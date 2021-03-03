IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Custom diet, lifestyle changes key to optimising mental health: Study
"There is increasing evidence that diet plays a major role in improving mental health, but everyone is talking about a healthy diet," said Begdache. (Unsplash)
"There is increasing evidence that diet plays a major role in improving mental health, but everyone is talking about a healthy diet," said Begdache. (Unsplash)
health

Custom diet, lifestyle changes key to optimising mental health: Study

While a balanced diet is advisable to provide the body all the essential nutrients, customized diets and lifestyle changes could be key to optimising mental health.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:18 PM IST

While a balanced diet is advisable to provide the body all the essential nutrients, customized diets and lifestyle changes could be key to optimising mental health, according to new research including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

"There is increasing evidence that diet plays a major role in improving mental health, but everyone is talking about a healthy diet," said Begdache, an assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University and co-author of a new paper in Nutrients.

"We need to consider a spectrum of dietary and lifestyle changes based on different age groups and gender," she said. "There is not one healthy diet that will work for everyone. There is not one fix."

Begdache, who is also a registered dietitian, believes that mental health therapies need to consider the differences in the degree of brain maturity between young (18-29 years old) and mature (30 years or older) adults, as well as the brain morphology among men and women.

She and her research team conducted an online survey to examine food intake, dietary practices, exercise and other lifestyle factors in these four subpopulations. Over a five-year period (2014-19), more than 2,600 participants completed the questionnaire after responding to social media posts advertising the survey. The team collected data at different time points and seasons and found important dietary and lifestyle contributors to mental distress -- defined as anxiety and depression -- in each of the groups.

Key findings of this study are:-

Significant dietary and lifestyle approaches to improve mental well-being among young women include daily breakfast consumption, moderate-to-high exercise frequency, low caffeine intake and abstinence from fast food.

Dietary and lifestyle approach to improve mental well-being among mature women include daily exercise and breakfast consumption, as well as a high intake of fruits with limited caffeine ingestion.

To improve the mental well-being of young men, dietary and lifestyle approaches include frequent exercise, moderate dairy consumption, high meat intake, as well as low consumption of caffeine and abstinence from fast food.

Dietary approaches to improve mental well-being among mature men include moderate intake of nuts.

Begdache and her team split the respondents into two age groups because human brain development continues into the late 20s. For young adults of both genders, quality of diet appears to have an impact on the developing brain.

"Young adults are still forming new connections between brain cells as well as building structures; therefore, they need more energy and nutrients to do that," Begdache said.

As a result, young adults who consume a poor-quality diet and experience nutritional deficiencies may suffer from a higher degree of mental distress.

Age is also the reason high caffeine consumption was associated with mental distress in both young men and young women.

"Caffeine is metabolized by the same enzyme that metabolizes the sex hormones testosterone and estrogen, and young adults have high levels of these hormones," Begdache said. "When young men and women consume high levels of caffeine, it stays in their system for a long time and keeps stimulating the nervous system, which increases stress and eventually leads to anxiety."

The team also split respondents based on biological sex, since brain morphology and connectivity differ between men and women. Put simply, the male brain is "wired" to enable perception and coordination, whereas the female brain is built to support analysis and intuition. Begdache and her team believe these differences may influence nutritional needs.

"I have found it in my multiple studies so far, that men are less likely to be affected by diet than women are," said Begdache. "As long as they eat a slightly healthy diet they will have good mental well-being. It's only when they consume mostly fast food that we start seeing mental distress.

"Women, on the other hand, really need to be consuming a whole spectrum of healthy food and doing exercise in order to have positive mental well-being," she added. "These two things are important for mental well-being in women across age groups."

According to Begdache, current recommendations for food intake are all based on physical health; there are no recommendations for mental health. She hopes that will change -- and that her work will play a role in making those changes.

"I hope to see more people doing research in this area and publishing on the customization of a diet based on age and gender," she said.

"I hope that one day, institutions and governments will create dietary recommendations for brain health."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lifestyle changes
Close
The results of the review were published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine.(Unsplash)
The results of the review were published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine.(Unsplash)
health

Aggressive intervention recommended to prevent pediatric diabetes, finds study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Type 2 diabetes, once considered an adult disease, is increasingly causing health complications among American youth. A research review suggests physicians should work to more aggressively prevent pediatric diabetes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seropositivity is an indicator of the presence of the virus in the serum, or evidence of previous exposure to it.(Pixabay)
Seropositivity is an indicator of the presence of the virus in the serum, or evidence of previous exposure to it.(Pixabay)
health

