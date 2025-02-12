Menu Explore
Galentine’s Day 2025: Spoil your gal pal with skincare, fitness trackers and other thoughtful gifts

ByTanya Shree
Feb 12, 2025 05:06 PM IST

Make your best friend feel special with self-care presents like skincare, massagers and more this Galentine’s Day 2025.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

COSRX All About Snail Korean Skincare | TSA Approved Travel Size, Gift Set with Facuak Cleanser, Essence, Cream & Eye-cream, Repairing, Recovering, Rejuvenating Kit with Snail Mucin, Korean Skincare View Details checkDetails

₹1,539

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pilgrim Korean Beauty Flawless Skin Face Care Kit With Vitamin C Night Serum & Jute Kit Bag | Daily Face Wash 100 Ml, Refreshing Face Mist & Toner 100 Ml, Brightening Day Cream Spf50 100 Gm View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Anti-Acne Kit, Skincare Routine Kit for Unisex, Salicylic Acid Face Wash, Vitamin B5 Moisturizer, and Salicylic Acid Serum Combo View Details checkDetails

₹1,077

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bryan & Candy Strawberry Bath Tub Kit Valentines Day Gift Set For Women And Men | Complete Home Spa Experience (Shower Gel, Hand & Body Lotion, Sugar Scrub, Body Polish| 100% Vegan, SLS & Paraben Free | View Details checkDetails

₹1,120

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Pineapple Pigmentation Skincare Kit For Dark Spot Removal | Cleanser, Face Serum and Moisturizer Combo With 2% Alpha Arbutin For Women & Men, Pack of 3 View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DOT & KEY Skin Hydration Ctm Kit Liquid Cleanser 100Ml, Toner 150Ml, Moisturizer 60Ml View Details checkDetails

₹797

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Face Shop Rice&Ceramide Moisturizing Skincare And Cream Set, 75 Ml (Pack Of 3), Pink View Details checkDetails

₹715

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® (Chocolate Hazelnut, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg | Isolate & Concentrate | 24g Protein & 4.9g BCAA | With Digestive Enzymes for better Absorption | NABL Lab Tested 100% Authentic Supplement Powder - Chocolate Flavour View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate+Concentrate | Light Cocoa 1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 24g Protein/Scoop | 6.6g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean, Light & Easy to Digest | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹3,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [2Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Chocolate] View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Chocolate Flavour -1000 Gm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Herbalife Nutrition Personalized Protein Powder 400Gms + 1 N Scoop free View Details checkDetails

₹1,475

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes | Plant Protein Powder - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg View Details checkDetails

₹1,695

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MI Smart Band 5- Indias No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1 (2.8 cm) AMOLED Color Display, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), 11 Sports Mode, Heart Rate, Womens Health Tracking (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

aGIOGIO Portable Cordless Heating Pad for Menstrual Cramps Relief, Heating Pad for Stomach, 3-Speed Temperature Adjustment and 4-Speed Massage Modes, Back and Belly Heating Pad for Women(Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BRONTIX Period Cramp Relief Massager With Heating Pad For Back Pain|Crampfree- Period Cramp Relief Heater&Massager|Works As Periods Pain Relief Products|Periods Cramps Relief Machine View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Evereve Electric Heating Pad and Menstrual Massager with Belt, 3 modes, 3 heating levels (45°,55° & 65°), long lasting battery life of upto 5 hours, USB powered, Portable, For Menstrual Pain Relief View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

voligo Menstrual Heating Pad for Back Pain with 3 Heat Levels and 3 Vibration Massage Modes, Portable Electric Fast Heating Belly Wrap Belt,Back or Belly Pain Relief for Women and Girl(Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beurer EM50 Menstrual Relax, TENS and Heat for Natural Menstrual Pain Relief, Suitable for Endometriosis, 15 Intensity Levels, Rechargeable Battery, Wear Under Clothes, Medical Device View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Careforce Electric Hot Water Bag Electric Hot Bag Heating Bag Hot Pack Warm Water Bag Hot Gel Bag Electric Heat Bag- Grey View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TATA 1mg Hot Water Bag (2ltr) | Heating bag for period cramps & pain relief | Leak- proof design with additional washer & fishtail inlet| Long heat retention | For back, neck & joint pain | Teal View Details checkDetails

₹365

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ADDMAX Electric Heating Pad - Orthopaedic Heating Belt Lower Back Heat Therapy Waist Belt with 3 Temperature Settings for Pain Relief of Abdominal Stomach Lumbar Muscle Strain etc (Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹707

