Best hyaluronic acid supplements for joint pain: 8 top picks for pain relief, comfort and flexibility

Hyaluronic acid is a natural substance found in the fluids in our eyes and joints. The acid acts like a cushion and provides grease or oil in our joints and other tissues. Due to several reasons, including aging, joint pain, stiffness, and reduced flexibility, daily tasks can be difficult for us. To support overall health, many people turn to hyaluronic acid supplements. These supplements help to keep your joints smooth, flexible by improving lubrication and supporting bone strength. Apart from joint health, hyaluronic acid supplements also support healthy skin and eyes, making them a great choice for your overall well-being. Whether you are dealing with joint pain or simply want to take care of your overall health, here is a list of the best hyaluronic acid supplements that can be a helpful and convenient option.
8 hyaluronic acid supplements for joints
Are you looking for the right support for joint pain? We have listed the best hyaluronic acid supplements that can help. From joint oiling to better flexibility and overall comfort, these supplements can make it easier for you to move, stay active, and manage everyday tasks without discomfort. Please consult your personal healthcare expert before adding supplements to your diet.
1.
Propeptides Hyaluronic Acid Double Strength Supplement (220mg) Supports Joints Hydration & Lubrication | Bone,Knee,Hip Joint Mobility, And Healthy Skin Supplement-60 Veg Tablets
These hyaluronic acid supplements can help keep your joints smooth and flexible by improving lubrication and reducing stiffness. It also acts like a cushion between your bones, helping ease pain and support smooth movement. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, glutathione, and biotin to aid collagen production and joint repair. This supplement is packed with boswellia, moringa, rosemary, and alfa-alfa, which help fight inflammation and support bone strength. This supplement also contributes to tissue regeneration and wound healing.
Reasons to buy
Supports joint cells and functions
Skin hydrating
Helps to restore bone health
Reasons to avoid
Not suitable for individuals with specific health concerns
Propeptides Hyaluronic Acid Double Strength Supplement (220mg) Supports Joints Hydration & Lubrication | Bone,Knee,Hip Joint Mobility, And Healthy Skin Supplement-60 Veg Tablets
Customer’s reaction: Users appreciated the effectiveness, easy-to-swallow format, and faster joint pain relief.
CITRUS NUTRACEUTICAL Hyaluronic acid may support skin hydration and nourishment from within, promoting a smoother and more radiant glow. These supplements aid in supporting joint health and mobility by assisting in greasing and cushioning the joints. It also provides relief for dry eyes and is rich in antioxidant properties that may help reduce oxidative stress within the body. The supplement is gluten-free and 100% vegan.
Reasons to buy
Support joint health
Rich in antioxidant properties
Support skin nourishment
Reasons to avoid
Limited customer feedback
CITRUS NUTRACEUTICAL Hyaluronic acid 100 mg- 60 Capsules
Customer’s reaction: Users praised the effectiveness of this product.
Biotrex Hyaluronic Acid may help to relieve joint pain and promote healthy joints. The supplement can reduce dry eye symptoms by maintaining moisture levels. It also promotes healthy and youthful skin. The MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) and sodium hyaluronate work together to support joint lubrication and reduce inflammation. Additionally, it is manufactured in an FSSAI and GMP-certified facility, ensuring quality and safety.
Reasons to buy
Bone and joint support
Anti-aging
Eye health support
Reasons to avoid
Mixed opinions on effectiveness
Biotrex Hyaluronic Acid - 100mg (60 Capsules), Dietary food supplement
Customer’s reaction: Users appreciated the product quality and various benefits, including relieving dry eyes, improving skin health, and supporting joint comfort.
4.
Humming Herbs Joint Support Supplement with Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen Peptides, Vitamins | Promotes Cartilage Health & Flexibility
Humming Herbs Joint Support Supplement provides the comprehensive 7-in-1 joint care with 1200 mg of active ingredients per serving, as per the brand. It also contains collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid to promote cartilage health, ensuring smooth joint movement and flexibility. It is packed with vitamins that can contribute to strong bone health while supporting the immune system. The supplement is made with veggie capsules, suitable for vegetarians and anyone looking for a plant-based joint support option. Free from gluten and artificial preservatives, it can make it a safer choice for your daily health.
