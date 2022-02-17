Ayush Ministry busts myths linked to giloy consumption, calls it safe

Consumption of giloy or guduchi, also known as Tinospora Cordifolia, is commonly known for causing liver problems. However, a day back, Ayush Ministry busted such myths with a report stating that giloy consumption is healthy.

Slamming media reports that stated that giloy is harmful for the liver and often leads to liver damage, Ayush Ministry wrote that as per available reports, consumption of giloy is healthy and it does not produce any toxic effect.

After acute toxicity studies done on aqueous extracts of guduchi, it was found that it is healthy for consumption – in fact, it is referred to as the rejuvenating drug in Ayurveda. However, the effect of giloy also depends on the way it is used. Studies showed that the life span of fruit flies (Drosophila Melanogaster) increased in the effect of the lower concentration of guduchi powder. However, higher concentration of the same decreased the life span of the flies. Hence, it was concluded that an optimum amount of concentration should be maintained in guduchi consumption to acquire maximum medicinal benefits of the drug – it is best to refer to a certified physician for the dosage.

Medicinal applications of guduchi are many. It is said to be anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, anti-anxiety, anti-microbial, neuroprotective, cardiovascular protective, osteoprotective, radioprotective, anti-oxidant, anti-hyperglycemic and anti-ulcer. Due to its wide range of components, it has multiple health benefits.

Consumption of giloy helps the body with several benefits. Due to its wide range of actions, it is used in treating metabolic disorders and for boosting the immunity of the body. Giloy is also used as a major component in treating ailments related to the endocrine system and the metabolism of the body. Giloy helps in increasing the life expectancy of a human being. It is extensively used in the therapautic treatments of traditional medicines; it was also a major component used in management of the coronavirus. Hence, looking at the benefits of the herbal drug, Ayush Ministry concluded that it cannot be claimed toxic.

(Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1798676)