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Gifts of Imperfection View Details checkDetails

₹655

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Mountain Is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage Into Self-Mastery (English) View Details checkDetails

₹252

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-Love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness View Details checkDetails

₹292

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Self-Love Workbook for Women: Release Self-Doubt, Build Self-Compassion, and Embrace Who You Are View Details checkDetails

₹1,305

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Just Listen View Details checkDetails

₹1,278

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Women Who Love Too Much View Details checkDetails

₹558

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dear Self: This is Me Being There for You When You Need It the Most View Details checkDetails

₹1,146

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo & Mask for Dry & Damaged Hair - 300ml+250ml | Professional Routine for Strenghthening & Repairing Hair, With Protein, For Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,513

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Maleic Bond Repair Complex Shampoo & Conditioner Combo (Hair Shampoo & Mask) | Hair Care Kit | For Damaged, Dull and Dry Hair | For Women & Men View Details checkDetails

₹1,233

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX | Rosemary Anti Hairfall Kit - Serum (30ml), Shampoo (200ml), Conditioner (175ml) & Hair Mask (200g) | For Hair Thinning, New Hair Growth & More Volume View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WOW Skin Science Ultimate Onion Oil Hair Care Kit for Hair Fall Control - Shampoo 300ml + Conditioner 300ml + Onion Hair Oil 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹878

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PILGRIM Korean Anti-Frizz Hair Care Set with Sulphate Free Shampoo 200ml & Argan Oil Hair Conditioner 200ml with FREE Jute Kit Bag| Silky Smooth Hair For Women and Men View Details checkDetails

₹680

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Spa Range Hair Care Set: Onion Shampoo 250 ml + Onion Conditioner 250 ml + Onion Hair Oil 150 ml View Details checkDetails

₹548

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Biolage Scalp & Hair Reset Kit | Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 200ml + Anti-Frizz Conditioner 98g + FREE Scalp Massager View Details checkDetails

₹544

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO 4-In-1 Electric Rose Quartz Face Roller With Gua Sha, Jade Roller, Facial Roller Kit for Face, Eye, Neck, Anti-Aging Facial Massager for Anti-Wrinkles, Skin Firming and Lifting (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dayons Derma Roller (0.25mm, 0.5mm, 1mm, 1.5mm, 2mm) with 540 Titanium Needles For Scalp, Face and Beard View Details checkDetails

₹280

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Just Herbs Kansa Gua Sha Face Massage Tool for Glowing Skin | Helps Reduce Stress & Undereye Puffiness | For Men & Women - 144 g View Details checkDetails

₹777

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Laxit ® Face Stone Roller Massager with Gua Sha Jade Stone,Ice Roller and 3D Massager Roller Set Facial Combo For Skin Eye Body Ice Cube Women Men Reusable (Ice Roller + Stone Roller + 3D Roller) View Details checkDetails

₹419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAFILLETTE 3D Manual Solar Powered Roller Face Body Massager Skin Lifting Wrinkle Remover Facial Massage For Relaxation and Tightening (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Numour G.O.A.T Smart Gua Sha | EMS Technology with Red, Blue, Purple LED Light Therapy | Sonic Pulsations, Hot & Cold Massage | Anti-Aging, Acne Clearing, Skin Repair View Details checkDetails

₹5,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mars by GHC Jade Roller & Gua Sha Massager Combo, Natural Jade Stone, Improves Facial Micro Circulation, Reduces Puffiness & Wrinkles, Improves Skin Elasticity View Details checkDetails

₹269.1

amazonLogo
GET THIS

adidas Womens Slim Track Pants (HZ2807_Black/White View Details checkDetails

₹1,979

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jockey Womens Relaxed Fit T-Shirt MW62_Almond Blossom_M View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Proactive Women Sports Bra - Cotton Elastane - Anti Bacterial, Wireless, Non Padded, Full Coverage, Light Impact View Details checkDetails

₹498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

London Hills Cotton Blend Women Sports Zipper Running Summer Track Suit Set Pink, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹898

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Best friends deserve a shout-out for being the support system in our lives. This Galentine's Day 2025, celebrate the incredible women in your life by showering them with love, laughter and meaningful gifts. It is the perfect occasion to help your gal pals enjoy a self-care experience. From luxurious skincare sets to massagers, self-love books and more, these Galentine's Day gifts are a reminder that your girlfriends deserve to be pampered and loved. Moreover, it gives you a nice way of saying, “You Matter.” So, why not celebrate friendship with presents that promote rest, relaxation and a radiant glow? Here is a list of gifts that your friend will adore.

