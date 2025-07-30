Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Countdown begins for Amazon Freedom Festival: Get up to 45% off on health supplements

Published on: Jul 30, 2025 04:00 pm IST

Boost your immunity with our top picks of health supplements, available at up to 45% off during Amazon Freedom Festival.

Wellbeing Nutrition Slow 3x Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules | 1500mg with EPA 612mg, DHA 408mg & Curcumin for Men & Women | No Fishy Burp | For Brain, Heart, & Joint Health, 60 Softgels View Details checkDetails

₹948

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tata 1mg Salmon Omega 3 Fish Oil Supplements 1000mg - 90 Capsules | 180mg EPA & 120mg DHA | High Absorption for Heart,Brain & Joints | Helps Manage Cholesterol View Details checkDetails

₹595

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 Mg Triple Strength 550Mg Epa 350Mg Dha,Burpless,Mercury Free,Ideal For Keto Diet,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Monohydrate Creatine Powder View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Micronised Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP Powder, Watermelon Kool Aid (30 Servings, 120g) | Trustified Certified Creatine View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrabay Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Body Reserve Plant Based Biotin Tablets -120 Veg Tablets, Biotin from Sesbania with Amla, Grapeseed & Hair Multivitamins, Biotin helps Hair Growth, Strong Hair, Glowing Skin & Nails, For Men Women View Details checkDetails

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Mass Gainer Powder With 54G Protein, 250G Carbs, Multivitamin, Zma & Creatine 3G - Weight Gainer For Men & Women - Malai Kulfi Flavour - 3Kg View Details checkDetails

₹2,095

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Serious Mass High Protein High Calorie Weight Gainer Powder View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Mass Gainer XXL (Chocolate, 3kg / 6.6lbs, 30 Servings) | With Complex Carbs, High Protein & Digestive Enzymes View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte L Glutamine Powder View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrabay Pure L-Glutamine Powder 5000mg, Amino Acid - Post Workout Supplement for Muscle & Immunity Build Up - 250g, Unflavoured | 100% Authentic Supplement | No Banned Substances | Tested for Purity View Details checkDetails

₹629

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition L-Glutamine for Muscle Growth and Recovery (250gm) View Details checkDetails

₹611

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Daily Probiotics Gut Health Supplement, 60 Billion CFU, 15+ Clinically Proven Strains in Flaxseed Oil | For Bloating, Gas, Indigestion, IBS, IBD, Gut Health, 60 Veg Capsules View Details checkDetails

₹1,423

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Meibotan Best Probiotics Supplement Lactobacillus with Bifidobacterium 14 Strains 60 Billion CFU For Mens Gut Support Digestion Immunity Support Detox & Cleanse - Vegetarian (60 Capsules) View Details checkDetails

₹939

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vlados Himalayan Organics Probiotics Supplement 60 Billion CFU+ Gut Health Supplements with Prebiotic I 24+ Probiotic Strains | Clinically Proven | Probiotics Supplement for Gut Health - Men & Women – 60 Capsules View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Iron Supplement for Women & Men View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart Hk Vitals Iron + Folic Acid Supplement (60 Capsules)|With Zinc,Vitamin C & Vitamin B12,Supports Blood Building|Immunity And Energy,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INLIFE Chelated Iron Folic Acid Supplement with Vitamin C, E, B12, Zinc & Selenium for Men Women - 60 Tablets (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹347

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Peptides Supplement for Skin, Hair, Nails. Bone & Joint | Clinically Proven | High Absorption 8 gms Collagen | Unflavored, 200 gms View Details checkDetails

₹1,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Vegan Collagen (Tangy Amla) for Skin, Hair & Nails | Plant-Based Collagen Peptides Supplement for Men & Women | Non-GMO, No Sugar Added | Powder, 200g (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder (16Oz)|Grass-Fed, Certified Paleo Friendly, Non-Gmo And Gluten Free - Unflavored, 1 count, 41 servings View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Amazon Freedom Festival is just a day ahead and if you are an avid fitness freak, it is the perfect time to stock up your home with some health supplements. At Amazon, you can get up to 45% off on a wide range of health supplements, from Fish oils to collagen supplements that would help you boost your energy levels and stay fit and healthy.

