Bizarre symptoms, behavioural changes: Expert on pandemic isolation of kids

With the drop in number of Coronavirus cases and opening up of restrictions and even a lot of workplaces, many people have resumed their almost-normal lives - except children. The little ones continue to struggle with pandemic-induced home confinement wherein they are spending most of the time glued to screens with little activities to do.

The closure of school has had a profound impact on the mind of children and it may have long-term effects on their psyche, according to experts. From mood swings, personality changes to anxiety issues, the little ones at times are not able to express themselves fully what they are feeling in this prolonged isolation.

Psychologists say there was a rise in the cases of domestic violence against children during lockdown as many parents who were unable to cope up with work from home, house duties and children staying at home, would lash out at the little ones. Now a new strain of Covid-19 Omicron would once again stall the plans of reopening of schools.

"The most powerful argument in favour of opening of schools is the disastrous effects that this isolation of children is having on their mental health," says Dr. Krishan Chugh, Director & HOD, Pediatrics & PICU, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Experts are now fearing long-lasting damage on the psyche of children as they struggle to understand bizarre symptoms and behavioural changes in children.

"We pediatricians are seeing such profound effects on their mind that we shudder to think that some of these can have long lasting or even permanent and unimaginable ill effects on their psyche. Bizarre symptoms and behavioral changes are so difficult to understand and control for the psychologists, psychiatrists and the pediatricians," says Dr Chugh.

However with the new strain posing a threat to the health of children, the expert says the best path to follow at this stage is one of cautious optimism.

"Physical activity, outdoor exposure, play and interaction with peers are absolutely essential for optimum growth and development of young children. Excess screen time being forced on them for their online classes and to keep them occupied at home is also not doing any good to their eyes and vision. Their world can’t be at standstill for long," says Dr Chugh.

Vaccination for kids

With vaccination for children on the anvil, parents can only hope for things to get better soon.

"With approvals having been granted by the regulatory authorities’ arrival of the vaccine for children also in our country in near future can change the scenario and allow more liberal outlook. But that is going to take some months as two doses at a minimum four-week interval and two more weeks after the second dose is required by the body immune system to develop a reasonable immunity," says Dr Chugh.