Reasons to buy
7-in-1 joint care formula
Vegetarian friendly
No harmful additives
Reasons to avoid
Large capsule size may be hard to swallow
Humming Herbs Joint Support Supplement with Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen Peptides, Vitamins | Promotes Cartilage Health & Flexibility
Customer’s reaction: Users appreciated its effectiveness and various benefits, including boosting stamina and strength.
Now Foods Hyaluronic Acid can be an important source of joint fluid, where it serves as a lubricant that helps cushion and protect joints from daily wear and tear. This supplement also includes MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane), a natural sulfur compound that promotes building blocks to support the formation and maintenance of connective tissues, including cartilage. Together, these ingredients may aid in promoting healthy joints, reducing discomfort, and supporting overall mobility. It can also offer cardiovascular benefits, but it is intended for adults only. It’s important to consult a physician before use, especially if pregnant, nursing, or on medication.
Reasons to buy
Ideal for active adults
Multi-benefits formula
Supports joint lubrication
Reasons to avoid
May not suit everyone
Now Foods Hyaluronic Acid 50 Mg And Msm Joint Support Capsules - 60 Veg Capsules
Customer’s reaction: Users praised its effectiveness, lubricating joints, relief from joint pain, and value for money.
6.
Briyo Joint Health Supplement All Around Joint Guard- with Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, MSM & Boswellia, Quercetin, Bromelain and more for Cartilage, Joint Health & Flexibility, 30 Capsules
This supplement combines powerful ingredients, including collagen, MSM, turmeric phytosome, and more to promote joint flexibility, reduce inflammation, and support cartilage health. The hyaluronic acid present may support lubrication, and bromelain reduces the swelling; together, they help to improve joint function and rescue discomfort, making it ideal for those dealing with painful joints. Briyo Joint Health Supplement is a third-party tested, gluten-free, and non-GMO product to meet the highest purity and safety. This supplement is a natural joint reliever.
Reasons to buy
Target joint health
Rich in high-quality ingredients
Gluten free
Reasons to avoid
May not suit sensitive individuals
Briyo Joint Health Supplement All Around Joint Guard- with Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, MSM & Boswellia, Quercetin, Bromelain and more for Cartilage, Joint Health & Flexibility, 30 Capsules
Customer’s reaction: Users appreciated the product’s quality and effectiveness.
7.
Must Have! Joint Support - Glucosamine Chondroitin & Hyaluronic Acid with Boswellia | Curcumin 95%| Piperine| Uncaria Tomentosa| Boswellia|Helps Cartilage,Tendon&Ligaments|60 Tablets
This joint support supplement may help with joint comfort and improve mobility by supporting healthy cartilage formation and lubricating the joints. It helps improve joint elasticity, flexibility, and movement, making it ideal for those experiencing stiffness or discomfort. It also includes glucosamine, chondroitin, hyaluronic acid, and herbal ingredients like boswellia, curcumin (95%), piperine, and uncaria tomentosa.
Reasons to buy
Gluten free
Promote bone and joint support
Support tissue repair
Reasons to avoid
Limited customer feedback
Must Have! Joint Support - Glucosamine Chondroitin & Hyaluronic Acid with Boswellia | Curcumin 95%| Piperine| Uncaria Tomentosa| Boswellia|Helps Cartilage,Tendon&Ligaments|60 Tablets
Customer’s reaction: Users appreciated the effectiveness for joint pain, with some noting it helps in managing osteoarthritis.
8.
HXN Joint Support Supplement Collagen Type 2 Glucosamine,Chondroitin,MSM,Boswellia,Hyaluronic Acid Supplements,Vitamin D3,Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides For Healthy Bone,And Joints- 60 Tablets,250 grams
This supplement helps stop your bones from getting weak and supports your joints by reducing pain and swelling. The collagen used in this supplement can be easy for your body to absorb and also helps improve your skin, hair, and nails. It also contains vitamin C, which helps your body make more collagen and lowers inflammation. It is enriched with glucosamine, chondroitin, hyaluronic acid, and more. This supplement supports smooth joint movement, better flexibility, and comfort.