Covid-19 recovered people show faster antibody response to Covishield vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Those who have recovered from Covid-19 respond faster to the Covishield vaccine and reach high antibody levels, says a study, leading to hopes that they may not need a second dose and therefore help widen India’s corona immunisation cover.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"There is increasing evidence that diet plays a major role in improving mental health, but everyone is talking about a healthy diet," said Begdache. (Unsplash)
"There is increasing evidence that diet plays a major role in improving mental health, but everyone is talking about a healthy diet," said Begdache. (Unsplash)
health

Custom diet, lifestyle changes key to optimising mental health: Study

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:18 PM IST
While a balanced diet is advisable to provide the body all the essential nutrients, customized diets and lifestyle changes could be key to optimising mental health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This discovery, published today in Aquatic Toxicology, mirrors similar findings in other creatures, including humans.(Unsplash)
This discovery, published today in Aquatic Toxicology, mirrors similar findings in other creatures, including humans.(Unsplash)
health

Study discusses effect of pollutants on fertility

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Researchers have found that shrimp-like creatures on the South Coast of England have 70 per cent less sperm than any other lesser polluted location in the world. Individuals who lived in the survey area were 6 times less fertile, in comparison to those living in cleaner waters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Watch: Arjun Bijlani’s leg workout with wife on shoulders is fit couple goals(Instagram/arjunbijlani)
Watch: Arjun Bijlani’s leg workout with wife on shoulders is fit couple goals(Instagram/arjunbijlani)
health

Watch: Arjun Bijlani’s leg workout with wife on shoulders is fit couple goals

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • Naagin star Arjun Bijlani gives fans a sneak peek into his Wednesday workout which is all about seated leg extension and squats with wife Neha Swami Bijlani on shoulders and we are motivated enough to hit the grind with our partner
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch(Instagram/poojabatra/nawwabshah)
Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch(Instagram/poojabatra/nawwabshah)
health

Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • Watch: From the former Miss India’s Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose of Yoga to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s bodybuilding exercises at gym, Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's rigorous workout this Wednesday is all the motivation we need to amp up our couple and fitness goals together
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blood tests can offer early indicator of severe Covid-19? Here's what study says(Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash)
Blood tests can offer early indicator of severe Covid-19? Here's what study says(Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash)
health

Blood tests can offer early indicator of severe Covid-19? Here's what study says

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:09 PM IST
As per a recent study, blood tests can help doctors predict whether a coronavirus patient requires care in the intensive care unit or requires ventilator support or is suffering from severe Covid-19 that could lead to death
READ FULL STORY
Close
High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
health

High fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:53 PM IST
A new research has found that a high-fat diet can cause damage to the muscle cells that make up our hearts by causing a normally harmless protein, Nox2, to become overactive
READ FULL STORY
Close
The skeleton of Little Foot is seen in Sterkfontein, South Africa, in this undated handout photo, obtained by Reuters on March 1, 2021.(Reuters)
The skeleton of Little Foot is seen in Sterkfontein, South Africa, in this undated handout photo, obtained by Reuters on March 1, 2021.(Reuters)
health

Painstaking study of 'Little Foot' fossil sheds light on human origins

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Little Foot's species blended ape-like and human-like traits and is considered a possible direct ancestor of humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Low cost, high efficiency mask design presented by Oxford study

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The Covid-19 crisis has increased demand for respiratory masks, with various models of DIY masks becoming popular alongside the commercially available N95. The utility of such masks is primarily based on the size of aerosols that they are capable of filtering out and how long they can do so effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's why using cannabis to treat migraine could up risk of rebound headaches

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The study found that people who were using cannabis had significantly increased odds of also having medication overuse headache, or rebound headache, compared to people who were not using cannabis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu(Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu(Instagram)
health

'Let's talk periods': Taapsee Pannu addresses 'the elephant in the room'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:44 AM IST
On Monday, Taapsee Pannu hopped on to her Instagram and shared a ruminative video that sees her addressing the taboo surrounding menstruation, which she referred to as 'the elephant in the room'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta shares new fitness post(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta shares new fitness post(Instagram/egupta)
health

Esha Gupta's extreme stretch amazes everyone, Masaba's comment wins the day

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:27 AM IST
  • Esha Gupta recently shared a fitness post nailing an extreme stretch and left her audience speechless. We are in awe of the actor too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Climate extremes seen harming unborn babies in Brazil's Amazon(Pexels)
Climate extremes seen harming unborn babies in Brazil's Amazon(Pexels)
health

Climate change is harming unborn babies in Brazil, says research

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The findings of a new research show a connection between extreme rains and lower birth weights and even premature births in Brazil's Amazon region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Monday motivation: Malaika Arora shares steps-benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Monday motivation: Malaika Arora shares steps-benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Monday motivation: Malaika Arora shares steps-benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora stresses on the importance of breathing for overall wellness, lays Monday motivation by taking fitness freaks through the steps and benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama or Alternate Nostril Breathing exercises | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP