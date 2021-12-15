For Sonu Sood, the most comfortable chairs are...

Sonu Sood keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us every time he shares snippets of his fitness routine. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and he swears by high intensity workouts. Sonu's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of himself from his gym routines and they are a treat for sore eyes. From turning an escalator to his fitness arena to acing his routine in his gym, Sonu can do it all.

On Tuesday, Sonu gave us a glimpse of how he drove his midweek blues away – by sitting on a chair that is extremely comfortable for him. But there is a twist to this tale – he is not talking of normal chairs. He is talking of the rope chairs where he needs to station his body in the air with his legs balanced in the chair position. Those are the most comfortable chairs – we are not saying, he is saying.

In the latest picture shared by Sonu on his Instagram profile, the actor can be seen working out in beast mod in the gym. In a gym setup, Sonu can be seen working out with the help of ropes. In the picture, the actor can be seen pulling the ropes attached overhead and using it to balance his body in the mid-air with his legs stretched in front to create a chair-like position. Dressed in a white tee shirt and a white pair of gym shorts, the actor can be seen engrossed in his fitness routine. "Rope chairs are so comfortable," Sonu captioned his picture. Take a look at his post here:

The fitness routine, as performed by Sonu in the picture, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the grip, arms and the back muscles. It also helps in developing the physical strength of the body and boosting confidence.

