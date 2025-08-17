Fitness coach rates different workout types for women over 40: Here are the scores for weight training, walking, cardio

Fitness coach Tatch has shared a new video for her 220K followers on Instagram. This time, she is rating all the different forms of workout that women usually go for and how effective it is for someone in their 40s. In her latest video, fitness coach Tatch rates workouts for women in midlife, highlighting weightlifting as the best option.

“So many smart, capable women are stuck doing the wrong workouts for their age—and wondering why nothing’s changing. I rated the most common ones from 1 to 10 based on what actually works in midlife for fat loss, strength, and long-term results,” she said in her video.

Check out which form of exercise got how many points

Weightlifting for fat loss? This received a rating of 10 out of 10. The exact quote given was, "You need muscles to burn fat at this age."

For Cardio every day, the rating was five out of 10. The comment provided was, "Cardio is excellent for heart, but too much intense cardio can backfire and up your stress hormones."

Regarding HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout four times a week, it was rated 2 out of 10. She said it was, "Way too much. One to two times a week max."

Walking daily for fat loss received a rating of eight out of 10. "My secret weapon. Um, but on its own, you might not reshape your body."

Lastly, for light dumbbells for toning, it was given a rating of zero out of 10. The reason provided was, "Um, not enough stimulus. You need to lift heavy, ladies."

A few people on the internet who found her video thanked her for the help. “s a 43 year old woman who just decided to take exercise seriously a year ago, I had no idea what I was doing and I was working out WAY TOO MUCH and was always wondering why my results always seemed to be so minimal. I've learned so much from your page and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here and teaching us,” read a comment.

Someone else gave their own example: “Heavy weights for legs, lighter weights for arms since February because of chronic tennis + golfers elbow, Zone 2 cardio, Hotworx Infrared isometric classes, walk Outdoors with 15 lb weighted vest.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.