Discover the best Galentine's Day gift and make your BFF feel special.(Freepik)
Discover the best Galentine's Day gift and make your BFF feel special.(Freepik)

Best skincare sets

A good skincare set can be an ultimate Galentine’s Day gift, which may help your besties achieve that radiant, glowing skin they deserve. Look for sets with hydrating serums, gentle cleansers, and nourishing moisturisers from popular brands to offer relaxation and rejuvenation. These skincare treasures remind your gals to pamper themselves every day.

Check out these picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best protein powder

Fueling wellness goals is a love language and if your BFF is a fitness enthusiast, opt for the best protein powder for women. Whether she is into post-workout recovery or simply boosting daily nutrition, a protein powder can be a good Galentine's Day gift option as it can support strength and well-being. Pair it with a stylish shaker bottle and be a part of her fitness journey.

ALSO READ: Best protein powder for muscle building in 2025: Top 10 choices to fuel your fitness journey

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best fitness tracker

For a friend who loves staying active, a fitness tracker is the perfect Galentine’s Day gift. Options like the Fitbit Charge, Fire-Boltt and more may help track steps, heart rate, sleep, and workouts, keeping health goals on track. It is a gift that inspires movement, mindfulness, and motivation every day. Moreover, with stylish designs and customisable bands, it can be a fashionable addition to their wellness journey!

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best massager for period pain

Help your gal pal feel good during their periods with the best massagers for period cramps. They can help to soothe discomfort and promote relaxation. These massagers provide gentle warmth and targeted relief, making periods way more bearable. Additionally, it may help you express that you truly understand their struggles.

ALSO READ: Shampoo for frizzy hair: Discover budget-friendly alternatives to Moroccanoil for similar benefits

Check out the top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best self-care books

A good book can be a best friend as it can guide, heal and empower all at once. The best self-love books can make wonderful Galentine’s Day gifts. They encourage self-discovery, confidence, and embracing one’s worth unapologetically. Pair it with a cozy blanket and some herbal tea, and you are giving the gift of self-growth and self-care.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best hair care kit

Every woman deserves a hair care routine that feels like a spa treatment. Gift your gal pals a nourishing hair care kit featuring deep-conditioning masks, strengthening serums, and heat protectants from brands like Olaplex, Moroccanoil, or L'Oreal. Whether she has curls, waves, or sleek straight locks, a good hair care set may keep her mane healthy, shiny, and fabulous.

ALSO READ: Best supplements for hair growth: Top 10 picks to get thicker and healthier hair in 2025

Check out the top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best face roller

Face rollers are an at-home luxury that may enhance skincare routines. Jade, rose quartz, or stainless steel rollers may help reduce puffiness, boost circulation, and enhance product absorption. Moreover, pair it with a gua sha tool and a hydrating serum to transform your skincare into a relaxing ritual. It is the perfect Galentine’s Day gift for a friend who loves glowing skin, self-care moments, and a little touch of spa-like indulgence.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best workout outfit

A stylish, high-quality workout outfit can enhance the workout session! For your fitness enthusiast friend, a good set of workout athleisure can make for a good Galentine's Day gift. Whether it is squat-proof leggings, breathable sports bras, or seamless tops, a chic activewear set can make every gym session feel empowering.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Boost your beauty and health with the best collagen supplements: Expert shares tips

Valentine's Day gifts: From skincare kits to aromatherapy diffusers, give these self-care gifts to your special ones

Valentine’s Day gift for wife: Get nourishing skincare items at up to 40% off and surprise your ladylove

Frequently asked questions

  • What is a good self-care gift for Galentine's Day?

    This Galentine's Day, surprise your BFF with a skincare set, self-love book or hair care kit. These presents can encourage relaxation and wellness and help your gal pal feel loved.

  • Can I give a fitness-related gift for Galentine’s Day?

    Absolutely! A stylish workout outfit, protein powder, or a fitness tracker encourages wellness and self-care, making it a perfect gift for active and health-conscious gal pals.

  • How do I choose a Galentine’s Day gift?

    Consider your friend’s personality and interests, whether she loves skincare, fitness, books, or relaxation. A personalised, thoughtful gift that enhances her self-care routine will always be appreciated!

  • Is Galentine’s Day only for close friends?

    Not at all! Galentine’s Day is for celebrating all the women in your life, whether they are close friends, family, or colleagues. It is about appreciating those who bring positivity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
