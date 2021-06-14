Ankita Konwar misses long runs, asks fans to keep moving and stretching

Running is a mantra that both Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman avidly follow. The couple goes on marathons around the world, and even packs in a few hours of running to their daily routine to keep themselves fit. They motivate their followers to become healthy by sharing pictures and videos of themselves on social media.

To round off her weekend on a perfect note, Ankita took to Instagram on Sunday to share a post-workout picture of herself. In her post, Ankita talked about how earlier her Sundays used to be all about going on long runs. However, after the Covid-19 pandemic, her fitness routine has also changed. She said that she misses going on long runs and urged her followers to keep moving. She added that now she goes on short runs to keep herself fit while working on her flexibility.

Ankita captioned the post, “Once upon a time, Sundays used to be a long run day. Although I’m grateful for all the things I have, there’s still a part of me that’s really wishing for a long run! Well for now short runs gotta be it while I work on my flexibility. Keep moving and don’t forget to stretch! #sundayvibes #keepmoving #healthy.”

Ankita was all smiles as she posed for the camera wearing a tropical printed colourful sports bra and blush pink shorts. She tied her locks in a messy hairdo for the photo.

Running is a great fitness exercise that helps in building strong bones and endurance in the body. It strengthens the muscles, improves cardiovascular fitness and burns calories.

Earlier, Milind Soman also inspired fitness enthusiasts by posting a video of himself hanging from his balcony. Yes, you read that right. The actor and celebrated supermodel balanced himself on the balcony railing with the help of his elbows. Then, he stretched his feet in the front of his body in a way that they were simply hanging in the air. He captioned the video captured by Ankita, “Whenever, wherever! Opportunities to have fun are endless and everywhere.”

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018. The two married each other in Alibaug. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family.

