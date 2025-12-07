Get a smooth and feather-like glow with these 8 top-rated glycerins

December is here, and winter chill has already started to grip parts of the country. With temperatures plummeting, it's time to keep the bottle of glycerin in the front row of your shelf. Glycerin prevents your skin from itchiness and cracking, which is pretty common during winter. So, for all your winter flakiness and dryness, we have created this rundown with 8 top-rated glycerins that can do wonders for your skin. Top-rated glycerin for soft and supple skin(AI-Generated)

Check out top-rated glycerins:

Laam Glycerine delivers deep hydration that softens and smooths dry skin. Its gentle, multipurpose formula supports skin repair, enhances glow, and blends well with creams or DIY skincare. Customers report noticeably softer skin within a week, praising its purity and non-sticky feel. Many appreciate its value for money and effectiveness in winter dryness. Whether used for moisturising, mixing with oils, or adding to face packs, Laam Glycerine ensures consistent, soothing nourishment for all skin types.

KHADI Omorose Glycerine provides natural hydration with a clean, herbal-inspired formulation. It locks in moisture, improves skin texture, and works well for both face and body. Customers love its smooth consistency and gentle, cooling effect on sensitive skin. Many highlight that it blends easily into DIY masks and toners, offering long-lasting softness. Users also appreciate the brand’s Ayurvedic roots and commitment to purity. KHADI Omorose Glycerine remains a trusted choice for daily moisturising and natural skincare routines.

ADPL Eleesa Geesol Pure Glycerine offers high-grade moisture retention that leaves skin supple and nourished. Its lightweight, soothing formula is ideal for dry and irritated skin, promoting long-term hydration without clogging pores. Customers frequently mention improved skin smoothness and reduced flakiness after regular use. Many appreciate its versatility for skincare, haircare, and beauty mixes. With consistent results and a pure composition, Eleesa Geesol stands out as a reliable glycerine option for deep hydration and everyday personal care needs.

Rangna Glycerine Pure & Refined Liquid provides intense moisture for skin and hair, offering a clear, refined formulation suitable for daily use. It absorbs quickly, leaving skin soft and refreshed. Customers praise its purity, light texture, and effectiveness in handling dryness during colder months. Many also enjoy using it in homemade serums, lotions, and hair treatments. Its non-irritating nature makes it popular with sensitive skin users. Rangna Glycerine remains a dependable, budget-friendly solution for long-lasting hydration.

AromaMusk Organic Vegetable Glycerine delivers rich hydration using pure, plant-based ingredients. It restores moisture balance, supports a dewy complexion, and blends well with essential oils and serums. Customers appreciate its silky feel and visible skin plumping effect. Many note improvements in dryness, redness, and uneven texture. Its organic quality and smooth absorption make it ideal for eco-friendly skincare routines. AromaMusk Glycerine continues to earn praise for its purity, clean formulation, and multipurpose skincare benefits.

Organic Netra 100% Pure Vegetable Glycerine provides gentle, long-lasting hydration that suits all skin types, including sensitive skin. Its plant-derived purity helps soften rough patches, brighten dull skin, and enhance the performance of lotions and serums. Customers consistently highlight its clean scent, non-greasy finish, and visible improvements in texture. Many use it for DIY beauty recipes and daily moisturising. Organic Netra’s commitment to natural skincare makes this glycerine a trusted, skin-friendly choice.

Sharrets Vegetable Glycerin delivers premium hydration with a high-purity, plant-based formula that retains skin moisture effectively. It glides smoothly and leaves skin feeling refreshed and nourished. Customers value its quality, lightweight texture, and ability to soothe dryness without irritation. Many mention improved softness and long-lasting hydration after a few uses. Its versatility makes it suitable for face, hair, and homemade beauty blends. Sharrets provides a dependable, clean glycerine ideal for everyday natural care.

Mystiq Living Glycerine offers deep, natural hydration that revitalises dry and tired skin. Its purity supports skin repair, enhances softness, and works beautifully in DIY skincare recipes. Customers appreciate its silky feel, quick absorption, and visible glow after regular use. Many highlight improved texture, reduced flakiness, and overall skin smoothness. With its clean formulation and multipurpose use, Mystiq Living Glycerine continues to be a popular choice for those seeking gentle, nourishing daily skincare.

Similar articles for you

8 top-rated face washes for men to get clear, fresh and dirt-free skin

Body oils for glowing, soft skin: 8 top-rated options your skin will thank you for

8 Top-rated tinted lip balms that deliver nourishing care and a pop of colour

FAQ for Glycerin What is glycerin? Glycerin is a clear, odourless, humectant liquid that attracts and retains moisture, making it a popular ingredient in skincare and haircare products.

Is glycerin safe for all skin types? Yes, glycerin is generally safe for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, because it is non-irritating and non-comedogenic.

How do I use glycerin on my skin? You can apply glycerin directly (diluted with water), mix it with moisturisers, or add it to DIY face packs and toners.

Can glycerin lighten skin? Glycerin does not bleach the skin, but it may brighten the complexion by improving hydration and reducing dullness.

Is glycerin good for hair? Yes, glycerin hydrates dry hair, reduces frizz, and improves softness. It works best when mixed with conditioners or oils.

Can I apply glycerin directly to my face? Yes, but it should be diluted with water or rose water to avoid stickiness and ensure proper absorption.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.