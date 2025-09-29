Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Best baby diapers on sale: Get up to 60% off on the best nappies for your infant; Our top picks for you

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 02:50 pm IST

Bring the best baby diapers to home for your little one to help them stay dry and comfortable.

Our Picks

Pampers Active Baby Tape Style Baby Diapers, Newborn/Extra Small View Details checkDetails

Huggies Dry Tape View Details checkDetails

TEDDYY Easy Baby Diapers (White, 1-2 Months/Small) - 66 Count, 3-8 kgs, Long Lasting Absorption, Anti - Rash View Details checkDetails

₹578.99

Mee Mee Premium Breathable View Details checkDetails

Wowper Baby Diaper Pants | 144 Medium Size | Wetness Indicator | Anti Rash |up to 12 hrs Absorption | 7-12 Kg | Super Soft Diapers View Details checkDetails

Pampers Premium Care Pant Style Baby Diapers View Details checkDetails

MamyPoko Pants Extra Absorb Baby Diapers View Details checkDetails

Huggies Natural Soft Premium Baby Diaper Pants View Details checkDetails

ECO BOOM Gaia Baby Bamboo Eco-Friendly Diapers Rash Free, Super Dry, Quick Absorb, Tape Style Diaper For Baby 34 Pcs/Pack-Size New Born Baby Diapers (Pack Of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹799

.allter Organic Bamboo Baby Diaper M Size (5-8 kgs)| 28 Count (Pack of 1)| Rash Free, Super Dry, Quick Absorb, Taped Style, Ultra Soft Diaper| Feet View Details checkDetails

₹959

PureBorn Organic Natural Bamboo Baby Disposable Diapers-Size 5 By Fratelli|From 11 To 18 Kg|Assorted Print|Premium Super Soft|Maximum Leakage Protection|Eco Friendly Nappies|New Born Essentials S5-44s View Details checkDetails

₹2,305

Huggies Nature Care Pants, Medium Size View Details checkDetails

Superbottoms Basic Leakage-proof advanced cloth diapers for babies, High Absorbent 2 reusable diaper and 2 insert pad Combo Pack washable cloth diaper 3M -3Years Adjustable View Details checkDetails

₹441

Advanso Leakage-proof cloth diapers for babies, high absorbent 2 reusable diaper 2 insert pad combo pack washable cloth diaper free size 5-18kg baby adjustable pocket cover 18 View Details checkDetails

₹440

LuvLap Reusable Baby Cloth Diaper, Double Leak Guard, High Absorption, Quick dry, Stain-Proof Comfort & Protection, 3m+, adjustable waist & height with snap buttons, Absorbent insert, Yellow Rainbow View Details checkDetails

₹228

Blushbaby Premium Reusable Cloth Diaper for Babies (3 Months - 3 Years) | 2 Washable Diaper with 2 Insert Pad | Adjustable, Leak-Proof, rash free & Absorbent | Freesize Diaper (5-18kg) View Details checkDetails

₹464

Bambo Nature Disposable Swim Diaper Pants | Double Leak Barriers | Soft 360° Elastic Fit, Chemical Free & Leakproof Pool Diapers For Baby Waterproof Toddler Swimming Swimsuit | Kids 12+ kg, 12 Count View Details checkDetails

₹832

Pampers Splashers Disposable Swim Pants Diapers, Large, 11 Count - Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹995

Chinmay Kids Baby 3 Swim Diaper Combo Waterproof Reusable Leakproof Adjustable Pool Pant for Infant Boys Girls Swimsuit, Age Group - (4 Months - 3 Years) | Blue-Light Blue-Purple View Details checkDetails

₹474

Huggies Little Swimmers Disposable Swim Diapers Unisex Medium Pk of 11 Diapers View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

If you have just had a baby or are expecting one soon, this Amazon Sale gives you the right reason to stock up your home with the best baby diapers. From pant style to taped, Amazon has a wide assortment of all kinds of baby diapers that too, catering to all sizes. From newborn to toddlers, to the reusable ones, Amazon is giving up to 50% off on all kinds of baby diapers.

Best baby diapers at up to 60% off during sale(Pexels)

So, time to buy your favourite baby diaper for your little one today, as the sale won't last for long.

Our top choices for you:

Taped Baby Diapers

Shop taped baby diapers this Amazon Great Indian Festival and keep your newborn comfortable all day. Designed with soft, stretchable sides and secure tapes, these diapers provide snug fit and leak protection. Enjoy massive festive discounts on trusted brands and stock up conveniently. Give your little one dryness, comfort, and care at the best price today.

1.

Pampers Active Baby Tape Style Baby Diapers, Newborn/Extra Small
3.

TEDDYY Easy Baby Diapers (White, 1-2 Months/Small) - 66 Count, 3-8 kgs, Long Lasting Absorption, Anti - Rash
4.

