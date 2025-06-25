Child expert recommends these top 5 indoor games for kids to keep them active and happy

With the rising heat making outdoor play nearly impossible, screen-free, energy-burning alternatives have become a must. That is why we are loving these smart finds, shared by child nutritionist Dr Shivani Lodha. From hopscotch mats to play tunnels to gymnastics rings, each pick turns your home into a fun and active space. These indoor games may help your children stay physically engaged, spark creativity, and release all that extra energy while staying cool and safe inside. Whether your child is hyperactive or needs a little encouragement, these indoor games for kids can keep them happily entertained and away from screens. Engaging indoor games for kids can keep them away from screen time.(Freepik)

5 indoor games for kids

Here are some fun, easy indoor games for kids that you can try for their overall development.

Loading Suggestions...

Are you looking for indoor games for kids that improve both coordination and strength? Gymnastic rings are a fantastic choice. These rings can turn your home into a mini gym, which is ideal for kids who love to move and climb.

Benefits for kids:

Builds grip strength and body coordination

Helps improve posture and core stability

Great for gymnastics-style play at home

Boosts confidence through physical challenges

Parent tip: Hang them from a doorway pull-up bar or ceiling hook and let kids swing, hang, or try simple holds.

Try this:

The Proberos gymnastic rings come with 95cm adjustable nylon straps and anti-slip rubberised grips. Designed for stability and safety, they support strength training, balance, and upper-body coordination, which makes them ideal for active indoor games for kids who love a physical challenge.

Loading Suggestions...

If you are looking for active indoor games for kids that grow with them, a pull-up bar is a brilliant choice. It encourages daily movement, supports upper body strength, and is easy to install, which makes fitness fun and part of their routine.

Benefits for kids:

Encourages bodyweight training at home

Enhances flexibility and posture

Adjustable design grows with your child

Great for teens and tweens

Parent tip: Add a chart for daily pull-up or hang-time challenges to keep kids motivated.

Try this:

This Lifelong pull-up bar features a screw-free installation, adjustable fit for most doorways, and a 200kg weight capacity. With its secure grip and locking system, it is great for indoor games for kids focused on stretching, strength-building, or playful climbing fun.

Loading Suggestions...

This one’s a win for both kids and parents. Table tennis is among the best indoor games for kids as it sharpens focus, improves hand-eye coordination, and brings friendly competition home, even without a full table setup. Fun and skill-building in one!

Benefits for kids:

Builds reflexes and motor skills

Encourages social and solo play

Enhances focus and agility

Easy to carry and set up anywhere

Parent tip: Keep score over a week and reward consistent effort with a treat or extra game time.

Try this:

This table tennis trainer includes flexible recoil shafts, two paddles, and balls that bounce back automatically. It enhances focus and reflexes, making it one of the most interactive indoor games for kids who enjoy movement without needing a full-size table.

Loading Suggestions...

Sometimes the best indoor games for kids are the ones we grew up with like hopscotch! This jumbo mat brings nostalgic fun indoors, helping children develop balance, motor skills, and number recognition while keeping them active and engaged right in your living room.

Benefits for kids:

Develops balance and coordination

Introduces numbers and counting in play

Easy to fold and store

Suitable for solo or group play

Parent tip: Add extra challenges like clapping or hopping backward for more fun.

Try this:

Made from durable, colourful fabric, this jumbo hopscotch mat supports balancing games and active movement. It encourages classic indoor games for kids, offering a mess-free, screen-free way to play indoors with hands, feet, and big smiles.

Loading Suggestions...

Perfect for toddlers and preschoolers, this colourful tunnel turns simple crawling into an adventure. As one of the most engaging indoor games for kids, it encourages active play, imagination, and motor skill development, all while keeping them entertained indoors, rain or shine.

Benefits for kids:

Encourages crawling and spatial awareness

Sparks imagination with pretend play

Promotes sensory exploration

Easy to fold and store

Parent tip: Combine with pillows, tents, or mats for a mini indoor obstacle course.

Try this:

The Jam & Honey Caterpillar Tunnel is 6 feet long, BIS-certified, and made with soft, child-safe materials. It is lightweight, foldable, and perfect for crawling adventures, one of the most imaginative and motor-skill-friendly indoor games for kids aged 2 to 6.

Why are indoor games for kids important?

1. Indoor games for kids help build motor skills. They support better coordination, posture and agility.

2. Games like table tennis or hopscotch challenge kids to think quickly, follow rules and solve problems. These kinds of indoor games for kids at home boost memory, focus and decision-making.

3. They may help your kid stay active, strengthen muscles and improve balance.

4. These indoor games for kids also trigger the release of endorphins. This helps your kid manage emotions and reduce anxiety or restlessness.

5. Engaging in these indoor games for kids can help them invent stories and games, which can spark creativity and independent thinking.

FAQs indoor games for kids What are the best indoor games for kids to stay active? Games like hopscotch mats, gymnastic rings, pull-up bars, and tunnels are great for keeping kids physically active, improving coordination, and releasing energy indoors.

Are indoor games safe for toddlers? Yes, many indoor games like play tunnels and hopscotch mats are designed with soft, non-toxic materials and rounded edges, which makes them safe and fun for toddlers.

Do indoor games help with child development? Absolutely! They support motor skills, creativity, problem-solving, and social interaction while keeping kids engaged and away from screens, especially during hot or rainy seasons.

How can I make indoor playtime more engaging? Create obstacle courses, rotate toys weekly, and combine physical games with creative ones like role-play or building blocks to keep kids excited and active.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.