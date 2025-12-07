Get a smooth and feather-like glow with these 8 top-rated glycerins
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 11:00 am IST
Glycerins are your skin's best friend, especially during winter when you need to add that soft and smooth touch.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Laam Glycerine Pure & Refined Liquid, Multi-Purpose Vegetable Glycerine, Used For Chaffing, Moisturizing, Uneven Skin Tone, Dryness, Dark Spot, Wrinkles, Aging, Natural, Soft & Glowing Skin- 600 Gram View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
KHADI Omorose Glycerine (Pure and Unscented) For Soft And Moisturize Skin (250 g) View Details
|
₹300
|
|
|
ADPL Eleesa Geesol Pure Glycerine For Natural, Beautiful & Glowing Skin Gel - 300 GM View Details
|
₹240
|
|
|
Rangna Glycerine Pure & Refined Liquid, Multi-Purpose Vegetable Glycerine, Used For Chaffing, Moisturizing, Uneven Skin Tone, Dryness, Dark Spot, Wrinkles, Aging, Natural, Soft & Glowing Skin - 500ml View Details
|
₹250
|
|
|
AromaMusk Organic And Pure Vegetable Liquid Glycerine For Face & Skin (100 ml) View Details
|
₹179
|
|
|
Organic Netra 100% Pure Vegetable Glycerine â€“ All-Natural, Chemical-Free Liquid Glycerine for Men and Women - Perfect Hair and Skin Moisturizer - Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Therapeutic Grade 200ml View Details
|
₹224
|
|
|
Sharrets Vegetable Glycerin 1Kg View Details
|
|
|
|
Mystiq Living Glycerine - Plant Based (Pure and Unscented) | For Face Skin and Body Care -100 ML View Details
|
₹199
|
|
View More Products