Bladder Cancer Awareness Month: Warning signs of bladder cancer you shouldn't ignore

Bladder cancer begins in the bladder, a hollow muscular organ in your lower abdomen that stores urine. Discoloured urine, difficulty in urination, and abdominal pain are some of the symptoms of bladder cancer and should not be ignored. May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, which is an annual event globally to raise awareness about the bladder cancer and aims to encourage the public to make direct, positive and healthy changes in their lives to keep their bladders healthy. As per the GLOBOCAN 2020, bladder cancer was ranked tenth among all cancers in the world and 13th leading cause of mortality from cancer worldwide. In India, according to Population Based Cancer Registry report, it is ranked 17th in incidence and 19th in mortality. (Also read: Fighting cancer? Expert-approved mental health tips to stay resilient)

If diagnosed at an early stage, bladder cancer can be treated easily. In an interaction with HT Digital, Dr Shrikant Atluri, Uro-oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, talks about the warning symptoms that people must may attention to.

Elaborating on what could cause bladder cancer, Dr Atluri says risk factors could range from genetics to cigarette smoking. "Risk factors for bladder cancer include gender, age, race and genetics. About one in 100 men and one in 400 women will be diagnosed with bladder cancer, globally. Cigarette smoking is the most common risk factor for bladder cancer."

Here are some warning signs of bladder cancer one must watch out for:

- Blood in the urine is the most important warning symptom of bladder cancer to watch out for. It can present with visible blood in urine which is called gross haematuria. It can be associated with passage of clots and tissue bits.

- Sometimes patient may not present with above symptom, but may have blood present in his urine analysis report which is called microscopic haematuria.

- It may also present with increased frequency of urination, burning pain while urination, urgency to urinate, pain in the pelvic area or back and sometimes unable to pass urine.

Dr Shrikant Atluri says the similarity of these symptoms to urinary tract infection, or confusing them with age-related problems could often lead to a delay in seeking a professional opinion. The expert says a timely diagnosis offers a significant increase in the chance of long-term survival and quality of life.

Warning that smoking is a major risk factor associated with bladder cancer, Dr Atluri says initiation of treatment for smoking cessation, if appropriate is recommended.

