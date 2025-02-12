Galentine’s Day 2025: Spoil your gal pal with skincare, fitness trackers and other thoughtful gifts
Feb 12, 2025 05:06 PM IST
Make your best friend feel special with self-care presents like skincare, massagers and more this Galentine’s Day 2025.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
COSRX All About Snail Korean Skincare | TSA Approved Travel Size, Gift Set with Facuak Cleanser, Essence, Cream & Eye-cream, Repairing, Recovering, Rejuvenating Kit with Snail Mucin, Korean Skincare View Details
|
₹1,539
|
|
|
Pilgrim Korean Beauty Flawless Skin Face Care Kit With Vitamin C Night Serum & Jute Kit Bag | Daily Face Wash 100 Ml, Refreshing Face Mist & Toner 100 Ml, Brightening Day Cream Spf50 100 Gm View Details
|
|
|
|
Minimalist Anti-Acne Kit, Skincare Routine Kit for Unisex, Salicylic Acid Face Wash, Vitamin B5 Moisturizer, and Salicylic Acid Serum Combo View Details
|
₹1,077
|
|
|
Bryan & Candy Strawberry Bath Tub Kit Valentines Day Gift Set For Women And Men | Complete Home Spa Experience (Shower Gel, Hand & Body Lotion, Sugar Scrub, Body Polish| 100% Vegan, SLS & Paraben Free | View Details
|
₹1,120
|
|
|
Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Pineapple Pigmentation Skincare Kit For Dark Spot Removal | Cleanser, Face Serum and Moisturizer Combo With 2% Alpha Arbutin For Women & Men, Pack of 3 View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
DOT & KEY Skin Hydration Ctm Kit Liquid Cleanser 100Ml, Toner 150Ml, Moisturizer 60Ml View Details
|
₹797
|
|
|
The Face Shop Rice&Ceramide Moisturizing Skincare And Cream Set, 75 Ml (Pack Of 3), Pink View Details
|
₹715
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® (Chocolate Hazelnut, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg | Isolate & Concentrate | 24g Protein & 4.9g BCAA | With Digestive Enzymes for better Absorption | NABL Lab Tested 100% Authentic Supplement Powder - Chocolate Flavour View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate+Concentrate | Light Cocoa 1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 24g Protein/Scoop | 6.6g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean, Light & Easy to Digest | Vegetarian View Details
|
₹3,549
|
|
|
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [2Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Chocolate] View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Supplement For Men & Women (Chocolate Flavour -1000 Gm) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Herbalife Nutrition Personalized Protein Powder 400Gms + 1 N Scoop free View Details
|
₹1,475
|
|
|
Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes | Plant Protein Powder - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg View Details
|
₹1,695
|
|
|
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
MI Smart Band 5- Indias No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1 (2.8 cm) AMOLED Color Display, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), 11 Sports Mode, Heart Rate, Womens Health Tracking (Black) View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Multicolor) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Rose Pink) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
aGIOGIO Portable Cordless Heating Pad for Menstrual Cramps Relief, Heating Pad for Stomach, 3-Speed Temperature Adjustment and 4-Speed Massage Modes, Back and Belly Heating Pad for Women(Pink) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
BRONTIX Period Cramp Relief Massager With Heating Pad For Back Pain|Crampfree- Period Cramp Relief Heater&Massager|Works As Periods Pain Relief Products|Periods Cramps Relief Machine View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Evereve Electric Heating Pad and Menstrual Massager with Belt, 3 modes, 3 heating levels (45°,55° & 65°), long lasting battery life of upto 5 hours, USB powered, Portable, For Menstrual Pain Relief View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
voligo Menstrual Heating Pad for Back Pain with 3 Heat Levels and 3 Vibration Massage Modes, Portable Electric Fast Heating Belly Wrap Belt,Back or Belly Pain Relief for Women and Girl(Pink) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Beurer EM50 Menstrual Relax, TENS and Heat for Natural Menstrual Pain Relief, Suitable for Endometriosis, 15 Intensity Levels, Rechargeable Battery, Wear Under Clothes, Medical Device View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Careforce Electric Hot Water Bag Electric Hot Bag Heating Bag Hot Pack Warm Water Bag Hot Gel Bag Electric Heat Bag- Grey View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