Reasons to buy
All-in-one formula for easy joint movement
Support strong bones
Hyaluronic acid
Reasons to avoid
Animal-derives ingredients
HXN Joint Support Supplement Collagen Type 2 Glucosamine,Chondroitin,MSM,Boswellia,Hyaluronic Acid Supplements,Vitamin D3,Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides For Healthy Bone,And Joints- 60 Tablets,250 grams
Customer’s reaction: Customers appreciated the effectiveness in reducing pain, improving mobility, good quality ingredients, and value for money.
Features of hyaluronic acid supplements for joints
Brand
Key Ingredients
Health Benefits
Capsule/Tablet Count
|Propeptides
|Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Glutathione, Biotin, Boswellia, Moringa, Rosemary, Alfalfa
|Joint lubrication, bone support, skin hydration, anti-inflammatory, tissue regeneration
|60 Tablets
|CITRUS NUTRACEUTICAL
|Hyaluronic Acid, Antioxidants
|Joint cushioning, dry eyes relief, radiant skin, oxidative stress support
|60 Capsules
|Biotrex
|Hyaluronic Acid, MSM, Sodium Hyaluronate
|Joint support, anti-aging, dry eyes relief
|60 Capsules
|Humming Herbs
|Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM, Collagen Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamins
|Joint flexibility, cartilage health, bone support, stamina
|60 Capsules
|Now Foods
|Hyaluronic Acid (50 mg), MSM
|Joint lubrication, connective tissue health, cardiovascular support
|60 Veg Capsules
|Briyo
|Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, MSM, Turmeric Phytosome, Quercetin, Bromelain
|Joint flexibility, inflammation reduction, cartilage protection
|30 Capsules
|Must Have! Joint Support
|Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Hyaluronic Acid, Boswellia, Curcumin (95%), Piperine, Uncaria Tomentosa
|Joint mobility, cartilage support, improved flexibility, bone and tissue repair
|60 Tablets
|HXN Joint Support
|Hydrolyzed Collagen (Type 2), Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C
|Strong bones, joint comfort, anti-aging skin support, reduced inflammation
|60 Tablets
Do hyaluronic acid supplements work?
Hyaluronic acid supplements can be effective, especially for supporting joint health, skin hydration, and overall mobility. This naturally occurring substance in our body helps retain moisture and acts as a lubricant in the joints, but its levels tend to decrease with age. Taking hyaluronic acid as a dietary supplement may help reduce joint stiffness and discomfort by improving lubrication between the joints. It can also support skin health by keeping it hydrated and promoting a smoother, more radiant appearance. Some people may even find relief from dry eyes, as hyaluronic acid helps maintain moisture. However, results can vary based on individual health, age, and consistency of use. Consulting a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement is always a wise choice, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.
How to choose the best hyaluronic acid supplements for joints?
1. Check the dosage: Look for supplements that contain at least 50–100 mg of hyaluronic acid per serving, as this range is commonly used in studies for joint support. Some formulas also include MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane), glucosamine, or chondroitin to enhance the joint benefits.
2. Consider the form: Capsules or tablets can be more convenient, but liquid or powder forms may offer faster absorption for some individuals. Choose what suits your routine and comfort.
3. Check for purity and certification: Choose products that are GMP-certified, FSSAI approved (in India), or third-party tested. These certifications ensure the supplement meets quality and safety standards.
4. Avoid unnecessary additives: Make sure the supplement is free from artificial colors, preservatives, and allergens like gluten or soy, especially if you have sensitivities.
5. Choose based on your diet preference: If you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, ensure the capsules are plant-based and not derived from animal sources.
6. Read real customer reviews: Look for feedback specifically about joint pain relief, mobility improvement, or side effects like acne or stomach upset. Mixed reviews on effectiveness can guide your expectations.
Hyaluronic acid supplements FQAs
- What are hyaluronic acid supplements used for?
Hyaluronic acid supplements are commonly used to lubricate joints, reduce pain and stiffness, and support joint flexibility. They also help hydrate the skin and may relieve dry eyes.
- How long does it take to see results?
It usually can take 4 to 8 weeks of consistent use to notice improvement in joint comfort and mobility. Some people may feel relief earlier, depending on the severity of symptoms.
- Are these supplements safe for regular use?
For most healthy adults, yes. But it's best to consult a healthcare provider, especially if you're pregnant, nursing, or taking medication.
- Are there any side effects?
They are generally well-tolerated. However, some people may experience mild side effects like acne breakouts, digestive discomfort, bloating, or skin reactions.
