Can you form a habit in just 21 days? New research reveals it takes much longer than you think

Starting a new healthy habit can feel like a daunting task, whether it's committing to daily workouts, staying hydrated, or finally making flossing a regular thing. We've all been there, looking for that secret formula to make it stick. Chances are, you've come across the magic number: 21 days. Social media gurus, self-help books, and wellness blogs love to claim that three weeks is all it takes to turn a behaviour into a habit. (Also read: How healthy habits can influence brain development in the early years: Doctor explains ) Research dispels 21-day myth, reveals true timeline for forming healthy habits.(Freepik)

Can you form a habit in 21 days?

Surprising research published in Healthcare reveals that the 21-day rule isn't just oversimplified—it's plain wrong. A new study shows that forming lasting habits can take anywhere from two to five months of consistent practice, with some people needing almost a year to make behaviours automatic.

A study from the University of South Australia reveals that forming healthy habits varies greatly, often taking two to five months. (Freepik)

Researchers from the University of South Australia analysed data from 20 studies involving over 2,600 participants trying to build healthy habits. Their findings highlight why developing automatic behaviours takes much longer than the popular myth suggests.

Instead of a fixed timeline, the study highlights that habit formation depends on various factors. Morning routines stick better due to higher energy and fewer distractions, while self-chosen habits work better than assigned ones. Simple actions with clear triggers become automatic faster than complex behaviours. Think of it like learning to drive: at first, every step requires focus, but over time, it becomes second nature. Health habits follow the same process, though the timeline varies widely for each person.

Stages of habit formation

Habit formation unfolds in three stages: deciding to adopt a new behaviour (like daily flossing), repeating it consistently, and eventually making it automatic with minimal effort. Interestingly, the study reveals that early repetitions bring the fastest gains in forming habits. It's like learning a new language—progress feels quick at first, then slows as we work towards mastery. This explains why habit-building often starts strong but requires patience during slower reinforcement phases.

Habit formation is influenced by context, consistency, and simplicity.(Freepik)

Environment and context matter a lot in habit formation. People who practised their habits in consistent settings, like drinking water right after waking up, saw stronger automatic behaviours. Simple actions with immediate rewards, such as flossing, were easier to turn into habits compared to more complex routines like regular exercise, which took longer to stick.

Tips for building long-term habits

"Building healthy habits depends on several factors, like how often you do the activity, when you do it, and whether you enjoy it," explains Dr Ben Singh, a research fellow at the University of South Australia's Allied Health & Human Performance department. "Morning routines are especially effective for forming new habits, as data shows you're more likely to succeed if you incorporate them early in the day."

He adds, "Planning ahead can also make a big difference. For example, setting out your gym clothes the night before or prepping a healthy lunch can help solidify your new behaviour. The key is to integrate these habits into your daily life and create a plan that works for you, setting yourself up for long-term success."

Instead of aiming for rapid changes, Singh recommends a longer-term, consistent approach to building habits. "Our research shows that habit formation typically begins within two months, but there's a wide range—some people see changes in as little as four days, while others may take almost a year," Singh explains. "So, it's crucial not to give up after the commonly cited three-week mark. Consistency is the key, and the process will look different for everyone."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.