Amazon sale on health supplements
Amazon sale on health supplements

So, here is a deal with up to 45% off on health supplements at Amazon for you.

Omega-3 Fish oil at Amazon Freedom Sale

Support heart, brain, and joint health with Omega-3 Fish Oil during the Amazon Freedom Sale! Packed with EPA and DHA, this supplement reduces inflammation, boosts cognitive performance, and improves cardiovascular function. Ideal for fitness lovers and working professionals, it's now available at a discounted price. Don’t miss the chance to fuel your well-being with pure, high-potency fish oil. Shop now and enjoy the freedom to live healthier, smarter, and stronger!

1.

Wellbeing Nutrition Slow 3x Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules | 1500mg with EPA 612mg, DHA 408mg & Curcumin for Men & Women | No Fishy Burp | For Brain, Heart, & Joint Health, 60 Softgels
2.

Tata 1mg Salmon Omega 3 Fish Oil Supplements 1000mg - 90 Capsules | 180mg EPA & 120mg DHA | High Absorption for Heart,Brain & Joints | Helps Manage Cholesterol
Creatine Monohydrate at Amazon Freedom Sale

Boost your strength, power, and performance with Creatine Monohydrate—now on offer during the Amazon Freedom Sale! This must-have supplement supports high-intensity workouts by enhancing ATP production, helping you lift heavier and train longer. Whether you're building muscle or increasing endurance, creatine is your go-to. Pure, fast-absorbing, and effective—grab your tub today at unbeatable prices. Unleash your potential with every scoop—your fitness freedom starts here!

4.

Carbamide Forte Monohydrate Creatine Powder
5.

MuscleBlaze Micronised Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP Powder, Watermelon Kool Aid (30 Servings, 120g) | Trustified Certified Creatine
6.

Nutrabay Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder
Biotin Supplements at Amazon Freedom Sale

Revive your hair, skin, and nails with Biotin Supplements, available now at special prices during the Amazon Freedom Sale! Biotin, a vital B-vitamin, boosts keratin production, strengthens hair follicles, and promotes glowing skin. Ideal for daily beauty routines, these easy-to-take capsules help you shine naturally from within. Don’t miss your chance to glow up—grab your biotin supply now and let the transformation begin. Beauty and wellness start with one powerful vitamin!

7.

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets
8.

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness
9.

The Body Reserve Plant Based Biotin Tablets -120 Veg Tablets, Biotin from Sesbania with Amla, Grapeseed & Hair Multivitamins, Biotin helps Hair Growth, Strong Hair, Glowing Skin & Nails, For Men Women
Mass Gainers during Amazon sale

Accelerate your bulking journey with high-calorie, nutrient-dense Mass Gainers—now at discounted rates during the Amazon Freedom Sale! Perfect for hard gainers and athletes, these blends deliver protein, carbs, and essential nutrients to support muscle growth and recovery. Whether post-workout or between meals, it fuels your gains like never before. Say goodbye to skinny struggles and hello to serious size. Bulk smart, save big—grab your tub today!

10.

Carbamide Forte Mass Gainer Powder With 54G Protein, 250G Carbs, Multivitamin, Zma & Creatine 3G - Weight Gainer For Men & Women - Malai Kulfi Flavour - 3Kg
11.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Serious Mass High Protein High Calorie Weight Gainer Powder
L-Glutamine at Amazon sale

Speed up recovery and reduce muscle fatigue with L-Glutamine, now at special Freedom Sale prices on Amazon! This essential amino acid supports muscle repair, immune health, and gut function. Perfect for post-workout replenishment, it helps reduce soreness and keeps your training on track. Trusted by athletes for faster bounce-backs, L-Glutamine belongs in your supplement stack. Experience better recovery, enhanced endurance, and unmatched value—shop now!