Mee Mee Premium Breathable
Pant Style Baby Diapers

Grab pant style baby diapers at unbeatable prices this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Easy to wear like pants, these diapers offer quick changes, soft waistband comfort, and superior leakage control. Perfect for active babies, they stay in place all day. Celebrate festive shopping while saving big on top diaper brands with exciting deals and offers.

5.

Wowper Baby Diaper Pants | 144 Medium Size | Wetness Indicator | Anti Rash |up to 12 hrs Absorption | 7-12 Kg | Super Soft Diapers
8.

Huggies Natural Soft Premium Baby Diaper Pants
Eco-Friendly Diapers

Switch to eco-friendly diapers this Amazon Great Indian Festival and give your baby the gift of sustainable comfort. Crafted with plant-based materials, these diapers are gentle, biodegradable, and safe for delicate skin. Enjoy exciting festive deals and shop guilt-free, knowing you’re reducing waste. Celebrate the festival with healthy, eco-conscious choices for your baby and the planet.

9.

ECO BOOM Gaia Baby Bamboo Eco-Friendly Diapers Rash Free, Super Dry, Quick Absorb, Tape Style Diaper For Baby 34 Pcs/Pack-Size New Born Baby Diapers (Pack Of 1)
10.

.allter Organic Bamboo Baby Diaper M Size (5-8 kgs)| 28 Count (Pack of 1)| Rash Free, Super Dry, Quick Absorb, Taped Style, Ultra Soft Diaper| Feet
11.

PureBorn Organic Natural Bamboo Baby Disposable Diapers-Size 5 By Fratelli|From 11 To 18 Kg|Assorted Print|Premium Super Soft|Maximum Leakage Protection|Eco Friendly Nappies|New Born Essentials S5-44s
12.

Huggies Nature Care Pants, Medium Size
Cloth Diapers

Celebrate eco-friendly parenting with cloth diapers this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Made with soft, breathable fabrics, they ensure your baby’s skin stays rash-free while being reusable and cost-effective. Shop stylish, washable options and enjoy festive discounts on trusted brands. Give your child natural comfort while saving money and reducing waste during India’s biggest shopping season.

13.

Superbottoms Basic Leakage-proof advanced cloth diapers for babies, High Absorbent 2 reusable diaper and 2 insert pad Combo Pack washable cloth diaper 3M -3Years Adjustable
14.

Advanso Leakage-proof cloth diapers for babies, high absorbent 2 reusable diaper 2 insert pad combo pack washable cloth diaper free size 5-18kg baby adjustable pocket cover 18
15.

LuvLap Reusable Baby Cloth Diaper, Double Leak Guard, High Absorption, Quick dry, Stain-Proof Comfort & Protection, 3m+, adjustable waist & height with snap buttons, Absorbent insert, Yellow Rainbow
16.

Blushbaby Premium Reusable Cloth Diaper for Babies (3 Months - 3 Years) | 2 Washable Diaper with 2 Insert Pad | Adjustable, Leak-Proof, rash free & Absorbent | Freesize Diaper (5-18kg)
Swim Diapers

Make pool time fun with swim diapers this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Designed to prevent leaks without swelling, they allow your baby to enjoy water play comfortably. Available in reusable and disposable styles, they fit snugly and keep messes away. Enjoy festive discounts and grab the best swim diapers for safe, happy, and carefree splash sessions.

17.

Bambo Nature Disposable Swim Diaper Pants

18.

Pampers Splashers Disposable Swim Pants Diapers, Large, 11 Count - Unisex
19.

Chinmay Kids Baby 3 Swim Diaper Combo Waterproof Reusable Leakproof Adjustable Pool Pant for Infant Boys Girls Swimsuit, Age Group - (4 Months - 3 Years) | Blue-Light Blue-Purple
20.

Huggies Little Swimmers Disposable Swim Diapers Unisex Medium Pk of 11 Diapers
Similar articles for you

8 best baby luggage bags to add a cute touch while you travel with your little one

Soft, stimulating toys for infants that help your baby learn, play and grow; Play starts here!

Best cloth diapers for your little ones: Top 8 picks for comfort and savings

 

  • How do I know if my baby needs a bigger diaper size?

    If the diaper leaves red marks, feels tight around the waist or thighs, or starts leaking frequently despite regular changes, it may be time to move to the next size.

  • How often should I change my baby’s diaper?

    On average, diapers should be changed every 2–4 hours during the day and immediately after bowel movements. For nighttime, use overnight diapers that provide longer protection (up to 10–12 hours).

  • Can diapers cause rashes?

    Diaper rash usually occurs if diapers are left on too long, if the skin stays damp, or due to skin sensitivity. To prevent this, change diapers frequently, keep the area dry, and apply diaper rash cream if needed.

  • What is the difference between taped diapers and pant-style diapers?

    Taped Diapers: Best for newborns and smaller babies; easy to wear while the baby is lying down. Pant-Style Diapers: Designed like underwear; ideal for active babies and toddlers who move around a lot.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

