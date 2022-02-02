Avoid making these daily mistakes to keep acne at bay

If you have tried every home remedy for your acne problem that just refuses to go away, it's time to focus on the lifestyle factors that could be behind the problem. As per Ayurveda, acne is caused either due to blood vitiation or rakta pradooshana which means the imbalance of vata, pitta, kapha doshas in your blood, or due to hormonal imbalance.

Acne is a skin condition that occurs when your hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin cells. It may cause whiteheads, blackheads or pimples.

There are some everyday habits that might be the culprit behind your acne trouble from drinking less water every day, eating junk food regularly, increased stress levels, sedentary lifestyle to staying awake till late in the night.

"Due to above-mentioned factors, your metabolism is affected more or less which in turn vitiates blood resulting in acne. Even vata and kapha are involved but pitta is the main culprit here," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

Here are everyday habits that can cause this imbalance:

1. Less intake of water: Staying hydrated throughout the day is the key to keep acne at bay. If you are not drinking enough water, you may face persistent acne trouble.

2. Binging on junk and processed food: Healthy diet plays an important role in keeping us overall healthy. Avoiding junk and processed food can help resolve our acne problem.

3. No exercise or sedentary lifestyle can be another factor that may be causing the imbalance between vata, pitta and kapha.

4. Excessive intake of spicy, stale, sour, hot and fermented food is known to cause acne.

5. Stress and anxiety: A known factor to cause many health issues, stress can play havoc with many functions of the body and the mind. Try to do pranayamas, meditation, read a book or listen to some soothing music to let go of stress.

6. Constipation or poor digestion can also lead to acne.

7. Late nights: If you are staying awake till late in the night, you are not giving you mind and body time to relax and rejuvenate. Avoid this habit at all cost.

8. Excessive intake of non-vegetarian food is another factor.

9. Viruddha ahara or consuming incompatible food together is something which Ayurveda warns you about. Do not have salty and milk products together, avoid having two protein sources together and citrus fruits should not be consumed with milk.

Daily habits that will help you treat acne

Here are some changes that can bring relief and resolve your acne problem, as suggested by Dr Bhavsar.

1. Drink enough water.

2. Eat easily digestible food.

3. Limit or avoid spicy, stale, high-sugar and salt-loaded junk food.

4. Consume home-cooked food.

5. Sleep for at least 6-7 hours at night. Sound sleep is as important as medicine here.

6. Try anti-stress or relaxing techniques.

7. Try no-toxic skin products. Remember don't put anything on your face you would mind putting in your mouth. Only natural skin products allowed.

8. Wash your face at least 2-3 times a day.