13.

Carbamide Forte L Glutamine Powder
15.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition L-Glutamine for Muscle Growth and Recovery (250gm)
Probiotics at Amazon sale

Boost your gut health and immunity with high-quality Probiotics—available now at amazing discounts during the Amazon Freedom Sale! These beneficial bacteria improve digestion, balance gut flora, and support overall wellness. Whether you face bloating, poor digestion, or low energy, probiotics help restore your internal balance. Add these easy-to-use capsules to your daily routine for a happier, healthier you. Take charge of your health naturally—grab your bottle today!

18.

Vlado's Himalayan Organics Probiotics Supplement 60 Billion CFU+ Gut Health Supplements with Prebiotic I 24+ Probiotic Strains | Clinically Proven | Probiotics Supplement for Gut Health - Men & Women – 60 Capsules
Iron Supplements during Amazon sale

Combat fatigue and support red blood cell production with Iron Supplements—now up for grabs at the Amazon Freedom Sale! Iron plays a crucial role in oxygen transport and energy metabolism, especially important for women, vegetarians, and athletes. Boost your energy levels, fight anaemia, and improve overall stamina with one daily dose. With improved absorption and gentle-on-stomach formulas, these supplements are a smart choice. Energize your life—order now and save!

19.

Carbamide Forte Iron Supplement for Women & Men

20.

HealthKart Hk Vitals Iron + Folic Acid Supplement (60 Capsules)|With Zinc,Vitamin C & Vitamin B12,Supports Blood Building|Immunity And Energy,1 Count
21.

INLIFE Chelated Iron Folic Acid Supplement with Vitamin C, E, B12, Zinc & Selenium for Men Women - 60 Tablets (Pack of 1)
Collagen at Amazon sale

Rebuild, renew, and restore your skin, joints, and hair with Collagen Supplements—featured now in the Amazon Freedom Sale! Collagen enhances skin elasticity, reduces wrinkles, and supports joint health. With hydrolysed peptides for better absorption, it works from within to keep you looking and feeling young. Add it to your daily wellness regimen and glow with confidence. Grab your collagen at a steal—beauty and strength start here!

22.

Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Peptides Supplement for Skin, Hair, Nails. Bone & Joint | Clinically Proven | High Absorption 8 gms Collagen | Unflavored, 200 gms
23.

OZiva Vegan Collagen (Tangy Amla) for Skin, Hair & Nails | Plant-Based Collagen Peptides Supplement for Men & Women | Non-GMO, No Sugar Added | Powder, 200g (Pack of 1)
24.

Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder (16Oz)|Grass-Fed, Certified Paleo Friendly, Non-Gmo And Gluten Free - Unflavored, 1 count, 41 servings
FAQ for health supplements

  • Are supplements safe to use daily?

    Yes, most supplements are safe when taken as per the recommended dosage. However, it’s best to consult with your healthcare provider if you have existing medical conditions, are pregnant, or are on medication.

  • Can supplements replace regular meals?

    No. Supplements are meant to complement your diet, not replace it. A balanced diet combined with the right supplements offers the best results.

  • Who should take health supplements?

    Anyone with nutritional gaps, fitness goals, or increased health needs can benefit. This includes athletes, gym-goers, the elderly, or people with busy lifestyles.

  • How do I know which supplement is right for me?

    Choose based on your goal — for muscle gain, go for protein; for immunity, multivitamins or vitamin C; for weight management, opt for fat burners or metabolism boosters. Always read the label and consult a doctor or dietitian if unsure.

  • How long does it take to see results?

    Results vary depending on the supplement and your body. Generally, with consistent use and proper diet, visible changes may be noticed within 4–8 weeks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