TATA 1mg Hot Water Bag (2ltr) | Heating bag for period cramps & pain relief | Leak- proof design with additional washer & fishtail inlet| Long heat retention | For back, neck & joint pain | Teal View Details
|
₹365
|
|
|
ADDMAX Electric Heating Pad - Orthopaedic Heating Belt Lower Back Heat Therapy Waist Belt with 3 Temperature Settings for Pain Relief of Abdominal Stomach Lumbar Muscle Strain etc (Dark Grey) View Details
|
₹707
|
|
|
The Gifts of Imperfection View Details
|
₹655
|
|
|
The Mountain Is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage Into Self-Mastery (English) View Details
|
₹252
|
|
|
Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-Love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness View Details
|
₹292
|
|
|
Self-Love Workbook for Women: Release Self-Doubt, Build Self-Compassion, and Embrace Who You Are View Details
|
₹1,305
|
|
|
Just Listen View Details
|
₹1,278
|
|
|
Women Who Love Too Much View Details
|
₹558
|
|
|
Dear Self: This is Me Being There for You When You Need It the Most View Details
|
₹1,146
|
|
|
LOréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo & Mask for Dry & Damaged Hair - 300ml+250ml | Professional Routine for Strenghthening & Repairing Hair, With Protein, For Men & Women View Details
|
₹1,513
|
|
|
Minimalist Maleic Bond Repair Complex Shampoo & Conditioner Combo (Hair Shampoo & Mask) | Hair Care Kit | For Damaged, Dull and Dry Hair | For Women & Men View Details
|
₹1,233
|
|
|
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX | Rosemary Anti Hairfall Kit - Serum (30ml), Shampoo (200ml), Conditioner (175ml) & Hair Mask (200g) | For Hair Thinning, New Hair Growth & More Volume View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
WOW Skin Science Ultimate Onion Oil Hair Care Kit for Hair Fall Control - Shampoo 300ml + Conditioner 300ml + Onion Hair Oil 200ml View Details
|
₹878
|
|
|
PILGRIM Korean Anti-Frizz Hair Care Set with Sulphate Free Shampoo 200ml & Argan Oil Hair Conditioner 200ml with FREE Jute Kit Bag| Silky Smooth Hair For Women and Men View Details
|
₹680
|
|
|
Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Spa Range Hair Care Set: Onion Shampoo 250 ml + Onion Conditioner 250 ml + Onion Hair Oil 150 ml View Details
|
₹548
|
|
|
Biolage Scalp & Hair Reset Kit | Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 200ml + Anti-Frizz Conditioner 98g + FREE Scalp Massager View Details
|
₹544
|
|
|
AGARO 4-In-1 Electric Rose Quartz Face Roller With Gua Sha, Jade Roller, Facial Roller Kit for Face, Eye, Neck, Anti-Aging Facial Massager for Anti-Wrinkles, Skin Firming and Lifting (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Dayons Derma Roller (0.25mm, 0.5mm, 1mm, 1.5mm, 2mm) with 540 Titanium Needles For Scalp, Face and Beard View Details
|
₹280
|
|
|
Just Herbs Kansa Gua Sha Face Massage Tool for Glowing Skin | Helps Reduce Stress & Undereye Puffiness | For Men & Women - 144 g View Details
|
₹777
|
|
|
Laxit ® Face Stone Roller Massager with Gua Sha Jade Stone,Ice Roller and 3D Massager Roller Set Facial Combo For Skin Eye Body Ice Cube Women Men Reusable (Ice Roller + Stone Roller + 3D Roller) View Details
|
₹419
|
|
|
LAFILLETTE 3D Manual Solar Powered Roller Face Body Massager Skin Lifting Wrinkle Remover Facial Massage For Relaxation and Tightening (Silver) View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Numour G.O.A.T Smart Gua Sha | EMS Technology with Red, Blue, Purple LED Light Therapy | Sonic Pulsations, Hot & Cold Massage | Anti-Aging, Acne Clearing, Skin Repair View Details
|
₹5,050
|
|
|
mars by GHC Jade Roller & Gua Sha Massager Combo, Natural Jade Stone, Improves Facial Micro Circulation, Reduces Puffiness & Wrinkles, Improves Skin Elasticity View Details
|
₹269.1
|
|
|
adidas Womens Slim Track Pants (HZ2807_Black/White View Details
|
₹1,979
|
|
|
Jockey Womens Relaxed Fit T-Shirt MW62_Almond Blossom_M View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Van Heusen Proactive Women Sports Bra - Cotton Elastane - Anti Bacterial, Wireless, Non Padded, Full Coverage, Light Impact View Details
|
₹498
|
|
|
London Hills Cotton Blend Women Sports Zipper Running Summer Track Suit Set Pink, Medium View Details
|
₹898
|
|
View More Products