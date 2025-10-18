Gangaram Delhi-NCR orthopaedic surgeon links air pollution to rising cases of arthritis and joint issues among the youth

As Diwali approaches, Delhi’s air quality takes a sharp dive, with smoke, dust, and pollutants filling the atmosphere. While the immediate effects on lungs are well-known, experts warn that the impact of this toxic air goes far beyond respiratory issues. Dr Agarwal advises consulting an orthopaedician if you experience joint pain - instead of ignoring it - since the reason might be arthritis.(Unsplash)

Rising evidence shows that polluted air is quietly weakening immunity and triggering joint pain and arthritis - even among young people who would otherwise be considered low-risk.

Dr Shagun Agarwal, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in robotic joint replacement, is starting a conversation about the wider impact of air pollution - beyond the lungs - highlighting a worrying rise in arthritis cases among young people.

In an Instagram video posted on October 17, the surgeon points out the significant rise in rheumatoid arthritis cases in Delhi-NCR, especially among the youth, and explains how the poor AQI of the city is quietly damaging people’s immunity.

Is air pollution responsible for joint pain?

In recent days, the number of people suffering from joint pain and rheumatoid arthritis has been significantly on the rise, especially in Delhi. “I am observing in my OPDs (outpatient departments) that young patients whose parents never had complaints of arthritis are also presenting with joint pain and are rheumatoid arthritis positive,” Dr Agarwal points out. “Rheumatologists across Delhi-NCR are reporting a rise in young patients testing positive for rheumatoid arthritis, even those with no family history.”

He links this to the poor air quality of Delhi-NCR, noting that it doesn’t just contribute to lung cancer, cough, and asthma, but is also fuelling a surge in joint problems among young people.

The joint replacement surgeon cites a statement from the Indian Rheumatology Association, “Experts from the Indian Rheumatology Association have linked this trend to air pollution. Fine particles - PM2.5 and diesel exhaust - enter the bloodstream, trigger inflammation, and confuse the immune system to attack its own joints.”

Additionally, other studies worldwide have proven that polluted air increases the risk of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Follow these preventive measures to protect yourself from air pollutants.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Preventive measures

“Delhi’s air isn’t just damaging lungs anymore, it’s quietly attacking your immunity,” says Dr Agarwal. He highlights four preventive actions you can adopt to decrease the influence of pollutants on your immunity.

Wear a mask when the AQI is above 200.

Avoid morning walks in the smog.

Use air purifiers indoors.

Don’t ignore early morning joint stiffness - consult a rheumatologist/orthopaedician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.