Caring for a Covid patient? Don't forget to follow these precautions

  • Caring for a person with Covid-19 can be challenging. One needs to keep calm, have a clear thinking and be very cautious about not contracting the virus from the patient.
Remember to wear mask, follow social distancing measures, and wash hands with soap after touching any potentially infected surface.(Pexels)
Remember to wear mask, follow social distancing measures, and wash hands with soap after touching any potentially infected surface.(Pexels)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:30 PM IST
ByParmita Uniyal

Getting infected with Covid-19 can be tough for patients as the disease could lead to a lot of physical and mental discomfort. Confining oneself to a room can also take a toll. Once a person goes into isolation after testing positive, it is natural to face a lot of anxiety and mental health issues. As people are generally used to constant external stimuli, chit-chatting with family members, finding oneself locked in a room for a week or so is certainly not a good feeling.

Caring for a person with Covid-19 can be equally challenging. One needs to keep calm, have a clear thinking and very cautious about not getting the virus from the patient.

If you too are a caregiver to a person suffering from Covid-19, you should find time to follow certain preventive measures. Drinking lukewarm water, adequate rest, eating freshly prepared food are some of the measures caregivers should follow.

Remember to wear mask, follow social distancing measures, and wash hands with soap after touching any potentially infected surface.

While washing utensils used by a Covid patient, use gloves and hot water. Clean your hands after taking off gloves or handling used items for maximum safety.

Ministry of Ayush has come up with a host of tips for caregivers to stay safe:

* Drink lukewarm water frequently

* Gargle with warm water added with a pinch of turmeric and salt

* Food should be freshly prepared, and easily digestible

* Take adequate sleep (7-8 hours) and avoid daytime sleep

* Steam inhalation with ajwain (trachyspermum ammi), Pudhina (Mentha spicata) or Eucalyptus oil (1-5 drops) or Karpur (camphor) once a day

* Daily practice of yogasana, paranayma and meditation for at least 30 minutes

Tips to boost immunity

- The AYUSH guidelines also suggest including spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic in the daily diet to boost immunity.

- Drink herbal tea / decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed.

- Drinking a glass of hot milk with half tsp of turmeric powder once or twice a day is also very helpful in keeping infections at bay.

Caregivers and anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has Covid-19 should try to stay at home.

