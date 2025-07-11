Best skincare products with pre-deals up to 70% off; Sunscreen, serum and more on Amazon Prime Day Sale

Healthy skin begins with a consistent routine and the best skincare products are the building blocks of that routine. From sunscreens that protect against UV damage to serums that target specific concerns like dullness and pigmentation, each step contributes to stronger, clearer, and more radiant skin. A good moisturiser seals in hydration, while cleansers and exfoliators keep pores clean and fresh. These essentials not only improve skin texture but also support its natural barrier, helping you glow from within. If you want to upgrade your skincare stash or build a new regimen, this is the time. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts on July 12, but pre-deals are already live with up to 70% off on top-rated products. Start your skincare journey today and glow healthier. Up to 70% off on the best skincare products during the Amazon Sale 2025.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 70% off on the best face wash for women

Cleansers can offer moisturising benefits along with removing dirt and sebum, as per the Indian Journal of Dermatology. Grab the best face wash at discounted prices during the Amazon Sale 2025.

This sulfate-free cleanser combines salicylic Acid and LHA to deeply cleanse pores and gently exfoliate, reducing oil and acne without drying the skin. Fortified with zinc and vitamin B5, it supports skin clarity and soothes inflammation. It is ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin types. Grab it at discounted prices during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Powered with 2% salicylic acid and 2% niacinamide, the best face wash effectively clears active acne, reduces marks, and unclogs pores. It contains Aquaxyl that prevents dryness and keeps the skin moisturised. Safe for all skin types, it is perfect for treating breakouts while maintaining hydration.

Infused with three types of vitamin C, this sulphate-free cleanser brightens dull skin, fades dark spots, and gently removes tan. It is suitable for all skin types and ensures a refreshed, glowing complexion without over-drying. Get it at a lower price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 20% off on the best face moisturiser

Moisturisers are designed to increase the skin's water content and restore the skin's innate protective barrier function, as per StatPearls. Explore the Amazon Prime Day Sale and grab the best pre-deals now:

Enriched with five ceramides, probiotics, and rice water, this ultra-nourishing cream strengthens the skin barrier and deeply hydrates. It may soothe dry, sensitive skin, leaving it smooth, plump, and irritation-free. This moisturiser is great for dry to normal skin types.

This rich-textured face moisturiser locks in moisture, strengthens the skin's barrier, and improves suppleness. Formulated for normal to dry skin, it offers long-lasting hydration while being non-comedogenic and gentle on sensitive skin. Grab it now during the Prime Day Sale 2025.

Lightweight yet powerful, this moisturiser hydrates and strengthens the skin. It may also fade dark spots for a radiant glow. With ashwagandha, it may help calm and repair skin. Ideal for acne-prone or sensitive skin, this moisturiser is now available at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Target pigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone with this lightweight serum. It contains kojic acid and alpha arbutin to offer deep action and visible brightening, which makes it ideal for those struggling with dullness or discoloration.

Formulated with high-grade ethyl ascorbic acid, ferulic acid, and vitamin E, this serum brightens skin, reduces oxidative stress, and improves texture. It may offer anti-aging benefits and make your skin look radiant.

This beginner-friendly serum blends 10% vitamin C with 0.5% ferulic acid for visible brightness and even tone. Lightweight, water-based, and non-sticky, the best serum for glowing skin offers antioxidant protection and suits even sensitive or oily skin. It is now available at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get huge discounts on the best sunscreen for summer

As per the Skin Cancer Foundation, sunscreen can decrease your skin's risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by about 40% and melanoma risk by 50%.

With no white cast and a lightweight texture, this broad-spectrum sunscreen uses advanced filters and multivitamins to shield skin while hydrating and soothing. It is tested for SPF accuracy and is ideal for daily protection for all skin types. This sunscreen is now available at a lower price during the Prime Day Sale 2025.

Combining 5 UV filters with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E, this aqua gel sunscreen offers broad-spectrum sun and blue light protection. It is lightweight, non-greasy, and fragrance-free, which makes it great for oily, acne-prone, or sensitive skin.

Designed for oily and combination skin, this non-greasy sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection without a white cast. The gel-based formula absorbs quickly, protects from UV rays, and maintains a matte, lightweight finish. Get it now at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get it at a special price

The best body lotion can combat dryness and tightness, along with strengthening the skin's natural barrier. It can also enhance skin elasticity and relieve irritation.

Enriched with coconut milk and natural moisturisers, this body lotion delivers 72-hour hydration and nourishment. Its moisture-lock technology improves skin texture, making it ideal for dry skin. Free from silicones and sulphates, this product is available at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2025.

This non-greasy lotion offers deep moisturisation, skin brightening, and UV protection. With sandalwood and sakura extracts, it helps even out skin tone, reduces sunburns, and promotes a soft, youthful glow.

It combines niacinamide, cocoa butter, and shea butter to hydrate, smoothen, and even skin tone. Fast-absorbing and lightweight with a fruity-floral fragrance, it suits all skin types and is dermatologically tested.

Best face mask: Up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale

Using the best face mask can peel off the tan, rejuvenate your skin and keep your skin tone even. Grab it now at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

This value pack offers 10 different sheet masks with ingredients like honey, aloe, rice, and lemon. Each mask targets a unique concern, from brightening to soothing, which makes it perfect for weekly skincare routines.

Clay-based and enriched with lactic acid, this mask removes tan and blackheads while providing hydration. Available at a lower price during the Prime Day Sale, this product is ideal for all skin types. It may brighten skin and improve texture without stripping natural moisture.

With 25% AHA, BHA, and PHA, this 5-minute mask exfoliates, brightens, and unclogs pores. It contains aloe and hyaluronic acid to soothe and hydrate, making it perfect for quick glow-ups. Dermatologically tested and free from harmful chemicals, this product is now available at a special price during the Amazon Sale 2025.

FAQs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 When is Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starting? Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is all set to start on July 12 and will run for 48 hours, offering exclusive deals for Prime members across categories like electronics, beauty, home, fashion, and fitness.

How much discount can I get during the sale? You can grab up to 70% off on top categories, including skincare, home gym equipment, and more. Pre-deals and lightning offers bring even bigger savings.

Which brands are offering deals during Prime Day? Top brands like Minimalist, The Derma Co., Dot and Key and more are part of the sale, offering huge discounts on bestsellers and new launches.

Are there any additional offers on payments? Yes, enjoy 10% instant savings with ICICI Bank and SBI credit/debit cards. Plus, get free delivery on your first order and access to exclusive lightning deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.