They feature padded inserts to reduce pressure on sensitive areas, breathable fabrics to keep you cool, and gripper bands to prevent rolling up. Whether you are into road cycling or spinning classes, these shorts may reduce chafing and enhance your ride. Take advantage of the Amazon sale 2025 to score premium cycling shorts from top brands.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 70% off on the best yoga pants for women

Yoga pants are an essential piece of activewear for women looking to practice yoga or simply stay comfortable during their workouts. The best yoga pants for women offer a perfect blend of flexibility, breathability, and support. Made from fabrics like spandex, polyester, or cotton blends, they are designed to stretch with your movements, offering a full range of motion during stretches and poses. They contain features like high-waisted bands and moisture-wicking materials to keep you secure and dry while providing excellent comfort. Grab your perfect pair during the Amazon sale 2025 and enjoy incredible discounts on high-quality options from top brands.

Check out our top picks:

Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Up to 75% off on the best running pants for women

Running pants for women combine functionality and style, making them an essential part of any active wardrobe. These pants are typically lightweight, and breathable, and feature sweat-wicking properties to keep you comfortable during long runs. Many come with reflective details for safety and zippered pockets for essentials. They may help to improve blood flow and reduce muscle fatigue. Snag these must-haves at a discounted price during the Amazon sale 2025 from trusted brands like Puma, Nike, and New Balance.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Enjoy huge discounts of up to 50% on the best sports bra

A good sports bra is essential for women engaging in physical activities. It provides crucial support, minimizes bounce, and enhances comfort during workouts. During the Republic Day Sale 2025, look for bras made with sweat-wicking fabrics, adjustable straps, and a snug fit to ensure the best experience. High-impact sports bras are ideal for running and jumping, while low-impact ones are perfect for yoga or stretching. Don't miss the chance to upgrade your fitness wardrobe with discounted sports bras during the Amazon sale 2025 from brands like Adidas, Reebok, and Under Armour.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Sale 2025: Discover the best track pants at minimum 20% off

Track pants are versatile and practical, perfect for workouts or casual outings. They are made from lightweight, breathable materials that allow free movement while keeping you comfortable. These pants contain elastic waistbands and adjustable drawstrings to ensure a snug fit, while stylish designs make them suitable for everyday wear. Whether you are at the gym, running errands, or relaxing at home, track pants are a wardrobe essential. Explore a wide range of stylish options at discounted prices during the Republic Day Sale 2025 from top brands.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Grab deals on the best gym tights for women at up to 50% off

Gym tights are designed to provide comfort, flexibility, and support during workouts. These high-waisted, moisture-wicking garments stay in place and enhance performance. Many options include side pockets and compression technology for added functionality. Don't miss the Amazon sale 2025 to find premium tights from brands like Lululemon, Reebok, and Under Armour at unbeatable prices.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Up to 45% off on the best gym wear sets

Gym wear sets are the perfect blend of style and practicality. Matching tops and bottoms ensure you look polished while offering maximum comfort during workouts. They are made with stretchable, moisture-wicking fabrics, which may enhance performance and provide unrestricted movement. Upgrade your wardrobe with trendy and functional sets during the Amazon sale 2025.

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Get the best T-shirts for women at up to 45% off

T-shirts for the gym are designed with breathable, lightweight materials to keep you cool and comfortable during workouts. Look for features like sweat-wicking fabrics, anti-odor technology, and stylish cuts that suit various activities. These versatile pieces work well for gym sessions, yoga, or casual outings. Stock up on high-quality, performance-driven T-shirts during the Amazon sale 2025 and enjoy significant savings.

Check out our top picks:

Frequently asked questions

  • What discounts are available on activewear for women during the Republic Day Sale?

    During the Republic Day Sale, activewear for women is available at discounts of up to 70% off, making it the perfect time to shop top-quality brands at unbeatable prices.

  • Are there size options available for all activewear?

    Most activewear options come in a wide range of sizes, from petite to plus-size, ensuring everyone finds the perfect fit. Be sure to check the size chart for each product to select the best option.

  • What payment options are available during the Republic Day Sale?

    You can pay for your activewear using various payment options, including credit/debit cards, Amazon Pay, EMI plans, and cash on delivery, offering convenience for every shopper.

  • Can I buy activewear for all activities during the Republic Day Sale?

    Yes, the Republic Day Sale offers activewear for every activity, including gym workouts, yoga, running, and cycling. From leggings and sports bras to gym sets and track pants, you will find options to match your fitness routine and lifestyle.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
