Are you a Millennial struggling to take care of your ageing parents? Doctors share 11 practical tips

As a millennial caregiver, you're likely to face unique challenges, such as balancing work and caregiving responsibilities, managing finances, and navigating the complexities of healthcare systems. Caring for ageing parents can be a challenging yet rewarding experience, especially for millennial caregivers, who are more likely to be employed and have lower incomes, making it difficult to balance caregiving responsibilities with work and financial obligations. Also read | Caring for a loved one? Here's your mental health guide to prevent burnout By adopting these practices, millennials can harmonise modern caregiving with traditional values, ensuring their parents enjoy a dignified, healthy, and active life. (Freepik)

Understanding the challenge

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sama Beg, chief product officer, Emoha said, “Many millennial caregivers find themselves in the sandwich generation — balancing the demands of caring for their children while supporting ageing parents. We all want to ensure our parents are well cared for and do everything possible to help them, but caregiving can take a significant emotional and physical toll.”

Dr Sidharth Bawa, clinical administrator, Emoha added that India is experiencing a demographic shift, with its elderly population expected to increase from 153 million to 347 million by 2050. He told HT Lifestyle, “For millennials, juggling career aspirations and caregiving duties requires a thoughtful, health-oriented approach.”

It’s important to help your parents remain socially engaged. Invite them to family gatherings, encourage them to connect with friends, or introduce them to activities they’ll enjoy. (Freepik)

Health-focused caregiving

Dr Sidharth said that some strategies can help you ensure your parents' well-being while empowering them to maintain their independence. Prioritising proactive health management is one of them, according to Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

He told HT Lifestyle, “Regular health check-ups for ageing parents are crucial to detect and manage chronic conditions early, such as diabetes, hypertension, or arthritis. Work with healthcare providers to establish personalised care plans and ensure adherence to prescribed medications. Additionally, promote a balanced diet rich in nutrients to support their physical health and boost immunity.”

Dr Rakesh added mental health is equally critical, and said, “Encourage open conversations about their emotional well-being and watch for signs of depression, anxiety, or cognitive decline. Seek professional counseling or therapy when needed. For conditions like dementia, structured routines and cognitive activities can help maintain brain health. With proper planning and clinical support, millennials can manage caregiving effectively while maintaining their well-being.”

Caring for elderly parents isn’t something you have to do alone, reach out to siblings, relatives, or close friends to share the load. (Freepik)

By adopting these practices, millennials can harmonise modern caregiving with traditional values, ensuring their parents enjoy a dignified, healthy, and active life, according to Dr Sidharth Bawa:

1. Emphasise preventive care

Regular health checkups are essential for detecting common age-related conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and osteoporosis early. Comprehensive screenings offer not only early detection but also pave the way for effective disease management, reducing future complications.

2. Simplify medication routines

Ageing individuals often manage multiple prescriptions, increasing the risk of errors or missed doses. Using tools such as color-coded pillboxes, automated dispensers, or mobile reminders ensures accurate and timely medication adherence.

3. Incorporate movement into daily life

Staying active is crucial for maintaining mobility and overall health. Simple yet consistent exercises — like walking, stretching, or low-impact yoga — help improve strength, balance, and cardiovascular health, mitigating the risk of falls.

4. Create a safe living environment

The home should be optimised for safety. Small modifications, such as installing grab bars in bathrooms, using anti-slip mats, improving lighting, and keeping pathways clutter-free, significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents.

5. Leverage telemedicine solutions

Digital healthcare platforms provide easy access to medical consultations and monitoring from the comfort of home. These tools are particularly valuable for managing chronic conditions and ensuring timely intervention when needed.

6. Nourish with balanced diets

Ageing bodies require a diet tailored to their changing nutritional needs. Prioritise meals rich in proteins, fibre, vitamins, and essential minerals while minimising processed foods. Personalised dietary plans can address deficiencies effectively.

7. Foster mental and emotional well-being

Emotional health is as vital as physical health. Encouraging your parents to pursue hobbies, engage in social activities, or explore mindfulness practices can help combat feelings of loneliness and foster a sense of fulfillment.

Encouraging your parents to pursue hobbies, engage in social activities, or explore mindfulness practices can help combat feelings of loneliness and foster a sense of fulfillment. (Freepik)

Sama Beg also shared a few simple and practical tips to help you navigate this journey:

8. Ask for help

Caring for elderly parents isn’t something you have to do alone, reach out to siblings, relatives, or close friends to share the load. Even a little support from others can give you the time to rest and recharge — so you can return refreshed and ready to care with love and patience.

9. Help them stay socially connected

It’s important to help your parents remain socially engaged. Invite them to family gatherings, encourage them to connect with friends, or introduce them to activities they’ll enjoy. Staying socially active helps them feel valued, reduces stress, and enhances their well-being.

10. Consider professional home care support

Most parents prefer to stay in the comfort of their own homes. Professional in-home caregivers can assist, from daily tasks to medical needs, ensuring your parents receive the care they need — while giving you peace of mind.

11. Make their home elder-friendly

As parents age, the risk of falls increases. Minor changes, like installing grab bars in bathrooms, improving lighting, and removing trip hazards, can significantly enhance their quality of life and reduce the risk of accidents.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.